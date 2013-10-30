Australian Open Fast Facts

Photos: Serbia's world No. 1 makes Melbourne history Novak Djokovic's love affair with the Australian Open continued on Sunday. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Serbia's world No. 1 makes Melbourne history Before kissing the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for a record sixth time in the Open Era, the world No. 1 also paid his respects to the court where he has been so dominant in recent years. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Serbia's world No. 1 makes Melbourne history The Serbian hugged his coach Boris Becker after beating Andy Murray to secure the 11th grand slam title of his career. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Serbia's world No. 1 makes Melbourne history Becker had few worries Sunday as Djokovic beat Murray in straight sets. They have now won five grand slam titles together since Becker joined forces with Djokovic in 2014. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Serbia's world No. 1 makes Melbourne history A familiar sight for Murray -- the world No. 2 has now lost all five finals he has played in Melbourne. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Serbia's world No. 1 makes Melbourne history The British player beat Djokovic in the 2012 U.S. Open final and the 2013 Wimbledon title match, but has struggled to overcome his friend at grand slams since then. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Serbia's world No. 1 makes Melbourne history Djokovic continued his relentless performances of late as he raced to a 2-0 in the best-of-five-set final. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Serbia's world No. 1 makes Melbourne history Murray forced a tiebreaker in the third set, but Djokovic stormed back to clinch a 6-1 7-5 7-6 (7-3) success -- ending the match with an ace. Hide Caption 8 of 9