 Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic draw the crowds in Qatar

updated 4:49 PM EST, Thu January 2, 2014
Xabi Alonso is the meat in the superstar sandwich as Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic vie for a high ball.
Xabi Alonso is the meat in the superstar sandwich as Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic vie for a high ball.
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Real Madrid beat Paris Saint Germain 1-0 in friendly in Qatar
  • Goal from Jese in the first half settled the match
  • Star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in line-ups
  • Qatar will be hosting 2022 World Cup

(CNN) -- Qatari football fans had a tantalizing glimpse into the future as some of the best players in world strutted their stuff in a special friendly match in Doha Thursday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic topped the bill for a prestige friendly, which Real won 1-0.

The pair had last locked horns in Portugal and Sweden's 2014 World Cup playoff match last November where Ronaldo's brilliance proved the difference over the two legs.

Read: Ronaldo hat-trick takes Portugal to 2014 World Cup

Qatar has won the right to host the 2022 finals and although Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic are unlikely to have extended their careers to play in that World Cup, similar quality is sure to be on view.

What time of the year the competition will take place is the big question that has proved so controversial, with FIFA examining the possibility of switching from the traditional summer slot to the European winter.

Conditions for Thursday's friendly in front of a capacity crowd at the Khalifa International Stadium were near perfect for football, with a cooling light drizzle.

Ideal for Ronaldo and his like, but just down the road fellow superstar Rafael Nadal was kept waiting for his quarterfinal match in the Qatar Open tennis against Ernests Gulbis, before winning in straight sets.

Temperatures during the summer in Qatar can sometimes reach 50 degrees C, which is perplexing football's administrators as well as local organizers, who have promised air-conditioned stadiums should the original dates be kept in the footballing calendar.

Read: UEFA backs switch to winter for 2022 World Cup

Real, who resume competition in Spain's La Liga at the weekend, fielded a mixture of established first teamers like Ronaldo, Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos with some fringe players and youngsters.

It was two of them that combined to score the only goal of the match in the 19th minute as Alvaro Morata produced a clever defense-splitting pass for young striker Jese to convert past PSG goakeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Winter or summer for Qatar 2022?
Keeping the Qatar 2022 World Cup cool
FIFA: Yes on Qatar, but dates unknown

Ibrahimovic, who scored 47 goals in 58 games in 2013, showed his quality as French champions PSG looked to equalize.

He twice set up Edinson Cavani, but the Uruguay striker wasted both opportunities.

Read: Belounis: Qatar deserves 2022 World Cup

Ibrahimovic might have got on the scoresheet after the break but he headed over, the first of a number of chances for PSG, who had the better of the play.

Ronaldo also gave some thrilling glimpses of the quality which could earn him FIFA World Player of the Year accolade later this month, but failed to increase Real's slender lead.

At the final whistle Real's coach Carlo Ancelotti shook hands with the man who replaced him at PSG, Laurent Blanc and both looked satisfied with a run-out for their teams ahead of weekend competitive action.

PSG are Qatari-owned and will likely repeat the exercise next year with reports suggesting Real are slated again as part of the compensation they paid the Parisian club for acquiring Ancelotti.

ADVERTISEMENT
Part of complete coverage on
Football Focus
updated 6:23 AM EST, Tue December 16, 2014
After 20 years, more than 300 goals and a host of major honors, Thierry Henry has called time on his glittering football career.
updated 5:14 AM EST, Fri December 19, 2014
They do things differently at Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, up in the mist-cloaked valleys of the Basque country. And it is working.
updated 8:53 AM EST, Wed December 10, 2014
He might be struggling to score goals for Liverpool, but Mario Balotelli's cheeky tweet about the British monarch hit the spot during the World Cup.
updated 8:53 AM EDT, Tue October 28, 2014
How Real Madrid's new stadium will look
They splash the cash on the world's best players, now Real Madrid are giving the Bernabeu the same treatment with a bling makeover.
updated 9:09 AM EDT, Mon October 27, 2014
Football world mourns South African captain Senzo Meyiwa who was shot and killed during a botched robbery in a township near Johannesburg.
updated 9:48 AM EDT, Tue October 21, 2014
A man as a Roman centurion and who earn his living by posing with tourists gestures in front of the Colosseum during a protest where some of his colleagues climbed on the monument on April 12, 2012 in Rome. The costumed centurions are asking for the right to work there after they were banned following a decision by local authorities.
From the ancient ruins of Rome, a new empire rises. But the eyes of the city's newest gladiator light up at thoughts of the Colosseum.
updated 12:22 PM EDT, Tue October 21, 2014
Once part of Germany's largest Jewish sports club, now he's the first ISIS suspect to stand trial in a country left shocked by his alleged radicalization.
updated 10:11 AM EDT, Fri October 17, 2014
One goal in eight matches for new club Liverpool, and dumped by the Italian national team -- Mario Balotelli has yet to shine on his English return.
updated 2:19 PM EDT, Sat October 18, 2014
Ched Evans smiles during the Wales training session ahead of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifier against England on March 25, 2011 in Cardiff, Wales.
Should a convicted rapist, who has served their time in prison, be allowed to resume their old job? What if that job was as a high-profile football player?
updated 8:47 AM EDT, Thu October 16, 2014
After 10 years of golden glory, it's easy to see how Lionel Messi has taken his place among the football gods.
updated 6:34 AM EDT, Thu October 16, 2014
A football fan wipes a tear after Inter Milan's Argentinian defender Javier Zanetti has greeted fans following the announcement of his retirement before the start of the Italian seria A football match Inter Milan vs Lazio, on May 10, 2014, in San Siro Stadium In Milan
When will the tears stop? A leading Italian football club is pursuing a new direction -- under the guidance of its new Indonesian owner.
updated 6:41 PM EDT, Mon October 13, 2014
Norwegian 15-year-old Martin Odegaard is the youngest player ever to feature in a European Championships qualifying match.
updated 9:10 AM EDT, Fri October 10, 2014
After revolutionizing cricket with its glitzy Twenty20 league, India has now thrown large sums of money at a new football venture.
updated 10:53 AM EDT, Thu October 2, 2014
Get ruthless. That is Rio Ferdinand's message to soccer's authorities in the fight to tackle the scourge of racism.
updated 9:28 AM EDT, Wed September 10, 2014
A picture taken on May 16, 2014 shows 15-year-old Norwegian footballer Martin Oedegaard of club Stroemsgodset IF cheering during a match in Drammen, Norway. Oedegaard is set to become Norways youngest player ever in the national football team.
He's just 15 and the world is seemingly already at his feet. Norway's Martin Odegaard is being sought by Europe's top clubs.
ADVERTISEMENT