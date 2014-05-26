 Skip to main content

Greece supports left-wing Syriza as Europe takes lurch to the right

By Irene Chapple, CNN
updated 8:58 AM EDT, Mon May 26, 2014
Syriza's leader Alexis Tsipras waves at his supporters after the results of the European elections, outside the Athens University, on May 25, 2014.
Syriza's leader Alexis Tsipras waves at his supporters after the results of the European elections, outside the Athens University, on May 25, 2014.
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Greece's left-wing party won the European elections despite an overall lurch right
  • Syriza first came to prominence in Greece's 2012 national elections, when it came second
  • Leader Alexis Tsipras says its a vote against the austerity measures undertaken by Greece

London (CNN) -- Greece's left-wing party Syriza bucked the lurch right in Europe's elections, beating the country's two political mainstays into first place.

The party posted an estimated 27% of the vote, four points clear of the center-right's New Democracy, which is headed by Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

EU elections: A far-right 'earthquake'

The results were in sharp contrast to the dramatic rise of Marine Le Pen's National Front in France and UKIP in the United Kingdom, both far-right nationalist parties. Syriza received almost three times the votes polled by Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party, which gained nearly 10% and two parliamentarians despite its leaders facing charges of running a criminal organization.

Syriza's leader Alexis Tsipras said in a press conference Europe had taken "an important step for the end of the disastrous policies of austerity and the return of democracy. The people of Europe [have] condemned the policies of austerity."

Tsipras, who dominated the left-wing stage during Greece's national elections in 2012, said the results were "historic," and revealed a firm rejection of Europe's austerity measures.

"The message is that the disastrous policy of austerity must be terminated. All European nations must invest in democracy, growth, social cohesion and solidarity," he said.

In a statement, Syriza said the European election results showed the government no longer had "moral and political legitimacy" to negotiate with Europe and that the party would seek a snap election.

Syriza's rise comes as Greece struggles to drag itself out of six years of grinding recession, amid austerity measures demanded in return for the country's 240 billion euros worth of bailouts.

In April, Greece returned to the bond markets after being locked out for four years, suggesting a change in fortunes for the struggling eurozone nation. However, Greeks told CNN everyday life continued to be tough. Greek unemployment remains the highest in the eurozone, just above Spain at 25.3%

Syriza stormed into the national political stage when it took 27% of the vote in 2012's national elections, coming second to New Democracy. After increasing its support six-fold in three years and beating Pasok to second place, Syriza had become the country's dominant left-wing force.

However New Democracy partnered with Pasok, the historically entrenched party of the center-left, to form a government while Syriza remained in opposition.

Syriza's support in the national elections was attributed to a fury at austerity measures and its appeal to youth voting for the first time. Tsipras himself is seen as a smart political operator, ambitious and ruthless.

Tsipras, 39, was born the year Greece's military dictatorship fell, and represented a Greek youth unfettered by history, according to supporters at the time. In an interview at the time with CNN after the national elections, Tsipras said he would tear up the austerity plans because he believed it was sending the country to "hell."

A trained civil engineer, who joined the Communist Youth of Greece as a high school student, Tsipras shot to prominence in 2006.

After being put forward as a candidate for the mayor of Athens, he swept 10% of the vote to come third -- far more than previous left-wing candidates had managed.

EXPLORE: Europe's protest parties

READ MORE: How do European elections work?

ADVERTISEMENT
Part of complete coverage on
The Business View
Nina dos Santos is a news anchor and correspondent based in London. She is the host of CNN International's show The Business View.
updated 9:24 AM EDT, Thu August 14, 2014
Usually, airstrikes, rebels seizing control of oil fields and refineries, plus a severe refugee crisis are a recipe for market panic. So why are Iraq oil prices stable?
updated 8:36 AM EDT, Mon August 18, 2014
Europe's deteriorating relationship with Russia has hit the region's growth, even before new food sanctions begin to bite.
updated 9:28 AM EDT, Thu August 14, 2014
Russia's beef with the west has escalated after the country banned foods from a host of Western nations including the U.S., Australia, Canada and those of the European Union.
updated 11:21 AM EDT, Mon July 28, 2014
For months, the West has struggled to take a strong stand against Russia for its incursion into Ukraine. Now, its facing the reality that it will need to suffer too.
updated 5:29 AM EDT, Tue June 10, 2014
Are Scotland and England better together or apart? Nina dos Santos explores the long relationship ahead of Scotland's vote for independence.
updated 10:16 AM EDT, Mon August 11, 2014
Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made history as the country's first directly elected president but his ambitious economic plans could be scuttled by the region's volatile geopolitics.
updated 6:16 AM EDT, Thu August 7, 2014
Turkey's economy, fattened with foreign investment during its boom-times, has stalled amid warnings its model is unsustainable.
updated 12:31 PM EDT, Thu July 31, 2014
The West has slapped stringent sanctions on Russia in response to the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. But is it still doing trade with Russia in weapons?
updated 7:00 AM EDT, Thu July 17, 2014
Forget the new black. This is the real black. You can't see it, or figure out its shape, it's the darkest material in the world.
updated 12:02 PM EDT, Wed July 16, 2014
Jibo robot is designed to be an organizer, educator and assist family members. CNN's Maggie Lake met him and says she was impressed with his skills.
updated 12:34 PM EDT, Wed July 16, 2014
With cyberattacks on the rise and here to stay, it's a modern-day challenge for everyone to get smarter about preventing them.
updated 4:44 PM EDT, Tue July 15, 2014
Britain will launch the world's first spaceport outside the U.S., with first space tourists blasting off from the UK as early as 2018.
updated 6:44 AM EDT, Thu July 10, 2014
Imagine a skyscraper that cleans the air. You won't have to wait long -- two will soon be built in China.
updated 11:29 AM EDT, Fri June 13, 2014
Iraq produces 3.3 million barrels per day and has the world's fourth-largest oil reserves. But the current crisis is putting all this in danger.
updated 11:27 AM EDT, Fri June 27, 2014
Who will lead the fractured European Union for the next five years? The question has caused weeks of bickering in already fractured EU.
updated 8:22 AM EDT, Wed June 18, 2014
Sandwiched in between Iraq and Syria, Jordan's destiny seems to be one of a constant struggle for survival. John Defterios explains.
updated 9:14 AM EDT, Mon June 16, 2014
The gas standoff between Russia and Ukraine could have a knock-on effect on Europe. Explore this map to find out why is the EU nervous.
updated 6:58 AM EDT, Wed July 16, 2014
Bob Mazzer has photographed inside London's Tube network for 40 years. He's captured history.
ADVERTISEMENT