Aubameyang hat-trick leads Borussia Dortmund to win in league opener

(CNN) -- If Saturday is any indication, Borussia Dortmund won't miss Mario Gotze.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, brought in to beef up the attack after Gotze was sold to rival Bayern Munich, netted a hat-trick on his Bundesliga debut as the league and Champions League runner-up began by beating Augsburg 4-0.

If he continues to impress, his $17 million transfer fee -- Aubameyang joined from Saint-Etienne in July -- will be considered a bargain. The Gabon international finished second in goals in Ligue 1 last season and was fifth in assists.

He opened the scoring with a header in the first half and added two right-foot finishes in the second to become the sixth player to register a hat-trick in his Bundesliga opener.

Read: Redemption for Bayern

He thus stole the spotlight from sought after striker Robert Lewandowski, although the Pole contributed by setting up Aubameyang's third effort and completed the rout against the relegation contenders from the penalty spot.

Dortmund's higher profile summer signing, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, missed the game against Augsburg because of a lingering ankle injury.

"Aubameyang was used to great effect," Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "I am not surprised about what he has to offer, only the fact that most of his shots went in.

"It's a very good start from us."

Dortmund is seeking to reclaim the Bundesliga crown from Bayern Munich, which raced to the 2012/2013 title in record time by clinching top spot in early April.

Bayern Munich beat Dortmund 2-1 thanks to a late goal in an entertaining Champions League final in May and completed the treble by capturing the German Cup a week later.

Under new boss Pep Guardiola, Bayern lost the German Super Cup 4-2 to Dortmund but began the new Bundesliga campaign with a 3-1 home victory Friday against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Read: Dortmund claims Super Cup

Newly promoted Hertha Berlin outdid Dortmund by scoring six goals in a 6-1 hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt, which finished sixth last term.

Colombian international Adrian Ramos and Tunisian international Sami Allagui each scored twice.

Falcao on target

In Ligue 1, Radamel Falcao scored in his league debut as big-spending Monaco downed Bordeaux 2-0 away in its return to the top flight.

Despite playing in the second tier last season, Monaco is expected to challenge for the Ligue 1 title thanks to several high-profile summer signings.

Falcao was the highest profile of the bunch, arriving from Atletico Madrid in a transfer reportedly worth $80 million.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain tied Montpellier 1-1 on Friday to kick off the season.