Football
Golf
Tennis
Motorsport
Human to Hero
Horse Racing
Equestrian
Sailing
Analysis
SHARE THIS
Print
Email
More sharing
Reddit
StumbleUpon
Delicious
Qatar World Cup: All the latest
updated 5:29 AM EDT, Fri October 4, 2013
Part of complete coverage on
Football Focus
French football great bids adieu
updated 6:23 AM EST, Tue December 16, 2014
After 20 years, more than 300 goals and a host of major honors, Thierry Henry has called time on his glittering football career.
Is 'miracle' club a blueprint for future?
updated 5:14 AM EST, Fri December 19, 2014
They do things differently at Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, up in the mist-cloaked valleys of the Basque country. And it is working.
Mario's 'Queen' tweet tops 2014 list
updated 8:53 AM EST, Wed December 10, 2014
He might be struggling to score goals for Liverpool, but Mario Balotelli's cheeky tweet about the British monarch hit the spot during the World Cup.
$500m stadium with a glowing 'skin'
updated 8:53 AM EDT, Tue October 28, 2014
They splash the cash on the world's best players, now Real Madrid are giving the Bernabeu the same treatment with a bling makeover.
Loss of a South African 'icon'
updated 9:09 AM EDT, Mon October 27, 2014
Football world mourns South African captain Senzo Meyiwa who was shot and killed during a botched robbery in a township near Johannesburg.
Pallotta: Rome's newest gladiator?
updated 9:48 AM EDT, Tue October 21, 2014
From the ancient ruins of Rome, a new empire rises. But the eyes of the city's newest gladiator light up at thoughts of the Colosseum.
From Jewish football to ISIS suspect
updated 12:22 PM EDT, Tue October 21, 2014
Once part of Germany's largest Jewish sports club, now he's the first ISIS suspect to stand trial in a country left shocked by his alleged radicalization.
Where has 'Super' Mario gone?
updated 10:11 AM EDT, Fri October 17, 2014
One goal in eight matches for new club Liverpool, and dumped by the Italian national team -- Mario Balotelli has yet to shine on his English return.
Should rapist return to work?
updated 2:19 PM EDT, Sat October 18, 2014
Should a convicted rapist, who has served their time in prison, be allowed to resume their old job? What if that job was as a high-profile football player?
Messi: A decade of goals
updated 8:47 AM EDT, Thu October 16, 2014
After 10 years of golden glory, it's easy to see how Lionel Messi has taken his place among the football gods.
'Sleeping' Milan giant seeks makeover
updated 6:34 AM EDT, Thu October 16, 2014
When will the tears stop? A leading Italian football club is pursuing a new direction -- under the guidance of its new Indonesian owner.
Teen, 15, makes Euro history
updated 6:41 PM EDT, Mon October 13, 2014
Norwegian 15-year-old Martin Odegaard is the youngest player ever to feature in a European Championships qualifying match.
Will India's new pro league succeed?
updated 9:10 AM EDT, Fri October 10, 2014
After revolutionizing cricket with its glitzy Twenty20 league, India has now thrown large sums of money at a new football venture.
Ferdinand: Get ruthless on racism
updated 10:53 AM EDT, Thu October 2, 2014
Get ruthless. That is Rio Ferdinand's message to soccer's authorities in the fight to tackle the scourge of racism.
Football's most coveted teenager
updated 9:28 AM EDT, Wed September 10, 2014
He's just 15 and the world is seemingly already at his feet. Norway's Martin Odegaard is being sought by Europe's top clubs.