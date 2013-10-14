2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Fast Facts

Visions of Sochi – Canada's hockey team receives their gold medals in front of an ecstatic crowd on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Henrik Lundqvist, center, and his teammates on the Swedish hockey team received silver medals on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Chris Kunitz of Canada delivers a high stick to Marcus Kruger of Sweden during the hockey game on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save during the hockey final against Canada on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jonathan Toews and Sweden's Alexander Steen chase the puck during the gold medal game on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – An athlete takes part in the men's 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Pilot Alexander Zubkov, pushman Alexey Negodaylo, pushman Dmitry Trunenkov and brakeman Alexey Voevoda of Russia received a gold medal in bobsleigh on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Alexander Legkov of Russia celebrates his win in the men's cross-country skiing 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Anders Soedergren of Sweden leads the pack in the men's 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Chris Andre Jespersen of Norway leads in the men's 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Ilia Chernousov of Russia competes in the men's 50-kilometer mass start free on February 23.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's four-man bobsleigh team, made up of pilot Justin Kripps, pushman Jesse Lumsden, pushman Cody Sorensen and brakeman Ben Coakwell, crashes during a heat Saturday, February 22.
Visions of Sochi – The Canadian team slides down the course upside down after the crash on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – The Canadian team is seen on the course after the crash.
Visions of Sochi – Amelie Kober of Germany, who got the bronze in ladies' snowboard parallel slalom, celebrates during the medal ceremony on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – The Finnish men's hockey team celebrates a goal during the bronze medal game against the United States on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Sara Linborg of Sweden competes in the women's 30-kilometer mass start free cross-country on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Adelina Sotnikova performs February 22 at the figure skating exhibition gala.
Visions of Sochi – Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany perform during the figure skating exhibition gala on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Luiza Zlotkowska reacts after Poland's silver medal finish in the ladies' team pursuit speed skating final on Saturday, February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Skiers pass the Olympic rings as they compete during the men's 4x7.5-kilometer cross country relay on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Vic Wild competes in the men's snowboard parallel slalom 1/8 finals on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Wild celebrates after winning the men's snowboard parallel slalom 1/8 finals.
Visions of Sochi – Julia Dujmovits, right, of Austria celebrates her gold medal in ladies' snowboard parallel slalom on February. She defeated Anke Karstens of Germany, left.
Visions of Sochi – Anke Karstens of Germany (silver), Julia Dujmovits of Austria (gold) and Amelie Kober of Germany (bronze) show off their ladies' parallel slalom medals on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Vic Wild of Russia, right, and Benjamin Karl of Austria compete in the men's parallel slalom snowboard semifinals on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Russian honor guards salute on February 22, during the ladies' speed skating team pursuit medal ceremony.
Visions of Sochi – The Netherlands' Sven Kramer and Jan Blokhuijsen compete on February 22 in the men's speed skating team pursuit final.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Marit Bjoergen, front left, and Norway's Therese Johaug are followed by Norway's Heidi Weng and Sweden's Charlotte Kalla on February 22 as they compete in the women's cross-country skiing 30-kilometer mass start free.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Leif Kristian Haugen competes during the men's alpine skiing slalom run on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Ryan McDonagh of the United States falls on top of Kimmo Timonen of Finland on February 22 during the first period of the men's ice hockey bronze medal game.
Visions of Sochi – Venue staff celebrate on February 22 following the completion of the snowboard men's and ladies' parallel slalom finals.
Visions of Sochi – Emre Simsek of Turkey wipes out during the first run during the men's slalom on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Austria's Dominik Landertinger, left, and Russia's Anton Shipulin leave the shooting range in the men's biathlon 4x7.5-kilometer relay on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Austria's Mario Matt celebrates after a men's alpine skiing slalom run on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Finland's Tuukka Rask and Kimmo Timonen celebrate after defeating the United States to take the bronze in men's ice hockey on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in action on February 22 during the men's slalom.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Havard Bokko, Sverre Lunde Pedersen and Simen Spieler Nilsen compete in the final of the men's team pursuit on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Ireen Wust, Jorien ter Mors and Marrit Leenstra of the Netherlands compete during the semifinals of the women's team pursuit speed skating on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Gold medalists Anton Shipulin, Dmitry Malyshko, Evgeny Ustyugov and Alexey Volkov of Russia celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay.
Visions of Sochi – From left, second place medalist Therese Johaug, first place medalist Marit Bjoergen and third place medalist Kristin Stoermer Steira, all of Norway, celebrate during the flower ceremony for the 30-kilometer mass start free on Saturday, February 22.
Visions of Sochi – A course worker takes his shirt off to enjoy warm weather during the snowboard parallel slalom competition on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Mass start for the ladies' 30-kilometer cross country on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – From left, gold medal winner Marit Bjoergen, bronze medal winner Kristin Stoermer Steira and silver medal winner Therese Johaug, all from Norway, ski during the 30-kilometer cross-country race on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Athletes compete in the ladies' 30-kilometer mass start free on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Vic Wild takes a turn as a course worker runs to get out of the way during a the snowboard parallel slalom quarterfinal on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Finland's Riitta-Liisa Roponen, left, leads other competitors during the women's 30-K cross-country race on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Bulgaria's Radoslav Yankov competes during snowboard parallel slalom qualifying on February 22.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jamie Benn, second from left, celebrates scoring the only goal in the men's hockey semifinal between Canada and the United States on Friday, February 21.
Visions of Sochi – Players look toward the corner of the rink during the hockey semifinal between Canada and the United States.
Visions of Sochi – Fans celebrate Canada's 1-0 defeat of the United States.
Visions of Sochi – Ukrainian biathlete Valj Semerenko competes in the women's team relay on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – Ukrainian biathlete Olena Pidhrushna fires her rifle on her way to winning the gold medal in the team relay.
Visions of Sochi – Victor An of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal in the short track 5,000-meter relay on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – South Korea's Park Seung-Hi, left, and Shim Suk-Hee compete in the short track 1,000-meter final on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – Biathlete Ekaterina Shumilova of Russia competes in the women's team relay on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – From left, silver medalist Kelsey Serwa of Canada, gold medalist Marielle Thompson of Canada, and bronze medalist Anna Holmlund of Sweden celebrate on the podium after the women's ski cross competition on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – Iranian skier Forough Abbasi falls during the women's slalom on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – From left, Polish speedskaters Natalia Czerwonka, Katarzyna Bachleda-Curus and Luiza Zlotkowska compete in the women's team pursuit quarterfinals on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – Swedish goaltender Henrik Lundqvist celebrates his team's win against Finland in the hockey semifinals on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – Slovakia's Paulina Fialkova, left, and the Czech Republic's Gabriela Soukalova compete in the women's biathlon relay on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – Athletes compete in heavy fog during the women's ski cross quarterfinals on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – From left, Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, Jorinde Mueller of Switzerland and Jenny Owens of Australia compete in the women's ski cross on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – From left, American speedskaters Jonathan Kuck, Shani Davis and Brian Hansen compete in the men's team pursuit on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – From left, Dutch speedskaters Ireen Wust, Charlotte van Beek and Jorien ter Mors compete in the women's team pursuit on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – German biathlete Andrea Henkel competes during the women's relay on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – Denise Feierabend of Switzerland competes during the women's slalom on February 21.
Visions of Sochi – The women's hockey team from Canada celebrates Thursday, February 20, after Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat the United States and win the gold medal.
Visions of Sochi – Alex Carpenter, left, and American teammate Hilary Knight celebrate Carpenter's third-period goal during the Canada game on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, right, celebrates after scoring against the United States on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Russian figure skater Adelina Sotnikova performs in the women's individual competition on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Yuna Kim of South Korea competes in the figure skating event February 20.
Visions of Sochi – U.S. figure skater Ashley Wagner performs her free skate on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Figure skater Polina Edmonds of the United States competes February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Italian figure skater Carolina Kostner competes on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – American freestyle skier Annalisa Drew crashes in the women's halfpipe on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Maddie Bowman of the United States competes in the women's halfpipe on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Angeli Vanlaanen of the United States competes in the women's halfpipe.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jennifer Jones throws the curling stone during the gold-medal match against Sweden on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Australia's Brooklee Han performs in the women's figure skating competition on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Anne Line Gjersem of Norway performs her free skate in the women's figure skating competition.
Visions of Sochi – From left, Canada's Brady Leman, Germany's Thomas Fischer and Austria's Christoph Wahrstoetter compete in men's ski cross on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Jouni Pellinen of Finland, left, leads Armin Niederer of Switzerland during the men's ski cross.
Visions of Sochi – Japanese speedskaters train on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Members of the Swiss women's hockey team celebrate after defeating Sweden for the bronze medal on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – South Korean skier Hee-Jin Park competes in the women's halfpipe on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Australia's Amy Sheehan competes in the women's halfpipe.
Visions of Sochi – Ayana Onozuka of Japan competes in the women's halfpipe.
Visions of Sochi – An Olympian trains for the large hill Nordic combined event on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Dutch speedskaters practice on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Competitors are reflected in the goggles of Sweden's John Eklund after their ski cross heat on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – The Germany-1 bobsled team, piloted by Maximilian Arndt, starts a training run February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Athletes compete in the men's ski cross final on February 20.
Visions of Sochi – Canada forward Corey Perry trips over Latvia goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis during the men's ice hockey quarterfinal on Wednesday, February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse of Canada make a run during the women's bobsled event on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen competes in the mixed relay event on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – American figure skater Gracie Gold performs her short program in the women's individual event February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Ashley Wagner of the United States performs her short program during the figure skating competition.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Julia Lipnitskaia falls while competing in the figure skating event.
Visions of Sochi – Yuna Kim of South Korea competes in the figure skating event.
Visions of Sochi – Chinese figure skater Kexin Zhang performs her short program.
Visions of Sochi – San Marino's Vincenzo Romano Michelotti falls during the men's giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Russian snowboarder Vic Wild celebrates at the flower ceremony for the parallel giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – The men's hockey team from Russia looks dejected after losing to Finland on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Finland's hockey players celebrate their victory over Russia.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates after scoring a first-period goal against Finland.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Corey Perry, left, sprays ice onto Latvia goalie Kristers Gudlevskis during their hockey game February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Yuri Danilochkin of Belarus competes during the men's giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Patrick Bussler of Germany competes in the quarterfinals of the men's parallel giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Liechtenstein skier Marco Pfiffner competes in the men's giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – American skier Jared Goldberg negotiates a turn during a run in the men's giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Kjetil Jansrud competes in the men's giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – France's Alexis Pinturault competes in the men's giant slalom.
Visions of Sochi – Finnish cross-country skier Sami Jauhojarvi, right, celebrates gold in the men's team sprint classic on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Olga Graf, a Russian speedskater, competes in the women's 5,000 meters on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Biathlete Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic leads the field in the mixed relay on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Ladina Jenny and Canada's Marianne Leeson compete in parallel giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – U.S. skier Ted Ligety competes in the men's giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Joan Verdu Sanchez of Andorra crashes in his first run of the giant slalom.
Visions of Sochi – Snowboarders Alexander Bergmann of Germany, left, and Rok Flander of Slovenia compete in the parallel giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – Cross-country skier Dario Cologna of Switzerland leads the pack during the men's team sprint on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – The Romanian four-man bobsled team starts a run during a training session on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – German snowboarder Patrick Bussler competes in the parallel giant slalom on February 19.
Visions of Sochi – David Wise, an American freestyle skier, celebrates after his first run in the men's halfpipe finals on Tuesday, February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Thomas Krief of France competes in the men's halfpipe on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Canadian skier Mike Riddle competes in the men's halfpipe.
Visions of Sochi – Dutch speedskater Jorrit Bergsma competes in the men's 10,000 meters on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Roman Cervenka and Jaromir Jagr celebrate a goal for the Czech Republic during the men's ice hockey game against Slovakia on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Slovakian hockey players Andrej Meszaros and Tomas Zaborksy crash into Czech goalie Ondrej Pavelec on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Norwegian biathlete Emil Hegle Svendsen competes in the men's 15-kilometer mass start event on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Americans Elana Meyers and Lauryn Williams start their first run in the women's bobsled on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Austria's Anna Fenninger competes in the women's giant slalom on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Joergen Graabak of Norway celebrates as he crosses the line to win the gold medal in the large hill Nordic combined event February 18.
Visions of Sochi – France's Pierre Vaultier celebrates winning the men's snowboard cross final on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Dominique Gisin skis in the women's giant slalom on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Athletes compete February 18 in a snowboard cross semifinal.
Visions of Sochi – Snowboarders race during a snowboard cross quarterfinal on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Olga Sosina of Russia handles the puck during a women's hockey game February 18 versus Finland.
Visions of Sochi – Biathletes compete in the men's 15-kilometer mass start event on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – British skier Murray Buchan competes in the men's halfpipe on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Slovenia's David Rodman, right, fights for the puck with Austria's Thomas Pock during a hockey game February 18.
Visions of Sochi – American Bryan Fletcher jumps during the large hill Nordic Combined event on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, left, and France's Martin Fourcade shoot during the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon on February 18.
Visions of Sochi – Biathletes compete at the firing range in the men's 15-kilometer mass start.
Visions of Sochi – Russian biathlete Evgeniy Garanichev focuses on a shot during the men's 15-kilometer mass start.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Joergen Graabak, bottom, celebrates with Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan after the large hill Nordic combined event on February 18. Graabak won gold and Moan won silver.
Visions of Sochi – French biathlete Martin Fourcade competes in the 15-kilometer mass start event.
Visions of Sochi – Russians Nikita Katsalapov and Elena Ilinykh, left, and Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White celebrate during the flower ceremony for the Olympic ice dancing competition Monday, February 17. The Americans won gold and the Russians won bronze.
Visions of Sochi – The outfit of American ice dancer Meryl Davis is seen on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – China's Zongyang Jia lands during the finals of the men's aerials on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Germany's Andreas Wank, center, celebrates with teammates after they won gold in the men's ski jumping event on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria jumps during the team ski jumping event.
Visions of Sochi – American ice dancers Charlie White and Meryl Davis compete on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in the ice dancing event on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Ice dancers Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Nikita Katsalapov and Elena Ilinykh react after their ice dancing performing on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Biathletes compete in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Alexander Zubkov and Alexey Voevoda of Russia won gold in the two-man bobsled on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Gold medalist Darya Domracheva, right, of Belarus celebrates with bronze medalist Tiril Eckhoff of Norway after the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Belarus' Anton Kushnir celebrates in the men's aerials on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – David Morris from Australia won silver in the men's aerials.
Visions of Sochi – Russian ice dancers Ruslan Zhiganshin and Victoria Sinitsina compete on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Australians Danielle O'Brien and Gregory Merriman compete in the ice dancing event on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Ice dancers Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam compete for Canada on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Biathlete Darya Domracheva of Belarus competes in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Russian bobsledders Alexander Kasjanov and Maxim Belugin start a run during the two-man competition on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Women's hockey player Alex Carpenter of the United States tries to shoot against Valentina Lizana Wallner of Sweden during their semifinal game February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Kazakhstan's Baglan Inkarbek competes in the men's aerials on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Mischa Gasser takes a warm-up jump before the men's aerials on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Thomas Lambert of Switzerland skis during qualification for the men's aerials on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Belarussian biathlete Darya Domracheva celebrates winning the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Zhongqing Liu of China lands in the men's aerials competition February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Anna Sloan of Great Britain competes against Russia during a curling match on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – An athlete carries skis through the thick fog that caused event delays and cancellations on February 17.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov perform their short program during the ice dancing competition on Sunday, February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue compete during the ice dancing event on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – German ice dancers Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi perform on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Turkish ice dancer Alisa Agafonova performs on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Lithuania's Deividas Stagniunas and Isabella Tobias compete in ice dancing on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the United States skate during the ice dancing event February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Americans Steven Holcomb and Steven Langton compete in the two-man bobsledding event on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic finishes the second-to-last jump February 16 in the final of the women's snowboard cross.
Visions of Sochi – The Swedish team celebrates taking the gold in the women's cross-country relay on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Germany's Richard Freitag jumps in the fog while training for the men's large hill ski jumping event.
Visions of Sochi – Cory Butner steers an American bobsled with Chris Fogt along for the ride on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Rico Peter and Juerg Egger race in the bobsled event February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Japan's Hiroshi Suzuki and Hisashi Miyazaki compete on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Lars Nelson of Sweden leads the way to gold in the men's cross-country relay February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's cross-country relay.
Visions of Sochi – Marcus Hellner of Sweden skis in the relay.
Visions of Sochi – The women's hockey team from Russia, in red, celebrates a goal against Japan on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete in ice dancing on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Andrei Markov challenges Slovakia's Tomas Jurco during the men's ice hockey game on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – A biathlete checks the visibility through his rifle sights before the men's 15-kilometer mass start event February 16. It was postponed because of the fog.
Visions of Sochi – Ayaka Kikuchi of Japan competes in the women's 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands competes in the women's 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Speedskater Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic skates in the women's 1,500 meters on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Finland's Lari Lehtonen and Sweden's Johan Olsson compete in the men's cross-country relay on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Japan skip Ayumi Ogasawara reacts to a throw during the women's curling match against Switzerland on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Czech athlete Eva Samkova throws her snowboard as she celebrates winning the final of the women's snowboard cross on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – A biathlete warms up for the men's 15-kilometer mass start event on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Skiers compete in the men's cross-country relay on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – The Czech Republic's Ales Razym, left, and France's Jean Marc Gaillard rest after competing in the first group of the men's cross-country relay on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Athletes race in the final of the women's snowboard cross on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Kjetil Jansrud skis in the men's super-G on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – U.S. skier Bode Miller competes in the super-G on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Austria's Otmar Striedinger reacts after finishing his super-G run on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – Thomas Pock of Austria falls to the ice in front of the net during the men's hockey game against Norway on February 16.
Visions of Sochi – U.S. silver medalist Noelle Pikus-Pace jumps in the air as Great Britain's gold medalist Elizabeth Yarnold looks on during the women's skeleton medal ceremony on Saturday, February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Alexander Tretiakov of Russia celebrates winning the men's skeleton final on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Kamil Stoch of Poland lands his jump during the men's large hill ski jumping event on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – The Czech men's hockey team skates on the ice after being defeated 1-0 by Switzerland on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Tempers flare late in the third period as Swedish hockey forward Jimmie Ericsson, left, grabs the face of Latvian defenseman Sandis Ozolinsh on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – American Chris Creveling, center, competes during a men's 1,000-meter short track speedskating race on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Japan's Daiki Ito reaches the finish area during the first round of the men's large hill ski jumping event on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Slovenia's Robert Kranjec reacts in the finish area during the first round of the men's large hill ski jumping event.
Visions of Sochi – Reruhi Shimizu of Japan lands his jump February 15 in the men's large hill ski jumping event.
Visions of Sochi – T.J. Oshie of the United States scores a shootout goal during the men's hockey game against Russia on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Richard Panik of Slovakia and Ales Kranjc of Slovenia chase after a puck during their game February 15.
Visions of Sochi – A ski jumper warms up with his coach prior to training on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – South Korea's Kim Alang falls as she competes in the final of the 1,500-meter short track speedskating event on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – The women's hockey team from Sweden celebrates a goal against Finland on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – France's Jason Lamy Chappuis, left, and Germany's Johannes Rydzek are seen during a training jump for the Nordic combined on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – A shirtless volunteer takes a picture during the women's super-G on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Austrian skier Anna Fenninger reacts after her run in the super-G on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan makes a run during the men's skeleton competition on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Sweden's Anna Haag competes in the women's cross-country relay on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Italy's Maurizio Oioli competes in the men's skeleton.
Visions of Sochi – Austrian ski jumpers warm up during training on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Giuseppe Michielli of Italy adjusts his goggles February 15 during training for the large hill Nordic combined event.
Visions of Sochi – Sweden's Ida Ingemarsdotter, Emma Wiken and Anna Haag jump on teammate Charlotte Kalla after winning gold February 15 in the women's cross-country relay.
Visions of Sochi – Skiers start the women's cross-country relay on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Taro Kondo of Japan competes in the men's 1,500-meter speedskating event on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Eric Frenzel of Germany jumps during training for the large hill Nordic combined event February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Switzerland celebrates winning 2-0 against Russia in the women's ice hockey quarterfinals.
Visions of Sochi – Laurenne Ross of the United States competes in the women's super-G on February 15.
Visions of Sochi – Robert Kranjec of Slovenia finishes a jump during the men's large hill ski jumping event Friday, February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu performs in the men's individual figure skating event February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Elena Nikitina of Russia celebrates her bronze medal after the skeleton final on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Danielle Scott of Australia practices February 14 ahead of the finals for the women's aerials.
Visions of Sochi – Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in skeleton on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Kevin Reynolds performs in the men's individual figure skating event on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's figure skating on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Slovenia's Robert Kranjec competes during the men's large hill ski jumping event on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Bronze medalist Lydia Lassila of Australia kisses her husband, Lauri, after the flower ceremony for the women's aerials on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Tatsuki Machida of Japan competes in men's figure skating on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Czech figure skater Tomas Verner competes oon February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes in the women's aerials on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Finland's Sami Lepisto vies with Norway's Patrick Thoresen during the men's ice hockey game on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Silver medalist Xu Mengtao of China celebrates during the flower ceremony for the women's aerials on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs his free skate during the men's individual competition February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Freestyle skier Alexandra Orlova of Russia competes in the women's aerials February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Olga Podchufarova shoots at the range February 14 during a warm-up for the women's 15-kilometer biathlon.
Visions of Sochi – Russian fans watch the women's 15-kilometer biathlon on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – China's Zhang Xin takes a warm-up run before the start of the women's aerials competition on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Swiss skier Sandro Viletta competes in the downhill portion of the men's super-combined event on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Belarus' Darya Domracheva competes in the women's 15-kilometer biathlon on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Norwegian visitors pose for a photo at the Olympic Park on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Veronika Korsunova of Russia competes in the women's aerials on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Nikita Tregybov brakes after a run in the men's skeleton on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Lydia Lassila of Australia competes in women's aerials on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Uzbekistan's Misha Ge performs his free skate during the men's figure skating competition on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Swiss skier Sandro Viletta celebrates after winning a gold medal in the men's super-combined event on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – American skier Bode Miller competes in the men's super-combined on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Volunteers flatten the snow prior to the start of the slalom portion of the men's super-combined on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – U.S. skier Bode Miller competes in the slalom portion of the men's super-combined on February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Andorra's Kevin Esteve skis the downhill portion of the men's super-combined event February 14.
Visions of Sochi – Ivica Kostelic of Croatia competes in the men's super-combined.
Visions of Sochi – U.S. skier Ted Ligety makes his downhill run during the men's super-combined.
Visions of Sochi – Simon Eder of Austria takes aim Thursday, February 13, during the men's 20-kilometer biathlon.
Visions of Sochi – An Olympic forerunner tests out a course for an aerials training session February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Pucks litter the ice around the net after the U.S. men's hockey team warmed up before its game against Slovakia on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – The "flower girls," charged with cleaning the ice of flowers and other trinkets thrown by fans, sit off-rink at a figure skating competition February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Track wardens attempt to clear the way as Fan Kexin of China crashes in the semifinals of the women's 500-meter short track speedskating competition on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Swedish figure skater Alexander Majorov performs his short program during the men's individual competition on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – The Olympic flame burns under a full moon on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Canadian silver medalist Denny Morrison jumps next to Dutch gold medalist Stefan Groothuis during the medal ceremony for the men's 1,000-meter speedskating event.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jill Officer throws the stone during a women's curling match between Canada and Switzerland on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Mats Trygg collides with Canada's Sidney Crosby during a men's hockey game on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Peter Liebers of Germany competes in the men's figure skating event February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Figure skater Michael Christian Martinez of the Philippines performs during the men's individual competition on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – France's Martin Fourcade competes in the 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Figure skater Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy performs on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Uzbekistan's Misha Ge performs his short program in the individual figure skating event February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Cross-country skier Alexandra Camenscic of Moldova wipes her face with snow at the finish line of the women's 10-kilometer classic on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen competes in the men's 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Silver medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy celebrates during the medal ceremony for the 500-meter short track speedskating competition on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Belgium's Jorik Hendrickx competes in the men's figure skating competition on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – A man wears a hat adorned with the flags of different nations on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Sergey Novikov of Belarus competes in the men's 20-kilometer biathlon on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – A shirtless spectator watches Swedish cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla compete during the women's 10-kilometer classic on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Cross-country skier Esther Bottomley of Australia competes in the women's 10-kilometer classic on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Andrej Tavzelj of Slovenia checks Vyacheslav Voynov of Russia into the glass during the men's hockey game on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Charlotte Kalla of Sweden reacts after crossing the finish line in the women's 10-kilometer classic.
Visions of Sochi – Norway's Therese Johaug competes in the women's 10-kilometer classic.
Visions of Sochi – From left, American skiers Gus Kenworthy, Joss Christensen and Nicholas Goepper celebrate after the men's slopestyle competition on February 13. Christensen won gold, Kenworthy won silver and Goepper won bronze for the U.S. sweep.
Visions of Sochi – From left, Israel's Vladislav Bykanov, Russia's Vladimir Grigorev, China's Han Tianyu and Great Britain's Richard Shoebridge compete in a 1,000-meter short track speedskating race on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – A Norwegian curler prepares for a throw during a curling match February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Skier Henrik Harlaut of Sweden competes in the men's slopestyle on February 13.
Visions of Sochi – Russell Henshaw of Australia sticks out his tongue during the men's slopestyle.
Visions of Sochi – Jules Bonnaire of France competes in the men's slopestyle.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in pairs figure skating on Wednesday, February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Chinese snowboarder Li Shuang holds her board during the women's halfpipe finals on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – A traditional Russian dance is performed on stage during a medal ceremony February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Maxim Trankov reacts after performing with Tatiana Volosozhar in pairs figure skating on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Maxim Trankov and Tatiana Volosozhar complete the free skate portion of their figure skating program.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Fedor Klimov and Ksenia Stolbova compete in pairs figure skating on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Kamil Stoch of Poland trains on the large hill ski jumping course on February 12. He won the normal hill competition earlier in these Games.
Visions of Sochi – Ski jumper Anders Fannemel of Norway gets into position on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – China's Qing Pang and Tong Jian perform their free skate routine during pairs figure skating on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Flower girls watch the pairs figure skating competition on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Mirabelle Thovex of France competes in the women's halfpipe on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Israel's Evgeni Krasnopolski and Andrea Davidovich compete in pairs figure skating on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Germany's Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl jump on the podium after winning gold in luge doubles on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – The Olympic cauldron blazes in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at sunset February 12.
Visions of Sochi – A fan waves a Russian flag after the luge doubles on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Austria's Andreas Linger, left, and Wolfgang Linger celebrate after their luge run on February 12. They won silver.
Visions of Sochi – Eric Frenzel of Germany, right, and Akito Watabe of Japan compete February 12 in the cross-country skiing portion of the normal hill Nordic combined event. Frenzel won gold.
Visions of Sochi – Russia's Vera Bazarova lets partner Yuri Larionov do the lifting during pairs figure skating on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – China's Liu Jiayu catches air in the women's halfpipe on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Maxim Trankov of Russia celebrates a gold-medal performance in pairs figure skating.
Visions of Sochi – Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy receive the bronze medal for pairs figure skating on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu competes in the women's halfpipe semifinals on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Nordic combined normal hill event on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Swiss skier Dominique Gisin reacts after finishing her run in the downhill event February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Germany's Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl celebrate their win in luge doubles on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Alessandro Pittin of Italy leads a group of skiers during the cross-country portion of the men's Nordic combined event February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Kaitlyn Farrington of the United States competes in the halfpipe February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Benoit Lamy shows his support for Canada during the women's hockey game against the United States on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Meghan Agosta-Marciano, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against the United States.
Visions of Sochi – Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki of Finland leads a group of skiers during the men's Nordic combined on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Polish speedskater Zbigniew Brodka competes in the men's 1,000 meters on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Stephanie Magiros of Australia competes in the women's halfpipe.
Visions of Sochi – Athletes ski during the cross-country portion of the men's Nordic combined on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – American goalie Jessie Vetter makes a save in the second period of the Canada game on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Alexandra Duckworth competes in the women's halfpipe semifinals on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic grabs her snowboard in the halfpipe event February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Americans Matthew Mortensen and Preston Griffall make a run during the men's luge doubles competition on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise perform their free program during pairs figure skating on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Canadians Natalie Spooner, top, and Meghan Agosta-Marciano celebrate Spooner's third-period goal against the United States on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Jocelyne Larocque, right, checks Megan Bozek of the United States during their hockey game.
Visions of Sochi – China's Cai Xuetong competes in the women's halfpipe.
Visions of Sochi – Skier Laurenne Ross of the United States reacts after her run in the downhill event February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Dominique Gisin of Switzerland, left, and Tina Maze of Slovenia stand on the podium together after tying for the gold medal in the women's downhill February 12. The two skiers both finished their run with a time of 1:41.57.
Visions of Sochi – Thomas Ulsrud of Norway slides with the curling stone during a match against Germany on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Skiers slide toward the finish line of the women's downhill event February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Jacqueline Wiles of the United States skis past a chairlift during the women's downhill on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Julia Mancuso of the United States skis in the downhill on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Slovenian skier Tina Maze kisses the ground after her downhill run on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch catches her breath after her downhill run.
Visions of Sochi – Monaco's Alexandra Coletti is taken to a helicopter after crashing during the downhill.
Visions of Sochi – Tim Hug of Switzerland completes a trial jump during the normal hill Nordic combined event on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Julia Marty of Switzerland and Jenni Hiirikoski of Finland collide during the second period of their women's hockey game February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Magnus Krog of Norway slides down the normal hill ski jumping ramp during the Nordic combined on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Edit Miklos of Hungary competes in the women's downhill on February 12.
Visions of Sochi – Switzerland's Lara Gut makes her way down the mountain in the women's downhill.
Visions of Sochi – Andrew Newell of the United States leads Norway's Eirik Brandsdal as they ski past the Olympic rings during the men's cross-country sprint on Tuesday, February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia compete in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford perform their short program in the pairs figure skating event.
Visions of Sochi – Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany compete in pairs figure skating.
Visions of Sochi – Canadian figure skaters Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers perform their short program on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Canadian figure skaters Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers continue their routine.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers flies in the air after being thrown by Dylan Moscovitch in pairs figure skating February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Erin Hamlin is covered by the American flag after she finished third in the women's luge on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Michel Mulder of the Netherlands poses with his gold medal after winning the 500-meter speedskating event on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Biathlete Teja Gregorin of Slovenia celebrates after finishing the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov of Switzerland celebrates in front of a TV camera after competing in the men's halfpipe on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Christian Haller of Switzerland competes in the men's halfpipe on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Swiss snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates with his parents, Yurii and Valentina, after winning gold in the halfpipe on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Halfpipe gold medalist Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates on the podium after the flower ceremony on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Eva Logar of Slovenia competes in the women's normal hill ski jumping event on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Katja Pozun of Slovenia jumps during the women's normal hill ski jumping event on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway, right, and Vesna Fabjan of Slovenia celebrate February 11 after finishing in first and third place in the women's cross-country sprint.
Visions of Sochi – Michelle Lowenhielm of Sweden scores against Jennifer Harss of Germany in the third period of their hockey game on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Andrea Davidovich of Israel is seen during the pairs figure skating event on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – U.S. snowboarder Shaun White competes in the men's halfpipe final on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Stacey Kemp and David King of Great Britain receive their scores in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – A supporter of American luger Erin Hamlin is pictured before the women's luge final February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers of Canada compete in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Belarussian biathlete Darya Domracheva, foreground, shoots during the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – A picture taken with a robotic camera shows French biathlete Martin Fourcade, right, celebrating his gold medal in the 12.5-kilometer pursuit. To his right is silver medalist Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic.
Visions of Sochi – Flower bearers walk toward the podium during the women's ski slopestyle final on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Snowboarder Scotty James of Australia competes in the men's halfpipe on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Ida Ingemarsdotter of Sweden leads a pack of skiers in the women's cross-country sprint on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – American Erin Hamlin gestures after one of her runs in the luge on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Cross-country skiers compete in the finals of the men's sprint event February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Biathletes compete in the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Slovakian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina, foreground, skis away from the shooting range during the 10-kilometer pursuit on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Sweden's Teodor Peterson competes in the men's cross-country sprint on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France compete in pairs figure skating on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Snowboarder Seamus O'Connor of Ireland competes in the men's halfpipe semifinal on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – British skier Katie Summerhayes celebrates during slopestyle qualifying on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – Canada's Yuki Tsubota competes in the women's slopestyle event on February 11.
Visions of Sochi – France's Alexis Pinturault skies February 11 during a downhill training session for the men's super-combined event.
Visions of Sochi – France's Julia Clair practices February 11 for the women's normal hill ski jumping event.
Visions of Sochi – Bode Miller of the United States takes part in a training session for the men's super-combined on February 11.