 Skip to main content

Huge chain-reaction crash in UK involves at least 100 vehicles

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN
updated 10:59 AM EDT, Thu September 5, 2013
A police officer inspects the site of the major traffic accident. At least 100 vehicles smashed into each other in a massive pileup on Thursday, September 5, on a multilane bridge and highway in England's southeastern county of Kent, police said, injuring eight people seriously and leaving dozens with minor injuries. A police officer inspects the site of the major traffic accident. At least 100 vehicles smashed into each other in a massive pileup on Thursday, September 5, on a multilane bridge and highway in England's southeastern county of Kent, police said, injuring eight people seriously and leaving dozens with minor injuries.
HIDE CAPTION
Chain-reaction crash as 100 cars collide
Chain-reaction crash as 100 cars collide
Chain-reaction crash as 100 cars collide
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
Massive crash stops the traffic
<<
<
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
>
>>
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
  • NEW: Eight people are seriously hurt and another 200 suffer minor injuries, police say
  • At least 100 vehicles are caught up in a massive crash on a road bridge in Kent
  • The Sheppey Crossing is closed to traffic in both directions following the crash

Editor's note: Are you there? Send us your photo, videos.

London (CNN) -- At least 100 vehicles smashed into each other in a massive pile-up Thursday in England's southeastern county of Kent, police said, injuring eight people seriously and leaving dozens with minor injuries.

The huge chain-reaction crash took place on a multi-lane bridge and highway that connects the Isle of Sheppey with mainland Kent, reportedly amid thick fog.

Video from the scene showed scores of abandoned cars and trucks, many crumpled from impacts with other vehicles. Motorists, some injured, sat on the roadside as they awaited help.

The Sheppey Crossing, on the A249 road, has been closed to traffic in both directions, Kent Police said.

More than 30 people were taken to the hospital, the local ambulance service said. In all, about 200 people received care for minor injuries or were given medical advice at the scene, it said.

"It's horrific. I've never seen anything like it in my life," local newspaper Kent Online quoted witness Martin Stammers, 45.

"All you could hear was cars crashing. We got out of our car and it was eerily quiet with visibility down to just 20 yards. Then you would hear the screeching of brakes and then a thud. It was all you could hear for about 10 minutes -- crash after crash after crash."

Several hours after the pile-up, the South East Coast Ambulance Service said many people were unable to leave the bridge because of the wrecked vehicles and were struggling with the heat on an unusually warm September day.

"The scale of this incident made our response very challenging," said Chris Stamp, a senior operations manager. But, he added, crews had responded quickly to treat those needing help.

CNN's Pierre Meilhan contributed to this report.

ADVERTISEMENT
Part of complete coverage on
CNN Recommends
updated 11:28 AM EST, Tue December 30, 2014
With the discovery of debris from the AirAsia plane, investigators move closer to discovering what happened. What are the key questions, and what comes next?
updated 11:40 AM EST, Tue December 30, 2014
The growth of AirAsia has been a regional aviation success story. The reason behind the loss of Flight QZ 8501 will be key to whether passengers start to shun it, says Alan Khee-Jin Tan.
updated 5:45 AM EST, Fri February 7, 2014
They say there are no stupid questions -- but are there? How about, "Do you speak African?"
updated 9:39 AM EST, Wed December 31, 2014
The year of outrage also applies to China's Internet users in 2014.
updated 8:21 AM EDT, Sat August 16, 2014
One man swims among sharks without the protection of a cage to make studio-quality, intimate photos of the sea creatures.
updated 6:50 AM EST, Tue December 30, 2014
Using a technology that has been around for 130 years, a company called Pavegen hopes to create electricity from everyday human activities.
updated 12:06 PM EST, Tue December 23, 2014
Tim Berners-Lee, the man credited with inventing the world wide web, gives a speech on April 18, 2012 in Lyon, central France, during the World Wide Web 2012 international conference on April 18, 2012 in Lyon.
What's next for the Internet? Acclaimed scientist and fatherof the World Wide Web Sir Tim Berners-Lee shares his insights.
updated 7:45 AM EST, Tue December 30, 2014
Gone are the days of grainy phone images with the resolution of a poor imitation Monet.
updated 4:00 PM EST, Mon December 22, 2014
A chilling video shows Boko Haram executing dozens of non-Muslims.
updated 12:45 PM EST, Mon December 29, 2014
"The year in pictures" treks across the globe, looking back on the events that shaped 2014.
updated 11:07 AM EST, Mon December 29, 2014
Each day, CNN brings you an image capturing a moment to remember, defining the present in our changing world.
Browse through images from CNN teams around the world that you don't always see on news reports.
ADVERTISEMENT