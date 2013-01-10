Train collision in Swiss town injures 17

(CNN) -- Two passenger trains collided in a Swiss town Thursday, injuring 17 people, according to police.

Nine were taken to a local hospital, but none of the injuries were serious, police spokeswoman Anja Schudel said.

The commuter trains ran into each other close to the train station in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, 20 miles north of Zurich. The town is known for one of its tourist attractions, a large waterfall on the Rhine River.

Local media reported only minor damage to the trains, which remained on the track.

Railway service near the town has been halted for the day.

