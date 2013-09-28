Masters Golf Tournament Fast Facts

Breaking News

    Danny Willett gives the crowd a thumbs-up after he won the Masters tournament Sunday, April 10. Willett shot a 5-under 67 to win the tournament by three strokes over Jordan Spieth and Lee Westwood. He is the first Englishman to win the Masters since Nick Faldo in 1996.
    Spieth, the defending champion, was comfortably in first until the 12th hole, when he hit the ball into the water twice and finished with a quadruple-bogey.
    Willett hits off the 12th tee on Sunday. He had five birdies and no bogeys in the final round.
    Smylie Kaufman hits from the first fairway during the final round. Kaufman, playing in the Masters for the first time in his career, started the day in second place.
    Jamie Donaldson climbs out of a bunker on the fourth hole Sunday.
    Rory McIlroy reacts to a bunker shot on the second hole Sunday.
    Spieth hits a tee shot during the third round on Saturday, April 9. Spieth shot a 1-over 73 to lead the tournament for a third straight day.
    Bernhard Langer, a two-time Masters champion, was one of only five players who shot a round under par on Saturday. The 58-year-old turned back the clock with a 2-under 70, and he was two strokes off the lead at the end of the day.
    Windy conditions made low scores tough to come by during this year's tournament.
    Jason Day, the world's top-ranked golfer, was 1-under on Saturday. He was three strokes off the lead going into Sunday.
    McIlroy had a difficult third round. The four-time major champion, playing with Spieth in the final pairing, finished with a 5-over 77.
    Spieth hits a tee shot Friday, April 8, during the second round.
    Tom Watson kisses his wife, Hilary, after playing the last round of his Masters career on Friday. Watson, 66, said he will no longer play in the annual event, which he won in 1977 and 1981.
    McIlroy hits a shot on the fifth hole Friday. McIlroy was one of only four players who shot under par in the second round. He finished the day 3-under for the tournament, a stroke behind Spieth.
    Charl Schwartzel hits out of a bunker on April 8. Schwartzel won the Masters in 2011.
    Ian Poulter reacts after missing a putt on the first hole on Friday.
    Danny Lee hits a drive during the second round.
    Billy Horschel putts on the second green Friday.
    Davis Love III plays a shot during the second round. Love, captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, was playing in Augusta for the first time since 2011.
    Spieth hits a shot during the first round on Thursday, April 7. Spieth shot a 6-under 66 to lead the tournament by two strokes heading into Friday.
    McIlroy hits a tee shot on the 11th hole Thursday. He finished the round at 2-under.
    Ernie Els had a tough start to the tournament. From just a few feet away, he 6-putted the first hole and finished with a 9.
    David Lingmerth hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole.
    Jimmy Walker plays a sand shot on the 10th.
    Zach Johnson tees off on the third hole during the first round. Johnson won the Masters in 2007.
    Steven Bowditch plays his second shot on hole No. 2 on Thursday.
    Rickie Fowler hits out of the trees near the first fairway.
    Paul Casey tips his cap after putting on the second hole Thursday.
    A scorekeeper places numbers on the leaderboard during the first round.
    Spectators watch the ceremonial tee shots that were taken Thursday by legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.
    Arnold Palmer, center, joined Nicklaus, left, and Player on the first tee. The trio has won 13 Masters combined.
    Nicklaus hits his ceremonial tee shot.
    (CNN)Here's some background information about the Masters, one of golf's four major tournaments, along with the US Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship. It is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

    April 3-9, 2017 - The 81st Masters is scheduled to take place at the Augusta National Golf Club.
    April 4-10, 2016 - England's Danny Willett wins the 80th Masters to claim his first major. Willett shot a bogey-free five-under 67 in the final round, capitalizing on an astonishing collapse by defending champion Jordan Spieth.
      Other Facts:
      Par at Augusta National is 72 and the course is 7,435 yards.
      Jack Nicklaus has won six Masters tournaments (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986), more than any other golfer. Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods are second with four Masters wins each.
      Three players have won consecutive Masters titles: Jack Nicklaus (1965, 1966), Nick Faldo (1989, 1990) and Tiger Woods (2001, 2002).
      Mark O'Meara played in 15 Masters before he won in 1998. The average number of attempts before a victory is six.
      Tiger Woods is the youngest player ever to win the Masters. (21 years, 3 months and 14 days old)
      Jack Nicklaus is the oldest player ever to win the Masters. (46 years, 2 months and 23 days old)
      Dr. Alister MacKenzie of Scotland was the architect of the course.
      The winner is presented with a green blazer. He can wear the "Green Jacket" home, but must return it to the club the next year.
      Timeline:
      January 1933 -       The Augusta National Golf Club formally opens in Augusta, Georgia, after being founded by golfer Bobby Jones and investment banker Clifford Roberts.
      March 22, 1934 - The first Augusta National Invitation Golf Tournament is held.
      1937 - Members of Augusta National begin wearing green jackets.
      1939 - The tournament is officially named The Masters.
      1940 - The date of the tournament moves to the first full week of April.
      1943-1945 - During World War II, no tournament is held. Play resumes in 1946.
      1956 - First Masters television broadcast, only holes 15 through 18 are broadcast.
      1972 - The waiting list for Masters tickets is established. The list has since closed. Applications for practice round tickets are now taken a year in advance.
      1990 - TV executive Ron Townsend is admitted as the club's first African-American member.
      2003 - The National Council of Women's Organizations leads a protest against Augusta National's all male membership.
      April 12, 2004 - Arnold Palmer plays in his 50th and final tournament.
      August 20, 2012 - Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and private investment banker Darla Moore become the first women admitted as members of Augusta National Golf Club.
      Walter Hagen, who won his first professional major in 1914, had a particular panache -- he traveled by limousine and favored snazzy clothes and two-toned shoes. Hagen won 11 professional major championships.
      Walter Hagen, who won his first professional major in 1914, had a particular panache -- he traveled by limousine and favored snazzy clothes and two-toned shoes. Hagen won 11 professional major championships.
      Jimmy Demaret was known for subpar rounds that earned him three Masters titles, but his fashion sense was always above par. Fellow golfers referred to him as "The Wardrobe" because of his loud clothing choices, according to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
      Before his name came to mean a beverage of iced tea and lemonade, Arnold Palmer -- and his pompadour -- was still that cool. Palmer is credited with popularizing golf with the masses, and he had the blue-collar swagger to match. Esquire magazine even named him one of the "75 Best Dressed Men of All Time."
      Doug Sanders, one of golf's earliest flamboyant dressers, tees off on the second hole during the 1966 Masters. His knack for lively fabrics earned him the nickname "Peacock of the Fairways."
      Three-time Masters champion Gary Player earned his "Black Knight" nickname because of his tendency to wear all black on the golf course. The world-class golfer is now 78, and his close-fitting, casual style is still popular among players today.
      Greg Norman's straw hat, seen here during the 1996 Masters, became part of his signature look. The Aussie earned his nickname "The Shark" because of his aggressive play and "great white" (read: blond) hair. Though he never won the Masters -- he came in second three times -- his clothing line, the Greg Norman Collection, is one of the leading golf-inspired sportswear lines. Its logo? A shark, of course.
      Five-time PGA Tour winner Jesper Parnevik shot onto the American golf scene thanks to his flip-brimmed hats and distinct wardrobe designed by Johan Lindeberg. The stylish Swede signed a deal with Cobra Puma Golf in early 2013.
      The late Payne Stewart played on the PGA Tour in the 1980s and '90s, though his wardrobe of plus-fours and Tam o' Shanter caps recalled a bygone era. Stewart died in a plane crash, along with four others, in 1999. He was inducted posthumously into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.
      Ryan Moore, who won the traditional Par 3 Contest at this year's Masters, is known to sport a skinny tie with a cardigan. Here, he waves to the gallery on the second green during the 2010 Masters.
      Despite his success on the Japan Golf Tour, Ryo Ishikawa is still trying to find his footing on the American golf stage. The 21-year-old golfer and his flashy trousers and belts always add a little flair to the fairway, as seen here at the 2012 Masters. Ishikawa received his first invitation to play at the Masters when he was 17.
      Britain's Ian Poulter, currently ranked 20th in the world, is as passionate about fashion as he is about golf. "What I wear on and off the course is a huge part of who I am," Poulter said. "I like to be different. I always loved the old pictures of Jack Nicklaus, Payne Stewart and Johnny Miller with the flares, big collars, tartans, no pleat trousers. I thought they were cool. And they still are. My clothes make me feel good." Poulter also runs his own clothing brand, IJP Design.
      You'd be hard-pressed to miss Rickie Fowler on the course in his neon threads. His outfits are color-coordinated, from flat-bill cap to footwear, as seen here during the first round of the 2013 Masters. Fowler is an official sponsor of the sportswear line Puma.
      Defending Masters champion Adam Scott walks off the 18th green during the first round of the Masters on April 10. The No. 2 golfer in the world recently signed a multiyear contract with Japanese retailer UNIQLO. Previously, the clean-cut Aussie endorsed the British luxury brand Burberry.
      Billy Horschel, seen here during the first round of the 2014 Masters, is known for his colorful ensembles. At the 2013 U.S. Open, he wore pants
