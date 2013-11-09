 Skip to main content

Ronaldo leads Real rout of Real Sociedad

Cristiano Ronaldo milks the applause after scoring the opening goal in the 5-1 thrashing of Real Sociedad.
(CNN) -- Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 23rd hat-trick for Real Madrid on Saturday as Real Sociedad were brushed aside 5-1 at the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese maestro opened the scoring in the 12th minute before French striker Karim Benzema doubled the lead six minutes later.

The game was effectively over eight minutes later when Ronaldo tucked away his second goal of the night from the penalty spot.

Sami Khedira made it 4-0 in the 36th minute before the visitors reduced their arrears with Antoine Griezmann scoring in the 61st minute.

Inevitably it was Ronaldo who had the last word, bagging his third and Real's fifth with 14 minutes remaining.

The win takes Carlo Ancelotti's team to within three points of leaders Barcelona who are away to Real Betis on Sunday.

Second-place Atletico Madrid also play Sunday traveling to Villarreal.

In Saturday's other La Liga fixtures, Athletic Bilbao move up to fifth after a 2-1 win against Levante while sixth-place Getafe drew 1-1 with Elche.

Meanwhile in Serie A, Catania recorded only their second win of the season with 1-0 win over mid-table Udinese.

Inter Milan continued their solid league form with a 2-0 win over Livorno.

The result sees them stay fourth and moves them to within three points of second-place Napoli and third-place Juventus who meet in Turin on Sunday evening.

League leaders Roma dropped their first points of the season last weekend with a 1-1 draw at Torino, but will expect to claim three points on Sunday as they entertain struggling Sassuolo.

