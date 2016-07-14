Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    The Perfect Match! Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic marry

    Piers Edwards, CNN

    Updated 1500 GMT (2300 HKT) July 14, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic leave the church after their wedding in Venice, Italy.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    Their Perfect MatchBastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic leave the church after their wedding in Venice, Italy.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic pose for pictures on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the &quot;United for UNICEF Gala Dinner&quot; at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 29, 2015.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic pose for pictures on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the "United for UNICEF Gala Dinner" at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 29, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Footballer Schweinsteiger shows off the World Cup as Germany celebrate their 2014 World Cup win in Berlin.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    World BeaterFootballer Schweinsteiger shows off the World Cup as Germany celebrate their 2014 World Cup win in Berlin.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Ivanovic of Serbia is a former world number one in tennis whose sole grand slam came when beating Russia&#39;s Dinara Safina in the 2008 French Open final.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    World BeaterIvanovic of Serbia is a former world number one in tennis whose sole grand slam came when beating Russia's Dinara Safina in the 2008 French Open final.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Germany captain Schweinsteiger suffered disappointment in the European Championship semifinals after his handball gifted France a lead they never relinquished as the hosts won 2-0.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    Disappointing MonthGermany captain Schweinsteiger suffered disappointment in the European Championship semifinals after his handball gifted France a lead they never relinquished as the hosts won 2-0.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Ivanovic looks dejected after losing to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of Wimbledon, with the Serb later blaming her defeat on a wrist injury.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    Disappointing MonthIvanovic looks dejected after losing to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of Wimbledon, with the Serb later blaming her defeat on a wrist injury.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Another German, Steffi Graf, is part of sport&#39;s most famous couple after marrying American Andre Agassi in 2001. Between them, the pair have 30 grand slams - and two children.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    Sport's Power CouplesAnother German, Steffi Graf, is part of sport's most famous couple after marrying American Andre Agassi in 2001. Between them, the pair have 30 grand slams - and two children.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Football star Mia Hamm and baseball player Nomar Garciaparra married in 2003 and have two twin girls in 2007.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    Sport's Power CouplesFootball star Mia Hamm and baseball player Nomar Garciaparra married in 2003 and have two twin girls in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer met his wife while both were competing for Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics. Injury forced Mirka to retire from tennis in 2002, since when she has worked as her husband&#39;s PR manager.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    Sport's Power Couples17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer met his wife while both were competing for Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics. Injury forced Mirka to retire from tennis in 2002, since when she has worked as her husband's PR manager.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    After failed relationships with Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, English footballer Sol Campbell and Czech tennis player Radek Štěpánek, former Swiss tennis player Martina Hingis found love with show jumper Thibault Hutin -- marrying the Frenchman in 2010.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    Sport's Power CouplesAfter failed relationships with Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, English footballer Sol Campbell and Czech tennis player Radek Štěpánek, former Swiss tennis player Martina Hingis found love with show jumper Thibault Hutin -- marrying the Frenchman in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Golfer Greg Norman and tennis pro Chris Evert tied the know in 2008 but the marriage only lasted 15 months, ending in 2009. Between them, they won 20 major titles - with Norman winning two.
    Photos: Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic's perfect match
    And one that didn't work... Golfer Greg Norman and tennis pro Chris Evert tied the know in 2008 but the marriage only lasted 15 months, ending in 2009. Between them, they won 20 major titles - with Norman winning two.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    RESTRICTED: Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic ivanovic teaseschweinsteiger trophy berlinivanovic french openschweinsteiger france euro 2016ivanovic wimbledon 2016andre agassi steff graf14 athlete couplesgallery sporting couples federersgallery sporting couples hingisgallery sporting couples evert norman

    Story highlights

    • Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic marry in Venice
    • Schweinsteiger, 31, is captain of world champions Germany
    • Serbian tennis star Ivanovic, 28, won the 2008 French Open

    (CNN)After a disappointing sporting month in which one had a hand in Germany's exit from the Euros and the other crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic finally experienced a perfect match.

    The pair married in Venice, Italy, in a lavish ceremony spread out over two days.
      On Tuesday, the footballer tied the knot with the tennis star in a legal ceremony in Venice's City Hall -- so adding to the list of sporting power couples.
      A day later, the duo held a religious service at the centuries-old Misericordia Church in one of the world's most beautiful cities.

      Trophy cabinet

      Read More
      Nicknamed "Schweini," the 31-year-old Schweinsteiger is captain of world champions Germany, although his handball in the semifinals of the 2016 European Championship was crucial in France's 2-0 win.
      The World Cup aside, his trophy cabinet includes eight German league titles, one Champions League and, among others, a Club World Cup.
      He currently plays for Manchester United.
      Read: 15-Love - top tennis romances

      'Big dream'

      Ivanovic, 28, is a former world No. 1 in tennis, who won the French Open in 2008.
      That was her biggest achievement in a career where she has earned over $15 million.
      She is currently ranked 25 and blamed a wrist injury for her first round exit at Wimbledon last month.
      Ivanovic previously dated several sporting stars -- Australian golfer Adam Scott, Serbian basketballer Ivan Paunic and fellow tennis pro Fernando Verdasco of Spain -- before getting together with Schweinsteiger in 2014.
      At a time when many golfers have pulled out of the Olympic Games in Brazil because of fears about the Zika virus, the newly-married Ivanovic has no such qualms, describing going to Rio 2016 as her "big dream."
      Read: Tennis 'nightie' dress becomes museum piece
      Sport's most famous power couple is arguably former tennis players Andre Agassi, of the United States, and Germany's Steffi Graf.
      They share 30 grand slam titles, 22 of which were won by Graf.