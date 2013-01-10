 Skip to main content

Train collision in Swiss town injures 17

From Fred Pleitgen, CNN
updated 10:10 AM EST, Thu January 10, 2013
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
  • The crash occurred in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, just north of Zurich
  • There were no serious injuries, police say
  • The town is known as for its tourist attraction, a waterfall

(CNN) -- Two passenger trains collided in a Swiss town Thursday, injuring 17 people, according to police.

Nine were taken to a local hospital, but none of the injuries were serious, police spokeswoman Anja Schudel said.

The commuter trains ran into each other close to the train station in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, 20 miles north of Zurich. The town is known for one of its tourist attractions, a large waterfall on the Rhine River.

Read more: Zurich in a hurry: Make the most of your stopover

Local media reported only minor damage to the trains, which remained on the track.

Railway service near the town has been halted for the day.

