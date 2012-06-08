Football
Golf
Tennis
Motorsport
Human to Hero
Horse Racing
Equestrian
Sailing
Analysis
Part of complete coverage on
Euro 2012
SHARE THIS
Print
Email
More sharing
Reddit
StumbleUpon
Delicious
Soccer live: Poland v Greece, Russia v Czech Republic
updated 4:15 PM EDT, Fri June 8, 2012
(CNN)
-- CNN live text reporting of Poland v Greece in Euro 2012's opening game.
Part of complete coverage on
Euro 2012
Can Italy stop Spain's history bid?
updated 6:26 PM EDT, Fri June 29, 2012
Sunday's Euro 2012 final in Kiev pits holders Spain against Italy, between them the winners of the last two World Cups.
Euro 2012 in pictures
updated 10:26 AM EDT, Thu August 22, 2013
Euro 2012: Images from 13th European Championships being held in Poland and Ukraine.
Warrior or tika taka technician?
updated 10:47 AM EDT, Fri June 29, 2012
Can English football reinvent its "warrior" style to emulate the success of freeflowing football nations such as Spain and Germany?
Football's biggest grudge matches
updated 8:02 AM EDT, Fri June 22, 2012
The Germany-Greece quarterfinal at Euro 2012 is just one example of when political and sporting lines become blurred.
Who will win Euro 2012?
updated 12:01 PM EDT, Wed June 20, 2012
CNN's panel of football experts look at the Euro 2012 contenders ahead of the quarterfinal stage.
Euro 2012: Pinto's magic moments
With Euro 2012's group stage now over, CNN's Pedro Pinto picks out his highlights of the action in Poland and Ukraine.
UEFA ambushed in underwear row
updated 12:19 PM EDT, Tue June 19, 2012
UEFA's decision to fine Nicklas Bendtner for revealing a sponsor's name on his underpants during Euro 2012 may have opened a can of worms.
Has 'boring' Spain lost its mojo?
CNN's Alex Thomas wonders how such an exciting football team as Spain could become, as heretical as it may seem to say... boring.
Will 'disease' spread to World Cup?
updated 11:43 AM EDT, Thu June 14, 2012
Fighting in the streets of Warsaw during the opening week of Euro 2012 is a stark reminder that football's "disease" has not been cured.
Should players know their anthems?
CNN's Amanda Davies argues that footballers are picked for their sporting ability, not because they can do justice to their national song.
When Poland (almost) ruled the world
updated 9:46 AM EDT, Fri June 8, 2012
Poland kicked off Euro 2012 as one of the underdogs. It is a far cry from the days when the nation was one of the most feared teams in world soccer.
Euro 2012 stars and their tattoos
updated 1:59 PM EDT, Thu June 7, 2012
Euro 2012 is almost upon us and Europe's finest footballers will be marked men -- in more ways than one.
Long road to Euro 2012
updated 12:32 PM EDT, Thu June 7, 2012
CNN World Sport looks at the challenges that teams and host countries Poland and Ukraine faced to get to the Euro 2012 cup.
Will racism overshadow Euro finals?
updated 11:51 AM EDT, Thu June 7, 2012
As national teams arrive in Poland and Ukraine, will the tournament be a football success or overshadowed by racism?
UEFA's complicated adventure?
updated 3:17 PM EDT, Thu June 7, 2012
If the pre-vote predictions had been accurate, football heavyweights Italy would be preparing to host the 2012 European Championship.
Pedro Pinto's Euro 2012 predictions
CNN's Pedro Pinto predicts who will fly and who will flop at Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine. Have your say here.
Can Ronaldo fire Portugal to glory?
updated 1:34 PM EDT, Wed June 6, 2012
Portugal have never won a major tournament at senior level, could this be the year the Euro 2012 underdogs shine?
Can GPS help reduce player burnout?
updated 2:59 PM EDT, Thu June 7, 2012
Some of Europe's best footballers will be missing in Poland and Ukraine this month, as the effects of another grueling season takes its toll.
Can Spain repeat Euro success?
updated 4:40 PM EDT, Tue June 5, 2012
Can defending European champions Spain retain their title in Poland and Ukraine? CNN's Pedro Pinto reports.
Euro 2012: The squads
updated 3:02 PM EDT, Thu June 7, 2012
Euro 2012 is nearly here and the 16 competing nations have announced the final 23-man squads.
Euro 2012 finals match schedule
updated 4:57 AM EDT, Fri June 22, 2012
Check out who is playing who, and where, as 16 teams compete at the European Championship in Poland and Ukraine.
Euro hosts reply in race row
updated 3:20 PM EDT, Thu June 7, 2012
Euro 2012 hosts Ukraine and Poland have told CNN a documentary accusing fans from both nations of racism was "unbalanced and biased."
Platini: Merkel won't boycott Euro final
updated 1:10 PM EDT, Fri May 18, 2012
UEFA president Michel Platini tells CNN he thinks Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the final of Euro 2012 in Ukraine -- if Germany reach it.
Prison, persecution and football
updated 11:10 AM EDT, Tue May 8, 2012
It was supposed to be a symbol of Ukraine's development, but next month's Euro 2012 tournament has become mired in controversy.
Euro 2012 finals nation map
updated 11:34 AM EDT, Mon April 30, 2012
Poland and Ukraine will host the European Championships for the first time in 2012, welcoming 14 other teams and football fans from across the continent.
Top 10 memorable Euro finals moments
updated 11:52 AM EST, Fri December 9, 2011
The build-up to next year's finals has truly begun, so here is CNN's guide to our top 10 most memorable European Championship moments.
Countdown to Euro 2012: The stadiums
updated 11:55 AM EST, Fri December 9, 2011
With less than 200 days to go until Euro 2012 football fans across Europe can start to look forward to the tournament in Poland and Ukraine.