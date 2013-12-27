Cardiff sack Malky Mackay after fall-out with Malaysian owner

(CNN) -- Malky Mackay was "relieved of his duties" as manager of Cardiff City Friday just 11 days after being told by the English Premier League club's Malaysian owner Vincent Tan he must resign or be sacked.

A statement on the club's official website confirmed the fate of the 41-year-old Scotsman, adding that a new first team manager would be appointed in due course.

The departure of Mackay was widely expected after his very public falling out with billionaire businessman Tan, who has had a controlling share in the Welsh club since 2010.

Tan sent Mackay an email on December 16, with the resign or be sacked ultimatum.

He criticized Mackay's signings and the team's style of play and said he would be given no further funds in the next transfer window.

Tan's intervention infuriated Cardiff fans, who were out in force in matches against Liverpool and Southampton during the Christmas period to protest over their manager's treatment.

After the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool, Mackay was given a brief reprieve when club chairman Mehmet Dalman said he would remain the manager for the "forseeable future."

But the 3-0 home defeat to Southampton proved his final match in charge as he becomes the sixth EPL manager to depart this season.

Mackay was appointed by Tan in the summer of 2011, a year after the Malaysian took control and success came on the pitch with an appearance in the 2012 English League Cup final at Wembley.

Cardiff narrowly missed out in the playoffs to secure promotion, but made no mistake last season by winning the second-flight Championship.

Off the field, while the Cardiff fans welcomed Tan's investment into the club, there were protests when he changed the club's traditional blue strip -- they are nicknamed the Bluebirds -- to red.

The majority appear to have been behind Mackay during the recent saga and there were several "Tan Out" banners unfurled at the Southampton game.

The defeat left Cardiff in 16th place, one point above the relegation zone and the new manager -- former Manchester United star Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is the early favorite -- will be judged on their ability to avoid the drop.