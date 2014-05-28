Javier Hernandez: Mexico out to make World Cup history

Join the World Cup conversation at CNN Facebook Pulse

(CNN) -- Mexico is not heading to Brazil simply to make up the numbers -- it's looking to go all the way.

That is the belief of Javier Hernandez, who has his eyes firmly fixed on leading his side all the way to the World Cup final.

El Tri face a challenge to get out of a tricky group, which also features Cameroon and Croatia in addition to host and tournament favorite, Brazil.

But Hernandez insists a nation which has never gone further than the quarterfinal stage in the past can make history this time around.

"Our mind is on the final, really," he told CNN. "I think every national team has the same possibilities to win the World Cup.

"It's a very short competition and anything could happen, so our goal is to get into the final and to try to win it.

"There's no point going to a competition and just thinking: 'We're just going to play three games.' That's not the point if you want to make history."

The striker will take heart from his side's performance at the 2010 World Cup after it progressed from a group which included France, Uruguay and host nation, South Africa.

The 25-year-old scored twice in the tournament before Mexico eventually crashed out to Argentina with a 3-1 defeat in the second round.

Should El Tri get that far this time around it could come up against reigning champion Spain or 2010 runner-up Netherlands in the last 16.

Hernandez, though, says the big boys of the tournament hold no fear for a nation competing at their sixth straight World Cup.

"If you want to win the World Cup you need to play against the best national teams in the world. We know that if we have a very good group stage and get through, obviously the teams that we could face in the next match are going to be very difficult," he said.

"But there's no easy national team really -- you need to play against the best."

Mexico's most impressive World Cup campaigns to date came in 1970 and 1986, where they made the quarterfinal stage as the tournament's hosts on both occasions.

And Hernandez feels that with Brazil sharing similar conditions to his country of birth, El Tri have a better chance than many this summer.

"It's normal and it's logical that Mexico are going to find it a little bit easier because of the way the weather in Brazil," he added.

"It's quite similar to our country, and obviously for countries like England or other European countries which are colder or have a different type of weather, it's going to be a little more difficult for them."

Hernandez joined Manchester United in 2010 after impressing as a youngster at local Mexican side Club Deportivo Guadalajara, where he came through the youth ranks.

Despite enjoying initial success at Old Trafford, he found life tough under manager David Moyes last season and was limited to just six Premier League starts.

But Hernandez, who has racked up 58 caps for Mexico since making his international debut in 2009, is determined to put a frustrating campaign behind him and get back to his best in Brazil.

"It was a very difficult year for me especially because I couldn't play and I couldn't help my team," he said.

"But my head now is 100% on the national team. I'm very focused and very concentrated on this World Cup.

"I want to do my best, to give my best to my teammates and to the coaching staff. Like I told you, [I want] to try and make history in this World Cup."

Hernandez was reticent about his future at United and refused to talk about it while on international duty.

But when asked to comment, he said: "I think there is going to be time after [the World Cup] that I am going to speak about that."

