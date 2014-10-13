 Skip to main content

Odegaard makes history as European qualifying's youngest player at 15

By Chris Murphy, CNN
updated 6:41 PM EDT, Mon October 13, 2014
Martin Odegaard grabbed another slice of history on Monday, coming on as a substitute during Norway's clash with Bulgaria to become the youngest player ever in European Championships qualifying history at 15 years and 300 days.
Martin Odegaard grabbed another slice of history on Monday, coming on as a substitute during Norway's clash with Bulgaria to become the youngest player ever in European Championships qualifying history at 15 years and 300 days.
HIDE CAPTION
The nurturing of a football prodigy
The nurturing of a football prodigy
The nurturing of a football prodigy
The nurturing of a football prodigy
The nurturing of a football prodigy
The nurturing of a football prodigy
The nurturing of a football prodigy
The nurturing of a football prodigy
<<
<
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
>
>>
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Martin Odegaard becomes youngest player in European Championships qualifying
  • The 15-year-old comes on as a substitute in Norway's 2-1 win over Bulgaria
  • Iceland beat Netherlands 2-0 to make it three wins out of three in qualifying
  • Belgium and Bosnia draw 1-1 while there were wins for Italy, Wales and Croatia

Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook

(CNN) -- Few 15-year-olds can claim to make history, but Martin Odegaard is fast accumulating a clutch of firsts in football.

By coming on as a second half substitute in Norway's clash with Bulgaria on Monday, he became the youngest player ever to appear in European Championships qualifying at just 15 years and 300 days.

He is already the youngest player to represent his country -- featuring in a friendly with United Arab Emirates in August -- as well as the youngest player, and scorer, in the country's top league.

And Odegaard didn't look out of place during his 27-minute cameo, as Norway beat Bulgaria 2-1 in its Euro 2016 Group H clash.

Read: European soccer's most coveted 15-year-old

No wonder then, that scouts from clubs all over Europe -- including English Premier League pair Manchester United and Liverpool -- are on the tail of one of the continent's hottest prospects.

"In the beginning it was unreal and a little bit surreal that all these clubs wanted Martin, but it's strange what you can get used to," his father Hans Erik Odegaard told CNN last month. "Almost every top European club has been in touch."

Ljungberg ready for Indian Super League
Ferdinand: Tackling racism can start in stadiums
How widespread is football match-fixing?

Ex-Norway international Morten Gamst Pedersen has described Odegaard's potential as "unbelievable," while manager Ronny Deila -- who gave the teen his Stromsgodset debut before joining Scottish club Celtic -- says he can "become the best in the world."

And if the teeanger's ascent in the game carries on at this pace, soon he and his father will have a big decision to make on his future.

"I saw from a very early age that 'he had the feeling,' but I remember very well when I knew he'd be quite good," Odegaard's father, a former footballer at Stromsgodset and Sandefjord, added.

"I was still playing and Martin must have been no more than eight. I was out on the pitch running some intervals. He was, as always, with me. When I was finished I wanted to go home, but we couldn't before he had done 50 more shots (at goal).

"Then I understood he also had a talent for training and that is the most important talent you can have."

It is conceivable Odegaard may get to showcase his talents on one of the biggest soccer stages of all given Norway's impressive start to its Euro 2016 campaign.

That 2-1 victory, earned thanks to goals from Tarik Elyounossi and Havard Nielsen, put Norway third in its group, behind Croatia, who are top, and Italy.

Croatia thrashed Azerbaijan 6-0 while Italy edged past Malta 1-0 thanks to a first senior goal for Graziano Pelle, who plays for Southampton in the English Premier League.

Icelandic inspiration

The biggest shock of the night came in Reykjavik where Iceland made it three wins out of three after beating Netherlands 2-0.

It is the first time in Iceland's history it has won the opening three matches of a qualifying campaign without conceding a goal.

Just like he was in the win over Latvia on Friday, Gylfi Sigurdsson was Iceland's hero, scoring twice in a famous win over a side that finished third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Sigurdsson, who plays in the English Premier League with Swansea, grabbed his first from the penalty spot after Stefan de Vrij fouled Birkir Bjarnason, firing powerfully past Jasper Cillessen.

Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben had a chance to level matters but he wasted a glorious chance, heading wide from a pinpoint Daley Blind cross.

And he would be made to pay for that miss as Sigurdsson doubled his account with a fierce volley into the roof of the net following a corner.

Netherlands had opportunities in the second half as it pressed to get back in the game but Iceland could have added to its tally on the counter attack.

Iceland, who are managed jointly by former Sweden manager Lars Lagerbäck and Heimir Hallgrisson, are now six points ahead of Netherlands, who are languishing in third.

The other clashes in Group A saw the Czech Republic triumph 4-2 in Kazakhstan while Latvia and Turkey drew 1-1 in Riga.

Elsewhere, much-fancied Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw with Bosnia in Group B, Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko's opener canceled out by Radja Nainggolan.

That means Wales, led by Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, now sit top after it held on with 10-men to beat Cyprus 2-1.

David Cotterill grabbed the first before Bale set up Hal Robson-Kanu for the second. Vincent Laban pulled one back for the visitors but Wales held on in the face of some heavy second half pressure after Andy King was sent off.

Wales has only ever qualified for one major tournament in its history, the World Cup back in 1958. It faces Belgium next.

ADVERTISEMENT
Part of complete coverage on
Football Focus
updated 6:23 AM EST, Tue December 16, 2014
After 20 years, more than 300 goals and a host of major honors, Thierry Henry has called time on his glittering football career.
updated 5:14 AM EST, Fri December 19, 2014
They do things differently at Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, up in the mist-cloaked valleys of the Basque country. And it is working.
updated 8:53 AM EST, Wed December 10, 2014
He might be struggling to score goals for Liverpool, but Mario Balotelli's cheeky tweet about the British monarch hit the spot during the World Cup.
updated 8:53 AM EDT, Tue October 28, 2014
How Real Madrid's new stadium will look
They splash the cash on the world's best players, now Real Madrid are giving the Bernabeu the same treatment with a bling makeover.
updated 9:09 AM EDT, Mon October 27, 2014
Football world mourns South African captain Senzo Meyiwa who was shot and killed during a botched robbery in a township near Johannesburg.
updated 9:48 AM EDT, Tue October 21, 2014
A man as a Roman centurion and who earn his living by posing with tourists gestures in front of the Colosseum during a protest where some of his colleagues climbed on the monument on April 12, 2012 in Rome. The costumed centurions are asking for the right to work there after they were banned following a decision by local authorities.
From the ancient ruins of Rome, a new empire rises. But the eyes of the city's newest gladiator light up at thoughts of the Colosseum.
updated 12:22 PM EDT, Tue October 21, 2014
Once part of Germany's largest Jewish sports club, now he's the first ISIS suspect to stand trial in a country left shocked by his alleged radicalization.
updated 10:11 AM EDT, Fri October 17, 2014
One goal in eight matches for new club Liverpool, and dumped by the Italian national team -- Mario Balotelli has yet to shine on his English return.
updated 2:19 PM EDT, Sat October 18, 2014
Ched Evans smiles during the Wales training session ahead of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifier against England on March 25, 2011 in Cardiff, Wales.
Should a convicted rapist, who has served their time in prison, be allowed to resume their old job? What if that job was as a high-profile football player?
updated 8:47 AM EDT, Thu October 16, 2014
After 10 years of golden glory, it's easy to see how Lionel Messi has taken his place among the football gods.
updated 6:34 AM EDT, Thu October 16, 2014
A football fan wipes a tear after Inter Milan's Argentinian defender Javier Zanetti has greeted fans following the announcement of his retirement before the start of the Italian seria A football match Inter Milan vs Lazio, on May 10, 2014, in San Siro Stadium In Milan
When will the tears stop? A leading Italian football club is pursuing a new direction -- under the guidance of its new Indonesian owner.
updated 6:41 PM EDT, Mon October 13, 2014
Norwegian 15-year-old Martin Odegaard is the youngest player ever to feature in a European Championships qualifying match.
updated 9:10 AM EDT, Fri October 10, 2014
After revolutionizing cricket with its glitzy Twenty20 league, India has now thrown large sums of money at a new football venture.
updated 10:53 AM EDT, Thu October 2, 2014
Get ruthless. That is Rio Ferdinand's message to soccer's authorities in the fight to tackle the scourge of racism.
updated 9:28 AM EDT, Wed September 10, 2014
A picture taken on May 16, 2014 shows 15-year-old Norwegian footballer Martin Oedegaard of club Stroemsgodset IF cheering during a match in Drammen, Norway. Oedegaard is set to become Norways youngest player ever in the national football team.
He's just 15 and the world is seemingly already at his feet. Norway's Martin Odegaard is being sought by Europe's top clubs.
ADVERTISEMENT