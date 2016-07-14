Story highlights Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic marry in Venice

Schweinsteiger, 31, is captain of world champions Germany

Serbian tennis star Ivanovic, 28, won the 2008 French Open

(CNN) After a disappointing sporting month in which one had a hand in Germany's exit from the Euros and the other crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic finally experienced a perfect match.

The pair married in Venice, Italy, in a lavish ceremony spread out over two days.

On Tuesday, the footballer tied the knot with the tennis star in a legal ceremony in Venice's City Hall -- so adding to the list of sporting power couples.

A day later, the duo held a religious service at the centuries-old Misericordia Church in one of the world's most beautiful cities.

Mr & Mrs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rur97V3O9v — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) 13 July 2016

Trophy cabinet

