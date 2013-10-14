2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Fast Facts

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Sidney Crosby celebrates after scoring Canada's second goal during the men's ice hockey gold medal match against Sweden on Sunday, February 23. Most of us know the Winter Olympics through the power of television, as a spectacle in constant motion. Seeing the Games through still photography is a different experience altogether. Here's a look at the most compelling images from the word's best photographers at Sochi 2014. | More photos: Falling down in Sochi Hide Caption 1 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's hockey team receives their gold medals in front of an ecstatic crowd on February 23. Hide Caption 2 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Henrik Lundqvist, center, and his teammates on the Swedish hockey team received silver medals on February 23. Hide Caption 3 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Chris Kunitz of Canada delivers a high stick to Marcus Kruger of Sweden during the hockey game on February 23. Hide Caption 4 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save during the hockey final against Canada on February 23. Hide Caption 5 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jonathan Toews and Sweden's Alexander Steen chase the puck during the gold medal game on February 23. Hide Caption 6 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – An athlete takes part in the men's 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23. Hide Caption 7 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Pilot Alexander Zubkov, pushman Alexey Negodaylo, pushman Dmitry Trunenkov and brakeman Alexey Voevoda of Russia received a gold medal in bobsleigh on February 23. Hide Caption 8 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Alexander Legkov of Russia celebrates his win in the men's cross-country skiing 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23. Hide Caption 9 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Anders Soedergren of Sweden leads the pack in the men's 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23. Hide Caption 10 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Chris Andre Jespersen of Norway leads in the men's 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23. Hide Caption 11 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ilia Chernousov of Russia competes in the men's 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23. Hide Caption 12 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's four-man bobsleigh team, made up of pilot Justin Kripps, pushman Jesse Lumsden, pushman Cody Sorensen and brakeman Ben Coakwell, crashes during a heat Saturday, February 22. Hide Caption 13 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Canadian team slides down the course upside down after the crash on February 22. Hide Caption 14 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Canadian team is seen on the course after the crash. Hide Caption 15 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Amelie Kober of Germany, who got the bronze in ladies' snowboard parallel slalom, celebrates during the medal ceremony on February 22. Hide Caption 16 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Finnish men's hockey team celebrates a goal during the bronze medal game against the United States on February 22. Hide Caption 17 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Sara Linborg of Sweden competes in the women's 30-kilometer mass start free cross-country on February 22. Hide Caption 18 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Adelina Sotnikova performs February 22 at the figure skating exhibition gala. Hide Caption 19 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany perform during the figure skating exhibition gala on February 22. Hide Caption 20 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Luiza Zlotkowska reacts after Poland's silver medal finish in the ladies' team pursuit speed skating final on Saturday, February 22. Hide Caption 21 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Skiers pass the Olympic rings as they compete during the men's 4x7.5-kilometer cross country relay on February 22. Hide Caption 22 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Vic Wild competes in the men's snowboard parallel slalom 1/8 finals on February 22. Hide Caption 23 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Wild celebrates after winning the men's snowboard parallel slalom 1/8 finals. Hide Caption 24 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Julia Dujmovits, right, of Austria celebrates her gold medal in ladies' snowboard parallel slalom on February. She defeated Anke Karstens of Germany, left. Hide Caption 25 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Anke Karstens of Germany (silver), Julia Dujmovits of Austria (gold) and Amelie Kober of Germany (bronze) show off their ladies' parallel slalom medals on February 22. Hide Caption 26 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Vic Wild of Russia, right, and Benjamin Karl of Austria compete in the men's parallel slalom snowboard semifinals on February 22. Hide Caption 27 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russian honor guards salute on February 22, during the ladies' speed skating team pursuit medal ceremony. Hide Caption 28 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Netherlands' Sven Kramer and Jan Blokhuijsen compete on February 22 in the men's speed skating team pursuit final. Hide Caption 29 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Marit Bjoergen, front left, and Norway's Therese Johaug are followed by Norway's Heidi Weng and Sweden's Charlotte Kalla on February 22 as they compete in the women's cross-country skiing 30-kilometer mass start free. Hide Caption 30 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Leif Kristian Haugen competes during the men's alpine skiing slalom run on February 22. Hide Caption 31 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ryan McDonagh of the United States falls on top of Kimmo Timonen of Finland on February 22 during the first period of the men's ice hockey bronze medal game. Hide Caption 32 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Venue staff celebrate on February 22 following the completion of the snowboard men's and ladies' parallel slalom finals. Hide Caption 33 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Emre Simsek of Turkey wipes out during the first run during the men's slalom on February 22. Hide Caption 34 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Austria's Dominik Landertinger, left, and Russia's Anton Shipulin leave the shooting range in the men's biathlon 4x7.5-kilometer relay on February 22. Hide Caption 35 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Austria's Mario Matt celebrates after a men's alpine skiing slalom run on February 22. Hide Caption 36 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Finland's Tuukka Rask and Kimmo Timonen celebrate after defeating the United States to take the bronze in men's ice hockey on February 22. Hide Caption 37 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in action on February 22 during the men's slalom. Hide Caption 38 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Havard Bokko, Sverre Lunde Pedersen and Simen Spieler Nilsen compete in the final of the men's team pursuit on February 22. Hide Caption 39 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ireen Wust, Jorien ter Mors and Marrit Leenstra of the Netherlands compete during the semifinals of the women's team pursuit speed skating on February 22. Hide Caption 40 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Gold medalists Anton Shipulin, Dmitry Malyshko, Evgeny Ustyugov and Alexey Volkov of Russia celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay. Hide Caption 41 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, second place medalist Therese Johaug, first place medalist Marit Bjoergen and third place medalist Kristin Stoermer Steira, all of Norway, celebrate during the flower ceremony for the 30-kilometer mass start free on Saturday, February 22. Hide Caption 42 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A course worker takes his shirt off to enjoy warm weather during the snowboard parallel slalom competition on February 22. Hide Caption 43 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Mass start for the ladies' 30-kilometer cross country on February 22. Hide Caption 44 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, gold medal winner Marit Bjoergen, bronze medal winner Kristin Stoermer Steira and silver medal winner Therese Johaug, all from Norway, ski during the 30-kilometer cross-country race on February 22. Hide Caption 45 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Athletes compete in the ladies' 30-kilometer mass start free on February 22. Hide Caption 46 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Vic Wild takes a turn as a course worker runs to get out of the way during a the snowboard parallel slalom quarterfinal on February 22. Hide Caption 47 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Finland's Riitta-Liisa Roponen, left, leads other competitors during the women's 30-K cross-country race on February 22. Hide Caption 48 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Bulgaria's Radoslav Yankov competes during snowboard parallel slalom qualifying on February 22. Hide Caption 49 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jamie Benn, second from left, celebrates scoring the only goal in the men's hockey semifinal between Canada and the United States on Friday, February 21. Hide Caption 50 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Players look toward the corner of the rink during the hockey semifinal between Canada and the United States. Hide Caption 51 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Fans celebrate Canada's 1-0 defeat of the United States. Hide Caption 52 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ukrainian biathlete Valj Semerenko competes in the women's team relay on February 21. Hide Caption 53 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ukrainian biathlete Olena Pidhrushna fires her rifle on her way to winning the gold medal in the team relay. Hide Caption 54 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Victor An of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal in the short track 5,000-meter relay on February 21. Hide Caption 55 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – South Korea's Park Seung-Hi, left, and Shim Suk-Hee compete in the short track 1,000-meter final on February 21. Hide Caption 56 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Biathlete Ekaterina Shumilova of Russia competes in the women's team relay on February 21. Hide Caption 57 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, silver medalist Kelsey Serwa of Canada, gold medalist Marielle Thompson of Canada, and bronze medalist Anna Holmlund of Sweden celebrate on the podium after the women's ski cross competition on February 21. Hide Caption 58 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Iranian skier Forough Abbasi falls during the women's slalom on February 21. Hide Caption 59 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, Polish speedskaters Natalia Czerwonka, Katarzyna Bachleda-Curus and Luiza Zlotkowska compete in the women's team pursuit quarterfinals on February 21. Hide Caption 60 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Swedish goaltender Henrik Lundqvist celebrates his team's win against Finland in the hockey semifinals on February 21. Hide Caption 61 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Slovakia's Paulina Fialkova, left, and the Czech Republic's Gabriela Soukalova compete in the women's biathlon relay on February 21. Hide Caption 62 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Athletes compete in heavy fog during the women's ski cross quarterfinals on February 21. Hide Caption 63 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, Jorinde Mueller of Switzerland and Jenny Owens of Australia compete in the women's ski cross on February 21. Hide Caption 64 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, American speedskaters Jonathan Kuck, Shani Davis and Brian Hansen compete in the men's team pursuit on February 21. Hide Caption 65 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, Dutch speedskaters Ireen Wust, Charlotte van Beek and Jorien ter Mors compete in the women's team pursuit on February 21. Hide Caption 66 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – German biathlete Andrea Henkel competes during the women's relay on February 21. Hide Caption 67 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Denise Feierabend of Switzerland competes during the women's slalom on February 21. Hide Caption 68 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The women's hockey team from Canada celebrates Thursday, February 20, after Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat the United States and win the gold medal. Hide Caption 69 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Alex Carpenter, left, and American teammate Hilary Knight celebrate Carpenter's third-period goal during the Canada game on February 20. Hide Caption 70 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, right, celebrates after scoring against the United States on February 20. Hide Caption 71 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russian figure skater Adelina Sotnikova performs in the women's individual competition on February 20. Hide Caption 72 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Yuna Kim of South Korea competes in the figure skating event February 20. Hide Caption 73 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – U.S. figure skater Ashley Wagner performs her free skate on February 20. Hide Caption 74 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Figure skater Polina Edmonds of the United States competes February 20. Hide Caption 75 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Italian figure skater Carolina Kostner competes on February 20. Hide Caption 76 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – American freestyle skier Annalisa Drew crashes in the women's halfpipe on February 20. Hide Caption 77 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Maddie Bowman of the United States competes in the women's halfpipe on February 20. Hide Caption 78 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Angeli Vanlaanen of the United States competes in the women's halfpipe. Hide Caption 79 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jennifer Jones throws the curling stone during the gold-medal match against Sweden on February 20. Hide Caption 80 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Australia's Brooklee Han performs in the women's figure skating competition on February 20. Hide Caption 81 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Anne Line Gjersem of Norway performs her free skate in the women's figure skating competition. Hide Caption 82 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, Canada's Brady Leman, Germany's Thomas Fischer and Austria's Christoph Wahrstoetter compete in men's ski cross on February 20. Hide Caption 83 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Jouni Pellinen of Finland, left, leads Armin Niederer of Switzerland during the men's ski cross. Hide Caption 84 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Japanese speedskaters train on February 20. Hide Caption 85 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Members of the Swiss women's hockey team celebrate after defeating Sweden for the bronze medal on February 20. Hide Caption 86 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – South Korean skier Hee-Jin Park competes in the women's halfpipe on February 20. Hide Caption 87 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Australia's Amy Sheehan competes in the women's halfpipe. Hide Caption 88 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ayana Onozuka of Japan competes in the women's halfpipe. Hide Caption 89 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – An Olympian trains for the large hill Nordic combined event on February 20. Hide Caption 90 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Dutch speedskaters practice on February 20. Hide Caption 91 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Competitors are reflected in the goggles of Sweden's John Eklund after their ski cross heat on February 20. Hide Caption 92 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Germany-1 bobsled team, piloted by Maximilian Arndt, starts a training run February 20. Hide Caption 93 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Athletes compete in the men's ski cross final on February 20. Hide Caption 94 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada forward Corey Perry trips over Latvia goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis during the men's ice hockey quarterfinal on Wednesday, February 19. Hide Caption 95 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse of Canada make a run during the women's bobsled event on February 19. Hide Caption 96 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen competes in the mixed relay event on February 19. Hide Caption 97 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – American figure skater Gracie Gold performs her short program in the women's individual event February 19. Hide Caption 98 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ashley Wagner of the United States performs her short program during the figure skating competition. Hide Caption 99 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Julia Lipnitskaia falls while competing in the figure skating event. Hide Caption 100 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Yuna Kim of South Korea competes in the figure skating event. Hide Caption 101 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Chinese figure skater Kexin Zhang performs her short program. Hide Caption 102 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – San Marino's Vincenzo Romano Michelotti falls during the men's giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 103 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russian snowboarder Vic Wild celebrates at the flower ceremony for the parallel giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 104 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The men's hockey team from Russia looks dejected after losing to Finland on February 19. Hide Caption 105 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Finland's hockey players celebrate their victory over Russia. Hide Caption 106 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates after scoring a first-period goal against Finland. Hide Caption 107 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Corey Perry, left, sprays ice onto Latvia goalie Kristers Gudlevskis during their hockey game February 19. Hide Caption 108 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Yuri Danilochkin of Belarus competes during the men's giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 109 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Patrick Bussler of Germany competes in the quarterfinals of the men's parallel giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 110 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Liechtenstein skier Marco Pfiffner competes in the men's giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 111 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – American skier Jared Goldberg negotiates a turn during a run in the men's giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 112 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Kjetil Jansrud competes in the men's giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 113 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – France's Alexis Pinturault competes in the men's giant slalom. Hide Caption 114 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Finnish cross-country skier Sami Jauhojarvi, right, celebrates gold in the men's team sprint classic on February 19. Hide Caption 115 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Olga Graf, a Russian speedskater, competes in the women's 5,000 meters on February 19. Hide Caption 116 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Biathlete Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic leads the field in the mixed relay on February 19. Hide Caption 117 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Ladina Jenny and Canada's Marianne Leeson compete in parallel giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 118 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – U.S. skier Ted Ligety competes in the men's giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 119 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Joan Verdu Sanchez of Andorra crashes in his first run of the giant slalom. Hide Caption 120 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Snowboarders Alexander Bergmann of Germany, left, and Rok Flander of Slovenia compete in the parallel giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 121 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Cross-country skier Dario Cologna of Switzerland leads the pack during the men's team sprint on February 19. Hide Caption 122 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Romanian four-man bobsled team starts a run during a training session on February 19. Hide Caption 123 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – German snowboarder Patrick Bussler competes in the parallel giant slalom on February 19. Hide Caption 124 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – David Wise, an American freestyle skier, celebrates after his first run in the men's halfpipe finals on Tuesday, February 18. Hide Caption 125 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Thomas Krief of France competes in the men's halfpipe on February 18. Hide Caption 126 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canadian skier Mike Riddle competes in the men's halfpipe. Hide Caption 127 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Dutch speedskater Jorrit Bergsma competes in the men's 10,000 meters on February 18. Hide Caption 128 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Roman Cervenka and Jaromir Jagr celebrate a goal for the Czech Republic during the men's ice hockey game against Slovakia on February 18. Hide Caption 129 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Slovakian hockey players Andrej Meszaros and Tomas Zaborksy crash into Czech goalie Ondrej Pavelec on February 18. Hide Caption 130 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norwegian biathlete Emil Hegle Svendsen competes in the men's 15-kilometer mass start event on February 18. Hide Caption 131 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Americans Elana Meyers and Lauryn Williams start their first run in the women's bobsled on February 18. Hide Caption 132 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Austria's Anna Fenninger competes in the women's giant slalom on February 18. Hide Caption 133 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Joergen Graabak of Norway celebrates as he crosses the line to win the gold medal in the large hill Nordic combined event February 18. Hide Caption 134 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – France's Pierre Vaultier celebrates winning the men's snowboard cross final on February 18. Hide Caption 135 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Dominique Gisin skis in the women's giant slalom on February 18. Hide Caption 136 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Athletes compete February 18 in a snowboard cross semifinal. Hide Caption 137 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Snowboarders race during a snowboard cross quarterfinal on February 18. Hide Caption 138 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Olga Sosina of Russia handles the puck during a women's hockey game February 18 versus Finland. Hide Caption 139 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Biathletes compete in the men's 15-kilometer mass start event on February 18. Hide Caption 140 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – British skier Murray Buchan competes in the men's halfpipe on February 18. Hide Caption 141 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Slovenia's David Rodman, right, fights for the puck with Austria's Thomas Pock during a hockey game February 18. Hide Caption 142 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – American Bryan Fletcher jumps during the large hill Nordic Combined event on February 18. Hide Caption 143 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, left, and France's Martin Fourcade shoot during the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon on February 18. Hide Caption 144 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Biathletes compete at the firing range in the men's 15-kilometer mass start. Hide Caption 145 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russian biathlete Evgeniy Garanichev focuses on a shot during the men's 15-kilometer mass start. Hide Caption 146 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Joergen Graabak, bottom, celebrates with Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan after the large hill Nordic combined event on February 18. Graabak won gold and Moan won silver. Hide Caption 147 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – French biathlete Martin Fourcade competes in the 15-kilometer mass start event. Hide Caption 148 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russians Nikita Katsalapov and Elena Ilinykh, left, and Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White celebrate during the flower ceremony for the Olympic ice dancing competition Monday, February 17. The Americans won gold and the Russians won bronze. Hide Caption 149 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The outfit of American ice dancer Meryl Davis is seen on February 17. Hide Caption 150 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – China's Zongyang Jia lands during the finals of the men's aerials on February 17. Hide Caption 151 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Germany's Andreas Wank, center, celebrates with teammates after they won gold in the men's ski jumping event on February 17. Hide Caption 152 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria jumps during the team ski jumping event. Hide Caption 153 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – American ice dancers Charlie White and Meryl Davis compete on February 17. Hide Caption 154 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in the ice dancing event on February 17. Hide Caption 155 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ice dancers Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete on February 17. Hide Caption 156 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Nikita Katsalapov and Elena Ilinykh react after their ice dancing performing on February 17. Hide Caption 157 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Biathletes compete in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17. Hide Caption 158 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Alexander Zubkov and Alexey Voevoda of Russia won gold in the two-man bobsled on February 17. Hide Caption 159 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Gold medalist Darya Domracheva, right, of Belarus celebrates with bronze medalist Tiril Eckhoff of Norway after the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17. Hide Caption 160 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Belarus' Anton Kushnir celebrates in the men's aerials on February 17. Hide Caption 161 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – David Morris from Australia won silver in the men's aerials. Hide Caption 162 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russian ice dancers Ruslan Zhiganshin and Victoria Sinitsina compete on February 17. Hide Caption 163 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Australians Danielle O'Brien and Gregory Merriman compete in the ice dancing event on February 17. Hide Caption 164 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ice dancers Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam compete for Canada on February 17. Hide Caption 165 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Biathlete Darya Domracheva of Belarus competes in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17. Hide Caption 166 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russian bobsledders Alexander Kasjanov and Maxim Belugin start a run during the two-man competition on February 17. Hide Caption 167 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Women's hockey player Alex Carpenter of the United States tries to shoot against Valentina Lizana Wallner of Sweden during their semifinal game February 17. Hide Caption 168 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Kazakhstan's Baglan Inkarbek competes in the men's aerials on February 17. Hide Caption 169 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Mischa Gasser takes a warm-up jump before the men's aerials on February 17. Hide Caption 170 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Thomas Lambert of Switzerland skis during qualification for the men's aerials on February 17. Hide Caption 171 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Belarussian biathlete Darya Domracheva celebrates winning the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17. Hide Caption 172 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Zhongqing Liu of China lands in the men's aerials competition February 17. Hide Caption 173 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Anna Sloan of Great Britain competes against Russia during a curling match on February 17. Hide Caption 174 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – An athlete carries skis through the thick fog that caused event delays and cancellations on February 17. Hide Caption 175 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov perform their short program during the ice dancing competition on Sunday, February 16. Hide Caption 176 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue compete during the ice dancing event on February 16. Hide Caption 177 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – German ice dancers Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi perform on February 16. Hide Caption 178 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Turkish ice dancer Alisa Agafonova performs on February 16. Hide Caption 179 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Lithuania's Deividas Stagniunas and Isabella Tobias compete in ice dancing on February 16. Hide Caption 180 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the United States skate during the ice dancing event February 16. Hide Caption 181 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform on February 16. Hide Caption 182 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Americans Steven Holcomb and Steven Langton compete in the two-man bobsledding event on February 16. Hide Caption 183 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic finishes the second-to-last jump February 16 in the final of the women's snowboard cross. Hide Caption 184 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Swedish team celebrates taking the gold in the women's cross-country relay on February 16. Hide Caption 185 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Germany's Richard Freitag jumps in the fog while training for the men's large hill ski jumping event. Hide Caption 186 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Cory Butner steers an American bobsled with Chris Fogt along for the ride on February 16. Hide Caption 187 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Rico Peter and Juerg Egger race in the bobsled event February 16. Hide Caption 188 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Japan's Hiroshi Suzuki and Hisashi Miyazaki compete on February 16. Hide Caption 189 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Lars Nelson of Sweden leads the way to gold in the men's cross-country relay February 16. Hide Caption 190 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's cross-country relay. Hide Caption 191 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Marcus Hellner of Sweden skis in the relay. Hide Caption 192 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The women's hockey team from Russia, in red, celebrates a goal against Japan on February 16. Hide Caption 193 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete in ice dancing on February 16. Hide Caption 194 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Andrei Markov challenges Slovakia's Tomas Jurco during the men's ice hockey game on February 16. Hide Caption 195 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A biathlete checks the visibility through his rifle sights before the men's 15-kilometer mass start event February 16. It was postponed because of the fog. Hide Caption 196 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ayaka Kikuchi of Japan competes in the women's 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 16. Hide Caption 197 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands competes in the women's 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 16. Hide Caption 198 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Speedskater Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic skates in the women's 1,500 meters on February 16. Hide Caption 199 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Finland's Lari Lehtonen and Sweden's Johan Olsson compete in the men's cross-country relay on February 16. Hide Caption 200 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Japan skip Ayumi Ogasawara reacts to a throw during the women's curling match against Switzerland on February 16. Hide Caption 201 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Czech athlete Eva Samkova throws her snowboard as she celebrates winning the final of the women's snowboard cross on February 16. Hide Caption 202 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A biathlete warms up for the men's 15-kilometer mass start event on February 16. Hide Caption 203 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Skiers compete in the men's cross-country relay on February 16. Hide Caption 204 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Czech Republic's Ales Razym, left, and France's Jean Marc Gaillard rest after competing in the first group of the men's cross-country relay on February 16. Hide Caption 205 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Athletes race in the final of the women's snowboard cross on February 16. Hide Caption 206 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Kjetil Jansrud skis in the men's super-G on February 16. Hide Caption 207 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – U.S. skier Bode Miller competes in the super-G on February 16. Hide Caption 208 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Austria's Otmar Striedinger reacts after finishing his super-G run on February 16. Hide Caption 209 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Thomas Pock of Austria falls to the ice in front of the net during the men's hockey game against Norway on February 16. Hide Caption 210 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – U.S. silver medalist Noelle Pikus-Pace jumps in the air as Great Britain's gold medalist Elizabeth Yarnold looks on during the women's skeleton medal ceremony on Saturday, February 15. Hide Caption 211 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Alexander Tretiakov of Russia celebrates winning the men's skeleton final on February 15. Hide Caption 212 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Kamil Stoch of Poland lands his jump during the men's large hill ski jumping event on February 15. Hide Caption 213 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Czech men's hockey team skates on the ice after being defeated 1-0 by Switzerland on February 15. Hide Caption 214 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Tempers flare late in the third period as Swedish hockey forward Jimmie Ericsson, left, grabs the face of Latvian defenseman Sandis Ozolinsh on February 15. Hide Caption 215 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – American Chris Creveling, center, competes during a men's 1,000-meter short track speedskating race on February 15. Hide Caption 216 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Japan's Daiki Ito reaches the finish area during the first round of the men's large hill ski jumping event on February 15. Hide Caption 217 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Slovenia's Robert Kranjec reacts in the finish area during the first round of the men's large hill ski jumping event. Hide Caption 218 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Reruhi Shimizu of Japan lands his jump February 15 in the men's large hill ski jumping event. Hide Caption 219 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – T.J. Oshie of the United States scores a shootout goal during the men's hockey game against Russia on February 15. Hide Caption 220 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Richard Panik of Slovakia and Ales Kranjc of Slovenia chase after a puck during their game February 15. Hide Caption 221 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A ski jumper warms up with his coach prior to training on February 15. Hide Caption 222 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – South Korea's Kim Alang falls as she competes in the final of the 1,500-meter short track speedskating event on February 15. Hide Caption 223 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The women's hockey team from Sweden celebrates a goal against Finland on February 15. Hide Caption 224 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – France's Jason Lamy Chappuis, left, and Germany's Johannes Rydzek are seen during a training jump for the Nordic combined on February 15. Hide Caption 225 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A shirtless volunteer takes a picture during the women's super-G on February 15. Hide Caption 226 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Austrian skier Anna Fenninger reacts after her run in the super-G on February 15. Hide Caption 227 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan makes a run during the men's skeleton competition on February 15. Hide Caption 228 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Sweden's Anna Haag competes in the women's cross-country relay on February 15. Hide Caption 229 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Italy's Maurizio Oioli competes in the men's skeleton. Hide Caption 230 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Austrian ski jumpers warm up during training on February 15. Hide Caption 231 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Giuseppe Michielli of Italy adjusts his goggles February 15 during training for the large hill Nordic combined event. Hide Caption 232 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Sweden's Ida Ingemarsdotter, Emma Wiken and Anna Haag jump on teammate Charlotte Kalla after winning gold February 15 in the women's cross-country relay. Hide Caption 233 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Skiers start the women's cross-country relay on February 15. Hide Caption 234 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Taro Kondo of Japan competes in the men's 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 15. Hide Caption 235 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Eric Frenzel of Germany jumps during training for the large hill Nordic combined event February 15. Hide Caption 236 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Switzerland celebrates winning 2-0 against Russia in the women's ice hockey quarterfinals. Hide Caption 237 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Laurenne Ross of the United States competes in the women's super-G on February 15. Hide Caption 238 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Robert Kranjec of Slovenia finishes a jump during the men's large hill ski jumping event Friday, February 14. Hide Caption 239 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu performs in the men's individual figure skating event February 14. Hide Caption 240 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Elena Nikitina of Russia celebrates her bronze medal after the skeleton final on February 14. Hide Caption 241 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Danielle Scott of Australia practices February 14 ahead of the finals for the women's aerials. Hide Caption 242 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in skeleton on February 14. Hide Caption 243 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Kevin Reynolds performs in the men's individual figure skating event on February 14. Hide Caption 244 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's figure skating on February 14. Hide Caption 245 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Slovenia's Robert Kranjec competes during the men's large hill ski jumping event on February 14. Hide Caption 246 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Bronze medalist Lydia Lassila of Australia kisses her husband, Lauri, after the flower ceremony for the women's aerials on February 14. Hide Caption 247 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Tatsuki Machida of Japan competes in men's figure skating on February 14. Hide Caption 248 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Czech figure skater Tomas Verner competes oon February 14. Hide Caption 249 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes in the women's aerials on February 14. Hide Caption 250 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Finland's Sami Lepisto vies with Norway's Patrick Thoresen during the men's ice hockey game on February 14. Hide Caption 251 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Silver medalist Xu Mengtao of China celebrates during the flower ceremony for the women's aerials on February 14. Hide Caption 252 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs his free skate during the men's individual competition February 14. Hide Caption 253 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Freestyle skier Alexandra Orlova of Russia competes in the women's aerials February 14. Hide Caption 254 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Olga Podchufarova shoots at the range February 14 during a warm-up for the women's 15-kilometer biathlon. Hide Caption 255 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russian fans watch the women's 15-kilometer biathlon on February 14. Hide Caption 256 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – China's Zhang Xin takes a warm-up run before the start of the women's aerials competition on February 14. Hide Caption 257 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Swiss skier Sandro Viletta competes in the downhill portion of the men's super-combined event on February 14. Hide Caption 258 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Belarus' Darya Domracheva competes in the women's 15-kilometer biathlon on February 14. Hide Caption 259 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norwegian visitors pose for a photo at the Olympic Park on February 14. Hide Caption 260 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Veronika Korsunova of Russia competes in the women's aerials on February 14. Hide Caption 261 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Nikita Tregybov brakes after a run in the men's skeleton on February 14. Hide Caption 262 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Lydia Lassila of Australia competes in women's aerials on February 14. Hide Caption 263 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Uzbekistan's Misha Ge performs his free skate during the men's figure skating competition on February 14. Hide Caption 264 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Swiss skier Sandro Viletta celebrates after winning a gold medal in the men's super-combined event on February 14. Hide Caption 265 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – American skier Bode Miller competes in the men's super-combined on February 14. Hide Caption 266 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Volunteers flatten the snow prior to the start of the slalom portion of the men's super-combined on February 14. Hide Caption 267 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – U.S. skier Bode Miller competes in the slalom portion of the men's super-combined on February 14. Hide Caption 268 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Andorra's Kevin Esteve skis the downhill portion of the men's super-combined event February 14. Hide Caption 269 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ivica Kostelic of Croatia competes in the men's super-combined. Hide Caption 270 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – U.S. skier Ted Ligety makes his downhill run during the men's super-combined. Hide Caption 271 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Simon Eder of Austria takes aim Thursday, February 13, during the men's 20-kilometer biathlon. Hide Caption 272 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – An Olympic forerunner tests out a course for an aerials training session February 13. Hide Caption 273 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Pucks litter the ice around the net after the U.S. men's hockey team warmed up before its game against Slovakia on February 13. Hide Caption 274 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The "flower girls," charged with cleaning the ice of flowers and other trinkets thrown by fans, sit off-rink at a figure skating competition February 13. Hide Caption 275 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Track wardens attempt to clear the way as Fan Kexin of China crashes in the semifinals of the women's 500-meter short track speedskating competition on February 13. Hide Caption 276 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Swedish figure skater Alexander Majorov performs his short program during the men's individual competition on February 13. Hide Caption 277 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Olympic flame burns under a full moon on February 13. Hide Caption 278 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canadian silver medalist Denny Morrison jumps next to Dutch gold medalist Stefan Groothuis during the medal ceremony for the men's 1,000-meter speedskating event. Hide Caption 279 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jill Officer throws the stone during a women's curling match between Canada and Switzerland on February 13. Hide Caption 280 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Mats Trygg collides with Canada's Sidney Crosby during a men's hockey game on February 13. Hide Caption 281 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Peter Liebers of Germany competes in the men's figure skating event February 13. Hide Caption 282 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Figure skater Michael Christian Martinez of the Philippines performs during the men's individual competition on February 13. Hide Caption 283 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – France's Martin Fourcade competes in the 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13. Hide Caption 284 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Figure skater Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy performs on February 13. Hide Caption 285 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Uzbekistan's Misha Ge performs his short program in the individual figure skating event February 13. Hide Caption 286 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Cross-country skier Alexandra Camenscic of Moldova wipes her face with snow at the finish line of the women's 10-kilometer classic on February 13. Hide Caption 287 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen competes in the men's 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13. Hide Caption 288 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Silver medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy celebrates during the medal ceremony for the 500-meter short track speedskating competition on February 13. Hide Caption 289 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Belgium's Jorik Hendrickx competes in the men's figure skating competition on February 13. Hide Caption 290 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A man wears a hat adorned with the flags of different nations on February 13. Hide Caption 291 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Sergey Novikov of Belarus competes in the men's 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13. Hide Caption 292 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A shirtless spectator watches Swedish cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla compete during the women's 10-kilometer classic on February 13. Hide Caption 293 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Cross-country skier Esther Bottomley of Australia competes in the women's 10-kilometer classic on February 13. Hide Caption 294 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Andrej Tavzelj of Slovenia checks Vyacheslav Voynov of Russia into the glass during the men's hockey game on February 13. Hide Caption 295 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Charlotte Kalla of Sweden reacts after crossing the finish line in the women's 10-kilometer classic. Hide Caption 296 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Norway's Therese Johaug competes in the women's 10-kilometer classic. Hide Caption 297 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, American skiers Gus Kenworthy, Joss Christensen and Nicholas Goepper celebrate after the men's slopestyle competition on February 13. Christensen won gold, Kenworthy won silver and Goepper won bronze for the U.S. sweep. Hide Caption 298 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – From left, Israel's Vladislav Bykanov, Russia's Vladimir Grigorev, China's Han Tianyu and Great Britain's Richard Shoebridge compete in a 1,000-meter short track speedskating race on February 13. Hide Caption 299 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A Norwegian curler prepares for a throw during a curling match February 13. Hide Caption 300 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Skier Henrik Harlaut of Sweden competes in the men's slopestyle on February 13. Hide Caption 301 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russell Henshaw of Australia sticks out his tongue during the men's slopestyle. Hide Caption 302 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Jules Bonnaire of France competes in the men's slopestyle. Hide Caption 303 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in pairs figure skating on Wednesday, February 12. Hide Caption 304 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Chinese snowboarder Li Shuang holds her board during the women's halfpipe finals on February 12. Hide Caption 305 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A traditional Russian dance is performed on stage during a medal ceremony February 12. Hide Caption 306 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Maxim Trankov reacts after performing with Tatiana Volosozhar in pairs figure skating on February 12. Hide Caption 307 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Maxim Trankov and Tatiana Volosozhar complete the free skate portion of their figure skating program. Hide Caption 308 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Fedor Klimov and Ksenia Stolbova compete in pairs figure skating on February 12. Hide Caption 309 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Kamil Stoch of Poland trains on the large hill ski jumping course on February 12. He won the normal hill competition earlier in these Games. Hide Caption 310 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ski jumper Anders Fannemel of Norway gets into position on February 12. Hide Caption 311 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – China's Qing Pang and Tong Jian perform their free skate routine during pairs figure skating on February 12. Hide Caption 312 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Flower girls watch the pairs figure skating competition on February 12. Hide Caption 313 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Mirabelle Thovex of France competes in the women's halfpipe on February 12. Hide Caption 314 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Israel's Evgeni Krasnopolski and Andrea Davidovich compete in pairs figure skating on February 12. Hide Caption 315 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Germany's Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl jump on the podium after winning gold in luge doubles on February 12. Hide Caption 316 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – The Olympic cauldron blazes in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at sunset February 12. Hide Caption 317 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A fan waves a Russian flag after the luge doubles on February 12. Hide Caption 318 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Austria's Andreas Linger, left, and Wolfgang Linger celebrate after their luge run on February 12. They won silver. Hide Caption 319 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Eric Frenzel of Germany, right, and Akito Watabe of Japan compete February 12 in the cross-country skiing portion of the normal hill Nordic combined event. Frenzel won gold. Hide Caption 320 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Russia's Vera Bazarova lets partner Yuri Larionov do the lifting during pairs figure skating on February 12. Hide Caption 321 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – China's Liu Jiayu catches air in the women's halfpipe on February 12. Hide Caption 322 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Maxim Trankov of Russia celebrates a gold-medal performance in pairs figure skating. Hide Caption 323 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy receive the bronze medal for pairs figure skating on February 12. Hide Caption 324 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu competes in the women's halfpipe semifinals on February 12. Hide Caption 325 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Nordic combined normal hill event on February 12. Hide Caption 326 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Swiss skier Dominique Gisin reacts after finishing her run in the downhill event February 12. Hide Caption 327 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Germany's Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl celebrate their win in luge doubles on February 12. Hide Caption 328 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Alessandro Pittin of Italy leads a group of skiers during the cross-country portion of the men's Nordic combined event February 12. Hide Caption 329 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Kaitlyn Farrington of the United States competes in the halfpipe February 12. Hide Caption 330 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Benoit Lamy shows his support for Canada during the women's hockey game against the United States on February 12. Hide Caption 331 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Meghan Agosta-Marciano, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against the United States. Hide Caption 332 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki of Finland leads a group of skiers during the men's Nordic combined on February 12. Hide Caption 333 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Polish speedskater Zbigniew Brodka competes in the men's 1,000 meters on February 12. Hide Caption 334 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Stephanie Magiros of Australia competes in the women's halfpipe. Hide Caption 335 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Athletes ski during the cross-country portion of the men's Nordic combined on February 12. Hide Caption 336 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – American goalie Jessie Vetter makes a save in the second period of the Canada game on February 12. Hide Caption 337 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Alexandra Duckworth competes in the women's halfpipe semifinals on February 12. Hide Caption 338 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic grabs her snowboard in the halfpipe event February 12. Hide Caption 339 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Americans Matthew Mortensen and Preston Griffall make a run during the men's luge doubles competition on February 12. Hide Caption 340 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise perform their free program during pairs figure skating on February 12. Hide Caption 341 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canadians Natalie Spooner, top, and Meghan Agosta-Marciano celebrate Spooner's third-period goal against the United States on February 12. Hide Caption 342 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jocelyne Larocque, right, checks Megan Bozek of the United States during their hockey game. Hide Caption 343 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – China's Cai Xuetong competes in the women's halfpipe. Hide Caption 344 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Skier Laurenne Ross of the United States reacts after her run in the downhill event February 12. Hide Caption 345 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Dominique Gisin of Switzerland, left, and Tina Maze of Slovenia stand on the podium together after tying for the gold medal in the women's downhill February 12. The two skiers both finished their run with a time of 1:41.57. Hide Caption 346 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Thomas Ulsrud of Norway slides with the curling stone during a match against Germany on February 12. Hide Caption 347 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Skiers slide toward the finish line of the women's downhill event February 12. Hide Caption 348 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Jacqueline Wiles of the United States skis past a chairlift during the women's downhill on February 12. Hide Caption 349 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Julia Mancuso of the United States skis in the downhill on February 12. Hide Caption 350 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Slovenian skier Tina Maze kisses the ground after her downhill run on February 12. Hide Caption 351 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch catches her breath after her downhill run. Hide Caption 352 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Monaco's Alexandra Coletti is taken to a helicopter after crashing during the downhill. Hide Caption 353 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Tim Hug of Switzerland completes a trial jump during the normal hill Nordic combined event on February 12. Hide Caption 354 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Julia Marty of Switzerland and Jenni Hiirikoski of Finland collide during the second period of their women's hockey game February 12. Hide Caption 355 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Magnus Krog of Norway slides down the normal hill ski jumping ramp during the Nordic combined on February 12. Hide Caption 356 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Edit Miklos of Hungary competes in the women's downhill on February 12. Hide Caption 357 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Lara Gut makes her way down the mountain in the women's downhill. Hide Caption 358 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Andrew Newell of the United States leads Norway's Eirik Brandsdal as they ski past the Olympic rings during the men's cross-country sprint on Tuesday, February 11. Hide Caption 359 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia compete in pairs figure skating on February 11. Hide Caption 360 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford perform their short program in the pairs figure skating event. Hide Caption 361 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany compete in pairs figure skating. Hide Caption 362 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canadian figure skaters Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers perform their short program on February 11. Hide Caption 363 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canadian figure skaters Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers continue their routine. Hide Caption 364 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers flies in the air after being thrown by Dylan Moscovitch in pairs figure skating February 11. Hide Caption 365 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Erin Hamlin is covered by the American flag after she finished third in the women's luge on February 11. Hide Caption 366 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Michel Mulder of the Netherlands poses with his gold medal after winning the 500-meter speedskating event on February 11. Hide Caption 367 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Biathlete Teja Gregorin of Slovenia celebrates after finishing the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11. Hide Caption 368 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov of Switzerland celebrates in front of a TV camera after competing in the men's halfpipe on February 11. Hide Caption 369 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Christian Haller of Switzerland competes in the men's halfpipe on February 11. Hide Caption 370 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Swiss snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates with his parents, Yurii and Valentina, after winning gold in the halfpipe on February 11. Hide Caption 371 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Halfpipe gold medalist Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates on the podium after the flower ceremony on February 11. Hide Caption 372 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Eva Logar of Slovenia competes in the women's normal hill ski jumping event on February 11. Hide Caption 373 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Katja Pozun of Slovenia jumps during the women's normal hill ski jumping event on February 11. Hide Caption 374 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway, right, and Vesna Fabjan of Slovenia celebrate February 11 after finishing in first and third place in the women's cross-country sprint. Hide Caption 375 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Michelle Lowenhielm of Sweden scores against Jennifer Harss of Germany in the third period of their hockey game on February 11. Hide Caption 376 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Andrea Davidovich of Israel is seen during the pairs figure skating event on February 11. Hide Caption 377 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – U.S. snowboarder Shaun White competes in the men's halfpipe final on February 11. Hide Caption 378 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Stacey Kemp and David King of Great Britain receive their scores in pairs figure skating on February 11. Hide Caption 379 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A supporter of American luger Erin Hamlin is pictured before the women's luge final February 11. Hide Caption 380 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers of Canada compete in pairs figure skating on February 11. Hide Caption 381 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Belarussian biathlete Darya Domracheva, foreground, shoots during the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11. Hide Caption 382 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – A picture taken with a robotic camera shows French biathlete Martin Fourcade, right, celebrating his gold medal in the 12.5-kilometer pursuit. To his right is silver medalist Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic. Hide Caption 383 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Flower bearers walk toward the podium during the women's ski slopestyle final on February 11. Hide Caption 384 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Snowboarder Scotty James of Australia competes in the men's halfpipe on February 11. Hide Caption 385 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Ida Ingemarsdotter of Sweden leads a pack of skiers in the women's cross-country sprint on February 11. Hide Caption 386 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – American Erin Hamlin gestures after one of her runs in the luge on February 11. Hide Caption 387 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Cross-country skiers compete in the finals of the men's sprint event February 11. Hide Caption 388 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Biathletes compete in the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11. Hide Caption 389 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Slovakian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina, foreground, skis away from the shooting range during the 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11. Hide Caption 390 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Sweden's Teodor Peterson competes in the men's cross-country sprint on February 11. Hide Caption 391 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France compete in pairs figure skating on February 11. Hide Caption 392 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Snowboarder Seamus O'Connor of Ireland competes in the men's halfpipe semifinal on February 11. Hide Caption 393 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – British skier Katie Summerhayes celebrates during slopestyle qualifying on February 11. Hide Caption 394 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – Canada's Yuki Tsubota competes in the women's slopestyle event on February 11. Hide Caption 395 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – France's Alexis Pinturault skies February 11 during a downhill training session for the men's super-combined event. Hide Caption 396 of 534

Photos: Photos: Visions of Sochi Visions of Sochi – France's Julia Clair practices February 11 for the women's normal hill ski jumping event. Hide Caption 397 of 534