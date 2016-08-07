Breaking News

    Novak Djokovic joins Williams sisters in day of shocks in Rio

    By James Masters, CNN

    Updated 0149 GMT (0949 HKT) August 9, 2016

    Michael Phelps and Caeleb Dressel of United States celebrate their win the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay on day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Sunday, August 7.
    Michael Phelps and Caeleb Dressel of United States celebrate their win the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay on day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Sunday, August 7.
    The United States' Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle final.
    The United States' Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle final.
    American gymnast Simone Biles leads the field in the women's individual all-around competition at the end of the second day of the Olympics.
    American gymnast Simone Biles leads the field in the women's individual all-around competition at the end of the second day of the Olympics.
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic hangs his head after losing a point during his first round singles tennis match against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro. The Argentinian beat Djokovic 7-6, 7-6.
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic hangs his head after losing a point during his first round singles tennis match against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro. The Argentinian beat Djokovic 7-6, 7-6.
    Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record in the women's 100m butterfly.
    Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record in the women's 100m butterfly.
    Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification round. At 41, she is the oldest gymnast to ever compete in the Olympics.
    Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification round. At 41, she is the oldest gymnast to ever compete in the Olympics.
    Daniele Garozzo of Italy celebrates after defeating Alexander Massialas of the United States, winning the gold medal at the men's individual foil fencing event.
    Daniele Garozzo of Italy celebrates after defeating Alexander Massialas of the United States, winning the gold medal at the men's individual foil fencing event.
    Venus Williams talks with her sister Serena after losing a point against Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic. The Americans, defending their title, lost the first-round doubles match 6-3 6-4.
    Venus Williams talks with her sister Serena after losing a point against Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic. The Americans, defending their title, lost the first-round doubles match 6-3 6-4.
    Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the women's road race. Her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten was hospitalized after crashing while in the lead.
    Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the women's road race. Her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten was hospitalized after crashing while in the lead.
    Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo (blue) competes with Odette Giuffrida of Italy during the women's 52 kg judo gold medal final. Kelmendi won Kosovo's first ever Olympic medal.
    Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo (blue) competes with Odette Giuffrida of Italy during the women's 52 kg judo gold medal final. Kelmendi won Kosovo's first ever Olympic medal.
    China's Wu Minxia and Shi Tingmao won the women's synchronized 3m springboard final. Wu became the first diver to win five Olympic golds.
    China's Wu Minxia and Shi Tingmao won the women's synchronized 3m springboard final. Wu became the first diver to win five Olympic golds.
    Catherine Skinner, right, celebrates her gold medal victory with fellow Australian Laetisha Scanlan, left, during the women's trap final at the Olympic Shooting Center.
    Catherine Skinner, right, celebrates her gold medal victory with fellow Australian Laetisha Scanlan, left, during the women's trap final at the Olympic Shooting Center.
    Soares Renan of Brazil competes in the heats of the men's canoe single event at the Whitewater Stadium.
    Soares Renan of Brazil competes in the heats of the men's canoe single event at the Whitewater Stadium.
    Hsu Shu-Ching of Chinese Taipei won the women's 53 kg Group A weightlifting contest with a total of 212 kg.
    Hsu Shu-Ching of Chinese Taipei won the women's 53 kg Group A weightlifting contest with a total of 212 kg.
    China's Tian Alex Hua, riding Don Geniro, competes in the Eventing Individual dressage event. He was 12th ahead of Monday's cross country and Tuesday's jumping.
    China's Tian Alex Hua, riding Don Geniro, competes in the Eventing Individual dressage event. He was 12th ahead of Monday's cross country and Tuesday's jumping.
    Brooke Sweat of the United States dives for the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary round.
    Brooke Sweat of the United States dives for the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary round.
    Koki Niwa of Japan is focused on the ball during his men's singles table tennis match match against Segun Toriola of Nigeria.
    Koki Niwa of Japan is focused on the ball during his men's singles table tennis match match against Segun Toriola of Nigeria.
    Nepal's Gaurika Singh, 13, competes in -- and wins -- her women's 100m backstroke heat.
    Nepal's Gaurika Singh, 13, competes in -- and wins -- her women's 100m backstroke heat.
    A tear runs down the face of Russia's national all-round champion Angelina Melnikova as she leaves the arena after failing to qualify for the final of the artistic gymnastics women's competition.
    A tear runs down the face of Russia's national all-round champion Angelina Melnikova as she leaves the arena after failing to qualify for the final of the artistic gymnastics women's competition.
    Li Hongxia falls after diving to shoot at goal as China loses 4-1 in its women's field hockey match against Germany.
    Li Hongxia falls after diving to shoot at goal as China loses 4-1 in its women's field hockey match against Germany.
    Players reach out to the ball during the women's basketball match between USA and Senegal. The Americans won 121-56, setting a new record for the most points scored in Olympic history.
    Players reach out to the ball during the women's basketball match between USA and Senegal. The Americans won 121-56, setting a new record for the most points scored in Olympic history.
    Dustin Brown of Germany grimaces after hurting his ankle during his match against Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil. Brown would later exit the game.
    Dustin Brown of Germany grimaces after hurting his ankle during his match against Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil. Brown would later exit the game.
    Competitors warm up prior to a rowing event at the Lagoa Stadium.
    Competitors warm up prior to a rowing event at the Lagoa Stadium.
    A volunteer wearing a temporary tattoo of the Olympic rings waits for the start of competition after the rowing event was delayed. Later the official governing body for world rowing confirmed that all races were canceled Sunday due to high winds and choppy waters at Lagoa.
    A volunteer wearing a temporary tattoo of the Olympic rings waits for the start of competition after the rowing event was delayed. Later the official governing body for world rowing confirmed that all races were canceled Sunday due to high winds and choppy waters at Lagoa.
    Pietro Roman of Italy riding Barraduff reacts after competing in the Eventing Team Dressage event.
    Pietro Roman of Italy riding Barraduff reacts after competing in the Eventing Team Dressage event.
    Belarus' Alexandra Privalova has a nose for the ball in her women's singles qualification-round table tennis match.
    Belarus' Alexandra Privalova has a nose for the ball in her women's singles qualification-round table tennis match.
    Jiaxin Tan of China competes on the uneven bars during the women's qualification for Artistic Gymnastics.
    Jiaxin Tan of China competes on the uneven bars during the women's qualification for Artistic Gymnastics.
    Russia's Evgenia Ukolova dives for the ball during a women's beach volleyball qualifying match against Brazil.
    Russia's Evgenia Ukolova dives for the ball during a women's beach volleyball qualifying match against Brazil.
    Dutch fans watch the women's field hockey match between New Zealand and South Korea. The Netherlands was to face off against Ireland in the men's division later in the day.
    Dutch fans watch the women's field hockey match between New Zealand and South Korea. The Netherlands was to face off against Ireland in the men's division later in the day.
    Volunteers cut holes in wraps around the spectator stands due to strong winds. The wind has caused delays and cancellations for some events.
    Volunteers cut holes in wraps around the spectator stands due to strong winds. The wind has caused delays and cancellations for some events.
    Chi-Chung Tan of Chinese Taipei competes during the men's 53kg Group A weightlifting contest.
    Chi-Chung Tan of Chinese Taipei competes during the men's 53kg Group A weightlifting contest.
    Story highlights

    • Novak Djokovic out of Olympics
    • World No. 1 beaten by Juan Martin del Potro
    • Williams sisters beaten in opening round
    • Safarova and Strycova triumph 6-3 6-4

    (CNN)In a dramatic second day of action on the tennis courts of Rio, world No.1 Novak Djokovic was left in tears after being dumped out of the Olympic Games.

    Just hours after Serena and Venus Williams had suffered a shock defeat in the first round of the women's doubles, world No. 1 Djokovic was beaten 7-6 7-6 by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.
      Del Potro, who had spent 40 minutes stuck in an elevator in the athletes' village earlier Sunday, went up a level as he claimed a hugely impressive victory.
      "Delpo was the better player and he deserved to win. That's sport," Djokovic told reporters.
      "In the decisive moments, he just came up with some extraordinary tennis and I have to congratulate him.
      "It's very sad and disappointing to go out of the tournament this early but I am glad that a good friend of mine, who has struggled with injuries, has won.
      "It's one of the toughest losses in my life and career. The wounds are still fresh."
      Leander Paes: Seven up for India's Olympic hero
      Leander Paes: Seven up for India's Olympic hero

      Djokovic's defeat came on a day where the Williams sisters, reigning champions, suffered their first ever defeat at the Games in 16 matches.
      Seeded first at the tournament, the Americans were beaten 6-3 6-4 in 93 minutes.
      The sisters, who won the women's doubles title in 2000, 2008 and 2012, were stunned in the first round by the Czech pairing of Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova.
      "It was a really tough match for us and a really tough draw, but we're used to tough draws," Serena, who is still in the women's singles competition, told reporters.
      "We honestly didn't play our best whatsoever tonight. We played terrible and that basically showed in the results.
      "I don't know why. I wasn't playing the way I needed to play, I wasn't crossing the way I needed to cross, it was what it was.
      "I wouldn't say it's devastating. We have a chance to compete for our country, we did the best that we can.
      "It was a lot of fun and we will always remember these moments and these matches and at the end of the day I think that's what matters most."
      This defeat capped a couple of miserable days for older sibling Venus, who was dumped out of the singles draw in the first round by Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens.
      LIVE: Day two of the Olympic Games
      Earlier Sunday, Serena started the defense of her singles title with a 6-4 6-2 win over Australia's Daria Gavrilova.
      She will play Alize Cornet in the second round after the French player overcame Sweden's Johanna Larsson.
      How important are the Olympics to tennis?
      How important are the Olympics to tennis?

      No. 2 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany also progressed after defeating Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino.
      In the men's draw, defending champion Andy Murray set up a second-round clash against Argentina's Juan Monaco after cruising to a 6-3 6-2 win over Serbia's Viktor Troicki.
      He is joined by 2008 champion Rafael Nadal of Spain, who overcame Argentina's Federico Delbonis in straight sets to book a date with Italy's Andreas Seppi.