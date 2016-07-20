Maria Bueno: Tennis champion who played with Princess Diana

Story highlights Maria Bueno won seven grand slam singles titles

(CNN) Maria Bueno was always in the right place at the right time on the tennis court, but the Brazilian ended up in hot water with Buckingham Palace after a double fault of her own.

The seven-time grand slam winner was a playing partner of Princess Diana, gave tips to the young princes and got a ticking off for flouting royal protocol -- but that hasn't taken the shine off some priceless memories.

"She was fabulous," the 76-year-old Bueno recalled of Diana, who died in 1997 after the car she was riding in slammed into a pillar in a Paris overpass. Her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, also died.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Bueno remembers getting the call to play with the British royals on the day that Diana and her children William and Harry, turned up to her local tennis club in London.

