Australian Open Fast Facts

    December 27, 2016

    Novak Djokovic&#39;s love affair with the Australian Open continued on Sunday.
    Before kissing the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for a record sixth time in the Open Era, the world No. 1 also paid his respects to the court where he has been so dominant in recent years.
    The Serbian hugged his coach Boris Becker after beating Andy Murray to secure the 11th grand slam title of his career.
    Becker had few worries Sunday as Djokovic beat Murray in straight sets. They have now won five grand slam titles together since Becker joined forces with Djokovic in 2014.
    A familiar sight for Murray -- the world No. 2 has now lost all five finals he has played in Melbourne.
    The British player beat Djokovic in the 2012 U.S. Open final and the 2013 Wimbledon title match, but has struggled to overcome his friend at grand slams since then.
    Djokovic continued his relentless performances of late as he raced to a 2-0 in the best-of-five-set final.
    Murray forced a tiebreaker in the third set, but Djokovic stormed back to clinch a 6-1 7-5 7-6 (7-3) success -- ending the match with an ace.
    He matched the six Australian Open titles won by Roy Emerson in the 1960s, when the tournament was an amateur event.
    (CNN)Here's a look at the Australian Open, one of four competitions that make up the "Grand Slam" in professional tennis. The other three are Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open.

    January 16-29, 2017 - The Australian Open is scheduled to take place.
    2016 Results:
    Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeats Andy Murray of the United Kingdom in the men's final, 6-1, 7-5, 7-6.
      Angelique Kerber of Germany defeats Serena Williams of the United States in the women's final, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
      Angelique Kerber of Germany kisses the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Australian Open women&#39;s singles title in a stunning upset of Serena Williams in Melbourne.
      That winning feeling: Kerber celebrates winning an epic three set final against Williams.
      Kerber is sportingly congratulated by Williams after closing out victory in the third set.
      Williams tries her best to pump herself up as a 22nd grand slam title slips away from her grasp.
      Kerber at full stretch in the thrilling women&#39;s singles final against top seed Williams.
      Williams is wrong footed on the baseline by a return from Germany&#39;s Kerber.
      Kerber played the match of her life to bring home a first grand slam title.
      Kerber and Williams pose before the start of the final, the first grand slam final for eventual winner Kerber.
      Jamie Murray of Britain (right) and Bruno Soares of Brazil lift the men&#39;s doubles trophy after beating Daniel Nestor of Canada and Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic in the final.
      Other Facts:
      Total prize money for 2017 is a record $50 million AUD (about 36 million USD), a 14% increase from 2016.
      Youngest winners - Men's singles, Ken Rosewall (18) - Women's singles, Martina Hingis (16)
      Oldest winners - Men's singles, Ken Rosewall (37) - Women's singles, Thelma Long (35) - Men's doubles, Norman Brookes (46) - Women's doubles, Thelma Long (39)
      Most successive singles wins - Roy Emerson (five) 1963-1967 and Margaret Court (seven) 1960-1966
      Most singles titles overall - Roy Emerson (six) and Margaret Court (11)
      Timeline:
      1905 -       The Australasian Championships are played in Melbourne.
      1927 - The name is changed to the Australian Championships.
      1954 - 35-year-old Thelma Long wins the Women's Singles Championship, becoming the oldest female to do so.
      1969 - The name is changed to the Australian Open.
      1972 - 37-year old Ken Rosewall wins the Men's Singles Champions, becoming the oldest male player to win the Australian Open. He also holds the record for youngest champion, winning at age 18 in 1953.
      2003 - The Australian Open begins billing itself as the "Grand Slam of Asia/Pacific."