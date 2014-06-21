World Cup: Lionel Messi magic denies Iran a share of the spoils

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, left, and forward Peter Odemwingie celebrate their win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in a World Cup match at Pantanal Arena in Cuiaba, Brazil, on Saturday, June 21. Nigeria won 1-0 and Bosnia was eliminated.
The body language says it all. Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama (center) and teammate Juwon Oshaniwa savor the victory.
Nigeria defender Joseph Yobo, left, tries to comfort Bosnia-Herzegovina forward Edin Dzeko at the end of the close game. Defender Kenneth Omeruo marks the moment. It was Nigeria's first win at a World Cup since 1998.
Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama makes a save.
Referee Peter O Leary makes a point to Joseph Yobo of Nigeria and Vedad Ibisevic of Bosnia.
Bosnia- Herzegovina forward Edin Dzeko, left, heads the ball near Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo.
Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic of Bosnia-Herzegovina assists Michael Babatunde of Nigeria off the field.
Bosnia defender Toni Sunjic challenges Nigeria forward Emmanuel Emenike.
Nigeria defender Joseph Yobo gestures near Bosnia-Herzegovina defender and captain Emir Spahic.
Nigeria forward Emmanuel Emenike, right, challenges Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Toni Sunjic.
Fans hold up a sign during denouncing Boko Haram during the match. The militant group is blamed for scores of attacks in Nigeria.
Nigeria forward Michael Babatunde jumps to head the ball with Bosnia-Herzegovina defender and captain Emir Spahic.
Bosnia-Herzegovina goalkeeper Asmir Begovic eyes the ball
Peter Odemwingie of Nigeria celebrates scoring his team's lone goal, which proved enough.
Nigeria forward Peter Odemwingie, right, celebrates near Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic after scoring a goal.
Peter Odemwingie of Nigeria scores his team's first goal past Asmir Begovic.
Bosnia defender Toni Sunjic, right, fights for the ball with Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo, left, Nigeria defender Efe Ambrose and Nigeria forward Peter Odemwingie, center.
From left to right, Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Senad Lulic, defender Toni Sunjic, forward Edin Dzeko and midfielder Haris Medunjanin jump to block a free kick by Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel`.
Nigeria defender Juwon Oshaniwa, right, challenges Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Izet Hajrovic.
A man holds a banner reading "Bring back our girls" ahead of the match between Nigeria and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The sign is a reference to the abduction of more than 200 Nigerian schoolgirls in April.
Fans snap photos during the match between Nigeria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Germany forward Miroslav Klose, right, checks Germany forward Thomas Muller after a collision during a World Cup match against Ghana at Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza, Brazil. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
Miroslav Klose of Germany does a flip in celebration of scoring his team's second goal. It gave Klose his 15th goal in the World Cup, drawing him level with Brazilian great Ronaldo for the scoring record.
Ghana's goalkeeper Fatau Dauda reacts as he fails to save a goal.
Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates. It was his fifth goal in World Cup finals, equaling the African record held by the great Roger Milla of Cameroon.
Asamoah Gyan of Ghana scores his team's second goal past Manuel Neuer of Germany.
Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Germany.
Andre Ayew of Ghana scores his team's first goal on a header over Per Mertesacker and Shkodran Mustafi of Germany.
After a tight first half, Mario Gotze put Germany ahead in the 51st minute after a pin point cross from Thomas Muller.
Mario Gotze of Germany scores his team's first goal.
Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah falls.
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer makes a save.
Sami Khedira of Germany in action during the match.
Jonathan Mensah, left, of Ghana in action.
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer makes a save.
Toni Kroos of Germany is challenged by Jonathan Mensah, left, and Mohammed Rabiu of Ghana.
Fans cheer during during the Ghana-Germany match.
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Rabiu, left, vies with Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil.
Philipp Lahm of Germany competes for the ball with Christian Atsu, left.
Goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda of Ghana prays prior to the match against Germany in Fortaleza, Brazil.
The crowd at Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza before Ghana and Germany match up.
Fans cheer and hold up banners ahead of the game.
A young German fan shows her spirit.
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's goal during the World Cup match between Argentina and Iran at Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Argentina defeated Iran 1-0.
Messi, Argentina's captain, shoots past Iran forward Reza Ghoochannejhad for the goal. "They made the game very difficult for us," admitted Argentine coach Alejandro Sabella after his side's last-gasp victory.
Iran forward Reza Ghoochannejhad, left and Argentina defender Federico Fernandez vie for the ball.
Members of the Iranian team appeal to referee Milorad Mazic, claiming Argentina's Pablo Zabaleta fouled Ashkan Dejagah of Iran.
Iran forward Ashkan Dejagah, left, and Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta collide.
Argentine legend Diego Maradona looks on during the match.
Argentina forward and captain Lionel Messi, left, takes a free kick.
Iran defender Jalal Hosseini, left, and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero vie for the ball.
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Haqiqi makes a save.
Iran midfielders Andranik Teymourian and Javad Nekounam battle for the ball against Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain.
Iran midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi plays the ball.
Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain, right, and Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Haqiqi vie for the ball.
Sergio Aguero of Argentina competes for the ball against Iran.
Iran defender Jalal Hosseini, second right, heads the ball.
Army officers look on from the stands.
A fan painted with the Iranian colors poses before the match.
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21
World Cup: The best photos from June 21