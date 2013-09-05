Huge chain-reaction crash in UK involves at least 100 vehicles
By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN
updated 10:59 AM EDT, Thu September 5, 2013
A police officer inspects the site of the major traffic accident. At least 100 vehicles smashed into each other in a massive pileup on Thursday, September 5, on a multilane bridge and highway in England's southeastern county of Kent, police said, injuring eight people seriously and leaving dozens with minor injuries.
Drivers shelter from the sun under a tent provided by The Salvation Army as they wait to recover their vehicles.
A vehicle recovery worker guides a car onto a trailer.
Emergency services attend to the major road accident.
The huge chain-reaction crash took place, reportedly amid thick fog, on the bridge and highway that connect the Isle of Sheppey with mainland Kent.
Kent firefighters walk past a crumpled car.
Injured people are treated on the road.
An aerial shot of the bridge shows crushed cars.
More than 30 people were taken to the hospital and large numbers were treated at the scene of the crash, the local ambulance service said.
People gather at the scene of the crash.
Vehicle recovery workers try to move a vehicle on the scene.
Chain-reaction crash as 100 cars collide
Chain-reaction crash as 100 cars collide
Chain-reaction crash as 100 cars collide
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
- NEW: Eight people are seriously hurt and another 200 suffer minor injuries, police say
- At least 100 vehicles are caught up in a massive crash on a road bridge in Kent
- The Sheppey Crossing is closed to traffic in both directions following the crash
Editor's note: Are you there? Send us your photo, videos.
London (CNN) -- At least 100 vehicles smashed into each other in a massive pile-up Thursday in England's southeastern county of Kent, police said, injuring eight people seriously and leaving dozens with minor injuries.
The huge chain-reaction crash took place on a multi-lane bridge and highway that connects the Isle of Sheppey with mainland Kent, reportedly amid thick fog.
Video from the scene showed scores of abandoned cars and trucks, many crumpled from impacts with other vehicles. Motorists, some injured, sat on the roadside as they awaited help.
The Sheppey Crossing, on the A249 road, has been closed to traffic in both directions, Kent Police said.
More than 30 people were taken to the hospital, the local ambulance service said. In all, about 200 people received care for minor injuries or were given medical advice at the scene, it said.
"It's horrific. I've never seen anything like it in my life," local newspaper Kent Online quoted witness Martin Stammers, 45.
"All you could hear was cars crashing. We got out of our car and it was eerily quiet with visibility down to just 20 yards. Then you would hear the screeching of brakes and then a thud. It was all you could hear for about 10 minutes -- crash after crash after crash."
Several hours after the pile-up, the South East Coast Ambulance Service said many people were unable to leave the bridge because of the wrecked vehicles and were struggling with the heat on an unusually warm September day.
"The scale of this incident made our response very challenging," said Chris Stamp, a senior operations manager. But, he added, crews had responded quickly to treat those needing help.
CNN's Pierre Meilhan contributed to this report.