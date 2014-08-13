 Skip to main content

German Super Cup: Bayern Munich beaten by Borussia Dortmund

updated 5:13 PM EDT, Wed August 13, 2014
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled on a Spider-Man mask after scoring Dortmund's second of the game.
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Bayern Munich beaten by Borussia Dortmund in German Super Cup final
  • League champion defeated 2-0 in Dortmund
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target for Dortmund
  • France's Franck Ribery retires from international football

(CNN) -- Like many of Spider-Man's victims, Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola was caught in a web of despair.

As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed home the winning goal in Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 German Super Cup triumph, the forward pulled on a Spider-Man mask and celebrated wildly.

It was no less than Dortmund deserved -- victory at its home stadium in the traditional curtain raiser before the German Bundesliga season against an arch rival is not to be dismissed lightly.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first half effort gave Dortmund the advantage on 23 minutes before Aubameyang sealed the triumph by converting Lukasz Piszczek's cross.

"We played very well at the back," Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp told reporters.

"The Bavarians did not have a lot of chances and we defended superbly. The engine is gradually starting to work well but we are still not at 100%."

While neither coach will read too much into the result given the number of absentees, particularly in the Bayern squad, the victory was particularly sweet for Dortmund.

If Aubameyang was cast as the superhero, then Bayern arrived in town as the arch villain.

Bayern, which has made a habit of plundering the Dortmund talent in recent seasons with the acquisitions of Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski, raced to last season's league title.

Add to that a number of off-field spats, including Bayern's Bastian Schweinsteiger's ill-judged chanting which went viral, for which he subsequently apologized, and it's easy to see why these two clubs just don't get on.

Bayern, favorites for the title once again this year, boasts one of the most talented squads in world football with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery joining the Germany's World Cup winners in Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Philipp Lahm.

But its coach Guardiola is under pressure -- a pressure which has been mounting since his side was brutally dumped out of last season's Champions League by Real Madrid.

When Bayern defeated Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley on their way to the treble under Jupp Heynckes, it appeared the club was set for a new era of domination.

But Bayern failed to retain its European title last year and its form dropped off in alarming fashion after ensuring another Bundesliga success.

Guardiola's side will begin its title defense with a home fixture against Wolfsburg on Friday August 22 and according to Lahm, a second half substitute, there is much work to be done.

"Many of us only recently returned to training and we also have some players injured," he told German television.

"It was not easy. We did not have that many chances but we are still in the middle of our preseason preparations."

Meanwhile, Bayern winger Ribery announced that he will be concentrating solely on club football after retiring from international duty.

Ribery, who won 81 caps and scored 16 international goals after making his debut for France in 2006, missed the recent World Cup through injury.

"I am stopping," the 31-year-old told German magazine Kicker. "I realized that this moment has come.

"One has to know when to stop. I have experienced so much and now is the time for others to come forward.

"You could see at the World Cup that we should have no concerns about France's future."

