Story highlights
- Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic marry in Venice
- Schweinsteiger, 31, is captain of world champions Germany
- Serbian tennis star Ivanovic, 28, won the 2008 French Open
(CNN)After a disappointing sporting month in which one had a hand in Germany's exit from the Euros and the other crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic finally experienced a perfect match.
The pair married in Venice, Italy, in a lavish ceremony spread out over two days.
On Tuesday, the footballer tied the knot with the tennis star in a legal ceremony in Venice's City Hall -- so adding to the list of sporting power couples.
A day later, the duo held a religious service at the centuries-old Misericordia Church in one of the world's most beautiful cities.
Trophy cabinet
Nicknamed "Schweini," the 31-year-old Schweinsteiger is captain of world champions Germany, although his handball in the semifinals of the 2016 European Championship was crucial in France's 2-0 win.
The World Cup aside, his trophy cabinet includes eight German league titles, one Champions League and, among others, a Club World Cup.
He currently plays for Manchester United.
'Big dream'
Ivanovic, 28, is a former world No. 1 in tennis, who won the French Open in 2008.
That was her biggest achievement in a career where she has earned over $15 million.
She is currently ranked 25 and blamed a wrist injury for her first round exit at Wimbledon last month.
Ivanovic previously dated several sporting stars -- Australian golfer Adam Scott, Serbian basketballer Ivan Paunic and fellow tennis pro Fernando Verdasco of Spain -- before getting together with Schweinsteiger in 2014.
At a time when many golfers have pulled out of the Olympic Games in Brazil because of fears about the Zika virus, the newly-married Ivanovic has no such qualms, describing going to Rio 2016 as her "big dream."
Sport's most famous power couple is arguably former tennis players Andre Agassi, of the United States, and Germany's Steffi Graf.
They share 30 grand slam titles, 22 of which were won by Graf.