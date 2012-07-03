Story highlights Dara Torres finished fourth in the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. trials

The 12-time Olympic medalist finished with a time of 24.82 seconds

"This is it," Torres said, announcing the end of her career

Torres swam in the 1984, 1988, 1992, 2000 and 2008 Olympics

(CNN) Dara Torres' quest at the age of 45 to make her sixth U.S. Olympic team came down to a single, furious lap.

She came up short Monday, finishing fourth in the finals of the 50-meter women's freestyle at the Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska, behind a trio of women nearly 20 years her junior.

Torres took to the starting block both a serious contender and sentimental favorite. She's a 12-time medalist who at the 2008 Games earned the title of oldest American swimmer to win an Olympic medal.

By the time she touched the wall, 24.82 seconds later, Torres capped a storied Olympic career that began in 1984 at the Los Angeles Games with a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay, her only event.

"This is it," she told reporters after she got out of the pool, indicating her long, career was finally over.

Read More