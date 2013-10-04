 Skip to main content

Mind your language or face arrest, police warn football fans

updated 7:06 AM EDT, Fri October 4, 2013
Fans using the word
Fans using the word "yid" at Sunday's Premier League game between Tottenham and West Ham could be arrested.
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Fans using the word "yid" at Sunday's game between Spurs and West Ham face arrest
  • Some fans brand themselves the "Yid Army," though the term can be offensive
  • The Football Association had warned fans they face prosecution for uttering "yid"
  • A West Ham supporter was banned last season for his Nazi salute at the same fixture

(CNN) -- Mind your language or face arrest.

That is the warning from London police to fans thinking of using the word "yid" at Sunday's potentially explosive Premier League derby game between Tottenham and West Ham.

England's Football Association recently said the word -- deemed anti-Semitic but chanted by some Spurs fans as a term of endearment -- had "no place in our game."

Tottenham, based in North London, has a large contingent of Jewish fans, with some even calling themselves the "Yid Army."

Read: FA issues 'yid' warning

"Some words -- like the 'Y' word -- which historically have been perceived by some as acceptable, cause harassment, alarm or distress to others, and people who use this language could be committing a criminal offense," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on its website.

Chief Superintendent Mick Johnson, Sunday's match commander, added that the decision wasn't taken lightly.

"This topic has been debated at length but our position is clear, racism and offensive language have no place in football or indeed in society," Johnson said.

"Those supporters who engage in such behavior should be under no illusion that they may be committing an offense and may be liable to a warning or be arrested.

"The Met has a long history of working with football clubs and the football authorities, including the FA, to educate, encourage and empower supporters to stamp out racism in football and to ensure that there is no misunderstanding about what constitutes racist language or behavior."

The authorities will be hoping the game doesn't mirror last season's fixture at White Hart Lane, when a section of away fans chanted, 'Adolf Hitler is coming for you.'

A West Ham season-ticket holder was later banned for life for performing a Nazi style salute.

It prompted then Hammers midfielder Yossi Benayoun, an Israeli international, to call the behavior "embarrassing."

Tottenham sits third in the Premier League, two points behind leader and North London rival Arsenal, while goal-shy West Ham is a point above the relegation zone.

ADVERTISEMENT
Part of complete coverage on
Football Focus
updated 6:23 AM EST, Tue December 16, 2014
After 20 years, more than 300 goals and a host of major honors, Thierry Henry has called time on his glittering football career.
updated 5:14 AM EST, Fri December 19, 2014
They do things differently at Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, up in the mist-cloaked valleys of the Basque country. And it is working.
updated 8:53 AM EST, Wed December 10, 2014
He might be struggling to score goals for Liverpool, but Mario Balotelli's cheeky tweet about the British monarch hit the spot during the World Cup.
updated 8:53 AM EDT, Tue October 28, 2014
How Real Madrid's new stadium will look
They splash the cash on the world's best players, now Real Madrid are giving the Bernabeu the same treatment with a bling makeover.
updated 9:09 AM EDT, Mon October 27, 2014
Football world mourns South African captain Senzo Meyiwa who was shot and killed during a botched robbery in a township near Johannesburg.
updated 9:48 AM EDT, Tue October 21, 2014
A man as a Roman centurion and who earn his living by posing with tourists gestures in front of the Colosseum during a protest where some of his colleagues climbed on the monument on April 12, 2012 in Rome. The costumed centurions are asking for the right to work there after they were banned following a decision by local authorities.
From the ancient ruins of Rome, a new empire rises. But the eyes of the city's newest gladiator light up at thoughts of the Colosseum.
updated 12:22 PM EDT, Tue October 21, 2014
Once part of Germany's largest Jewish sports club, now he's the first ISIS suspect to stand trial in a country left shocked by his alleged radicalization.
updated 10:11 AM EDT, Fri October 17, 2014
One goal in eight matches for new club Liverpool, and dumped by the Italian national team -- Mario Balotelli has yet to shine on his English return.
updated 2:19 PM EDT, Sat October 18, 2014
Ched Evans smiles during the Wales training session ahead of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifier against England on March 25, 2011 in Cardiff, Wales.
Should a convicted rapist, who has served their time in prison, be allowed to resume their old job? What if that job was as a high-profile football player?
updated 8:47 AM EDT, Thu October 16, 2014
After 10 years of golden glory, it's easy to see how Lionel Messi has taken his place among the football gods.
updated 6:34 AM EDT, Thu October 16, 2014
A football fan wipes a tear after Inter Milan's Argentinian defender Javier Zanetti has greeted fans following the announcement of his retirement before the start of the Italian seria A football match Inter Milan vs Lazio, on May 10, 2014, in San Siro Stadium In Milan
When will the tears stop? A leading Italian football club is pursuing a new direction -- under the guidance of its new Indonesian owner.
updated 6:41 PM EDT, Mon October 13, 2014
Norwegian 15-year-old Martin Odegaard is the youngest player ever to feature in a European Championships qualifying match.
updated 9:10 AM EDT, Fri October 10, 2014
After revolutionizing cricket with its glitzy Twenty20 league, India has now thrown large sums of money at a new football venture.
updated 10:53 AM EDT, Thu October 2, 2014
Get ruthless. That is Rio Ferdinand's message to soccer's authorities in the fight to tackle the scourge of racism.
updated 9:28 AM EDT, Wed September 10, 2014
A picture taken on May 16, 2014 shows 15-year-old Norwegian footballer Martin Oedegaard of club Stroemsgodset IF cheering during a match in Drammen, Norway. Oedegaard is set to become Norways youngest player ever in the national football team.
He's just 15 and the world is seemingly already at his feet. Norway's Martin Odegaard is being sought by Europe's top clubs.
ADVERTISEMENT