 Skip to main content
Part of complete coverage on
Living Golf

Tiger Woods furious at journalist's parody interview

updated 8:04 AM EST, Tue November 25, 2014
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Golf Digest published spoof interview about Tiger Woods by journalist Dan Jenkins
  • Angry Woods describes piece as 'invented fiction'
  • Golfer hits back on Players' Tribune website
  • Other journalists jump to Jenkins' defence

Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook

(CNN) -- Tiger Woods is back on the prowl -- and this time he's after a journalist who has had the temerity to poke fun at him.

It was clearly defined as a parody interview, but Woods' angry reaction to a piece by Dan Jenkins in Golf Digest has raised questions over whether the golf star was correct to respond -- and whether the journalist was right to write the spoof in the first place.

Jenkins, who said he had had a request for an interview with Woods turned down by the player's agent Mark Steinberg because "we don't see what we'd have to gain," goes to town poking fun at his target.

He highlights Woods' title drought -- he hasn't won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open -- mentions 'Woods' habit of firing people ("It gives me something to do when I'm not shaping my shots") and, oh, adds that he's a bad tipper.

Tiger Woods, who has struggled for form this season since undergoing back surgery earlier in the year, has voiced his anger at a parody interview published in Golf Digest. Tiger Woods, who has struggled for form this season since undergoing back surgery earlier in the year, has voiced his anger at a parody interview published in Golf Digest.
Fiction or parody?
HIDE CAPTION
<<
<
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
>
>>
Fiction or parody? Fiction or parody?
Fitness helps golfers stay on top
From man to machine
A day in the life of Joe Miller

Jenkins' parody also has 'Woods' responding to a question about the New York Post headlines generated by his affairs by saying the moral of his story is "don't get caught."

The fake interview also quotes the golfer as saying he thought about renaming his yacht Serenity, "but that pretty much went out the door when the nine-iron hit the window of the Escalade," a reference to an incident in 2009 that sparked a media storm around Woods' private life. The golfer was divorced from Elin Nordegren in 2010.

Headlined 'My (Fake) Interview With Tiger*,'the parody's sub-heading is: '*or how it plays out in my mind.'

But Woods' angry response, in which he said Jenkins had created "some jerk... to pretend he was talking to me," has elevated its status from that of a story near the back of the magazine's December issue into front page news.

The 38-year-old American chose the Players' Tribune website -- created by former New York Yankees baseball star Derek Jeter -- as his forum to lambast the 84-year-old writer for "a grudge-fuelled piece of character assassination."

Describing Jenkins' work as "invented fiction" and saying it "fails as parody," Woods angrily asks: "Journalistically and ethically, can you sink any lower?"

He writes: "I like to think I have a good sense of humor, and that I'm more than willing to laugh at myself. This concocted article was below the belt.

"Good-natured satire is one thing, but no fair-minded writer would put someone in the position of having to publicly deny that he mistreats his friends, takes pleasure in firing people and stiffs on tips -- and a lot of other slurs, too."

Steinberg, who is repeatedly referred to in the spoof, has written to the magazine to call for an apology.

But Jenkins was in no mood to say sorry, tweeting that he had given Woods an easy ride.

James Corrigan, the golf correspondent of British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, defended the spoof and said Woods' reaction was "pathetic -- the self-pitying cries of an arrogant and yes, ignorant billionaire. You couldn't have made it up, even if you tried."

Corrigan added: "Warning for any easily offended sporting superstar out there: if you really do not want everyone to read a negative article, then do not tell everyone not to read it. Because, erm, everyone will then go and read it.

"Parodies imitate with the intention to lampoon. The target is not supposed to find them amusing. Other people are. And many other people are doing exactly that in huge numbers, thanks to Woods' intervention."

Writing in USA Today, Christine Brennan opined: "I think we can be assured it's a complete success as parody, because Tiger is so upset about it."

Part of complete coverage on
Living Golf
updated 10:47 AM EST, Thu December 18, 2014
If golf has a reputation for being a bit stuffy, then the Bryan brothers and their trick shots are a much-needed blast of fresh air.
updated 8:18 AM EST, Thu December 11, 2014
Not many people make the leap from teenage market trader to golf pro and fashion entrepreneur, but that's just what Ian Poulter has done.
updated 6:29 AM EST, Wed November 12, 2014
"Sleep, as far as mental and physical recovery goes, has never been more important ..." says sport sleep coach Nick Littlehales.
updated 5:24 AM EST, Tue November 4, 2014
Joe Miller is devouring his second steak of the day and the clock has barely nudged 2pm. You need lots of fuel to smash a drive 474 yards.
updated 10:49 AM EDT, Mon October 13, 2014
There have been many dark days for Oliver Wilson, but golf's unluckiest loser is finally riding an upward swing of his career roller coaster.
updated 12:48 PM EDT, Tue October 7, 2014
They dress like it's the 1930s and they swing antique equipment that eschews cutting-edge technology -- this is hickory golf.
updated 12:09 PM EDT, Mon September 15, 2014
CNN's Living Golf focuses on women's golf, charting the growth of the sport from royal pastime to multi-million dollar machine.
updated 4:46 AM EDT, Wed October 1, 2014
"I don't know how to paint happy," says golf's poster girl Michelle Wie. "I think it releases a lot of the darker feelings in me."
updated 8:13 AM EDT, Mon September 29, 2014
Phil Mickelson of the United States talks during a press conference after the United States were defeated by Europe after the Singles Matches of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at the Gleneagles Hotel on September 28, 2014 in Auchterarder, Scotland.
If you're a U.S. golf fan, or Tom Watson, look away now.
updated 7:18 PM EDT, Thu September 25, 2014
A ban on uploading social media pictures from the course at Gleneagles was dropped for the Ryder Cup.
updated 6:52 AM EDT, Wed September 24, 2014
A spot of shopping, the odd spa day and some serious flag waving. Welcome to the life of a Ryder Cup WAG.
updated 9:01 AM EDT, Tue September 23, 2014
Tom Watson has learned plenty in the 21 years since he was last U.S. Ryder Cup captain, but social media is proving to be problematic.
updated 8:43 AM EDT, Mon September 22, 2014
Patriotism will reach fever pitch when the USA and Europe collide in golf's Ryder Cup ... and it looks like Rickie Fowler has let it go to his head.
updated 9:42 AM EDT, Mon September 22, 2014
Pressure is inescapable in the cauldron of Ryder Cup competition -- pressure and ping pong.
updated 7:50 AM EDT, Tue September 23, 2014
Millions of golf fans were watching on television with great anticipation. All Martin Kaymer could think about was getting his phone out.
ADVERTISEMENT