Tennis 'nightie' dress becomes museum piece

(CNN) Criticized for resembling a nightie, Wimbledon's most talked about dress is now a museum piece.

Nike's controversial Wimbledon dress floated up to reveal its female players' underwear, but the flimsy outfit worn by China's Zhang Shuai has now been added to the All England Club's collection of lawn tennis memorabilia.

The museum has over 20,000 items chronicling the history of the game, with Zhang's garment joining rackets dating back to the 1870s, a tennis book from 1555 and a 3-D holographic vision of John McEnroe, who seems to appear in his changing room.

'Flying everywhere'

