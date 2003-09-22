 Skip to main content
CNN International EditionInside Politics
The Web    CNN.com     
Powered by
 
Home Page
 
Asia
 
Europe
 
U.S.
 
World
 
World Business
 
Technology
 
Science & Space
 
Entertainment
 
Travel
 
Weather
 
World Sport
 
Special Reports
ON TV
 
What's on
 
Business Traveller
 
Global Office
 
Principal Voices
 
Music Room
 
Spark
 
Talk Asia

Braun formally launches 2004 presidential bid

Only woman in Democratic field

Presidential candidate Carol Moseley Braun
Presidential candidate Carol Moseley Braun
Story Tools
more video VIDEO
Braun enters the Democratic presidential race.
premium content
PLAY VIDEO
YOUR E-MAIL ALERTS
Carol Moseley Braun
Elections
Politics
Manage alerts | What is this?

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun formally launched her long-shot Democratic presidential bid Monday, warning the country was at a "tipping point" and promising to "heal and renew America."

Braun -- who has been campaigning as a candidate for months -- said she was "determined to move our party in the direction of our nation's most noble ideals" but added, "America is at a tipping point."

"If we stay the course we are on, we won't recognize this country five years from now," she said. "But if we shift gears, try another way. tap some of the talent that has been relegated to the sidelines of leadership, we can heal and renew and save our country."

Braun, the only female in the 10-candidate Democratic field, officially launched her candidacy at historically black Howard University in Washington. (Profile)

In February, Braun filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to form an exploratory committee, which allowed her to start raising money for a possible candidacy. While the FEC filing in effect threw her into the race, she said at the time that she would decide whether to formally run for president later this year.

Other candidates who have formalized their White House bids recently include Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts and Sen. John Edwards of North Carolina.

Recent polls place Braun in the low single digits among the Democratic field and she has raised comparatively little money. But she touted her endorsements by the National Organization for Women and the National Women's Political Caucus, which she won last month.

"It has been my experience in my political career that I've always had to run with the circumstances of not having the best-funded campaign, but out of 14 elections, I've won all but one of them," she said.

Braun, 56, was elected to the Senate from Illinois in 1992, becoming that body's first African-American woman, but lost her 1998 re-election bid. After her defeat, she served as ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa during the Clinton administration.

In an interview with CNN's American Morning, she said the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in March has done little to make Americans safer, and criticized Congress for giving President Bush a "blank check" for the invasion "instead of going after the criminals who violated our country on September 11."

Though she opposed the war in Iraq, Braun said the United States now has an obligation to help the Iraqi people rebuild. But she added, "The question is, how can we bring our troops home with honor?"

"Americans don't cut and run," she said. "We have a responsibility, and we will live up to that responsibility," she said. "But getting us extricated from that quagmire -- getting the support of the world community that this administration thumbed its nose at to begin with -- will be a real challenge in the months and weeks to come."

During her Senate tenure, Braun was criticized for her visits to Nigeria to meet with then-dictator Sani Abacha, and her re-election campaign was hindered by accusations that her former campaign manager and fiancé sexually harassed employees and used campaign credit cards to buy clothes, jewelry and sport utility vehicles.

Federal regulators audited her 1992 campaign and found faulty record keeping but imposed no fines.

After her 1998 loss to Republican Peter Fitzgerald, Braun swore off another run for office with a seemingly definitive "Not, never, nein, nyet." But she said Monday that the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and Washington prompted her to seek the presidency.


Story Tools
Click Here to try 4 Free Trial Issues of Time! cover
Top Stories
Panel: Spy agencies in dark about threats
• White House calls pope inspiration for millions
• Lott delays vote on base closing nominee
• Former Clinton adviser Berger to plead guilty
Top Stories
EU 'crisis' after summit failure
• Iran poll to go to run-off
• 40 million credit cards exposed
• U.S. House votes to keep U.N. dues
 
 
 
 

CNN US
On CNN TV E-mail Services CNN Mobile CNN AvantGo CNNtext Ad info Preferences
SEARCH
   The Web    CNN.com     
Powered by
© 2005 Cable News Network LP, LLLP.
A Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved.
Terms under which this service is provided to you.
Read our privacy guidelines. Contact us.
external link
All external sites will open in a new browser.
CNN.com does not endorse external sites.
Premium content icon Denotes premium content.