 Skip to main content
Part of complete coverage on
Brazil 2014

Javier Hernandez: Mexico out to make World Cup history

By Nick Parker and Tom Sweetman
updated 11:42 AM EDT, Wed May 28, 2014
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Javier Hernandez says Mexico are looking to make history at the World Cup
  • The 25-year-old believes El Tri can reach the final in Brazil
  • Mexico have never been past the quarterfinal stage at a World Cup
  • Manchester United striker has won 58 international caps

Join the World Cup conversation at CNN Facebook Pulse

(CNN) -- Mexico is not heading to Brazil simply to make up the numbers -- it's looking to go all the way.

That is the belief of Javier Hernandez, who has his eyes firmly fixed on leading his side all the way to the World Cup final.

El Tri face a challenge to get out of a tricky group, which also features Cameroon and Croatia in addition to host and tournament favorite, Brazil.

But Hernandez insists a nation which has never gone further than the quarterfinal stage in the past can make history this time around.

"Our mind is on the final, really," he told CNN. "I think every national team has the same possibilities to win the World Cup.

"It's a very short competition and anything could happen, so our goal is to get into the final and to try to win it.

"There's no point going to a competition and just thinking: 'We're just going to play three games.' That's not the point if you want to make history."

The striker will take heart from his side's performance at the 2010 World Cup after it progressed from a group which included France, Uruguay and host nation, South Africa.

The 25-year-old scored twice in the tournament before Mexico eventually crashed out to Argentina with a 3-1 defeat in the second round.

Should El Tri get that far this time around it could come up against reigning champion Spain or 2010 runner-up Netherlands in the last 16.

Hernandez, though, says the big boys of the tournament hold no fear for a nation competing at their sixth straight World Cup.

"If you want to win the World Cup you need to play against the best national teams in the world. We know that if we have a very good group stage and get through, obviously the teams that we could face in the next match are going to be very difficult," he said.

"But there's no easy national team really -- you need to play against the best."

Mexico's most impressive World Cup campaigns to date came in 1970 and 1986, where they made the quarterfinal stage as the tournament's hosts on both occasions.

And Hernandez feels that with Brazil sharing similar conditions to his country of birth, El Tri have a better chance than many this summer.

Football star: Bosnia needs world's help

"It's normal and it's logical that Mexico are going to find it a little bit easier because of the way the weather in Brazil," he added.

Meet 'David Beckham of Asia'

"It's quite similar to our country, and obviously for countries like England or other European countries which are colder or have a different type of weather, it's going to be a little more difficult for them."

Hernandez joined Manchester United in 2010 after impressing as a youngster at local Mexican side Club Deportivo Guadalajara, where he came through the youth ranks.

Despite enjoying initial success at Old Trafford, he found life tough under manager David Moyes last season and was limited to just six Premier League starts.

But Hernandez, who has racked up 58 caps for Mexico since making his international debut in 2009, is determined to put a frustrating campaign behind him and get back to his best in Brazil.

"It was a very difficult year for me especially because I couldn't play and I couldn't help my team," he said.

"But my head now is 100% on the national team. I'm very focused and very concentrated on this World Cup.

"I want to do my best, to give my best to my teammates and to the coaching staff. Like I told you, [I want] to try and make history in this World Cup."

Hernandez was reticent about his future at United and refused to talk about it while on international duty.

But when asked to comment, he said: "I think there is going to be time after [the World Cup] that I am going to speak about that."

Read: Dzeko urges world to help Bosnia

Read: Vieira has no regrets over Senegal choice

Read: The 'baby' goalkeeper who became a hero

ADVERTISEMENT
Part of complete coverage on
Brazil 2014
Keep track of the social buzz at Brazil 2014 with CNN's Facebook Pulse -- find out who the world is talking about.
updated 6:49 AM EDT, Mon July 14, 2014
It needed 120 minutes to separate the best two teams on the planet, but Mario Gotze's sublime strike gives Germany a fourth World Cup title.
updated 8:34 PM EDT, Mon July 14, 2014
After 64 games, some huge shocks and 171 goals scored, now it's time to play fantasy football -- who would you pick in a World Cup dream team?
updated 6:55 AM EDT, Mon July 14, 2014
Germany won the World Cup, but these stats suggest that the host nation came top of the table at Brazil 2014 -- despite a crushing semifinal defeat.
updated 8:14 AM EDT, Mon July 14, 2014
Bare bellies, an on-pitch streaker, world leaders and superstar selfies -- the World Cup final had it all.
updated 7:32 AM EDT, Tue July 15, 2014
Having crushed home hopes of success, Germany prevents Brazil's worst nightmare by beating the World Cup host's South American rival in final.
updated 7:25 AM EDT, Fri July 11, 2014
One of the joys of watching the World Cup is seeing relative unknowns come to the fore. Here are 11 players to watch at Russia 2018.
updated 5:37 AM EDT, Mon July 14, 2014
Stay informed with results of the latest World Cup matches and the full schedule for the month-long tournament in Brazil.
updated 9:42 AM EDT, Fri July 11, 2014
In the sight of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer, the man who would be king awaits his destiny.
updated 1:15 PM EDT, Sat July 12, 2014
Germany's semifinal demolition of World Cup host Brazil in Belo Horizonte is the game that seemingly everyone can't stop talking about.
updated 7:25 AM EDT, Fri July 11, 2014
One of the joys of the World Cup is seeing relative unknowns come to the fore. Here are 11 players who have made their mark at Brazil 2014:
updated 12:04 PM EDT, Wed July 9, 2014
You thought Brazil's home humiliation was bad? Check out the greatest shocks in World Cup history...
ADVERTISEMENT