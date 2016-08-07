Novak Djokovic joins Williams sisters in day of shocks in Rio

Story highlights Novak Djokovic out of Olympics

World No. 1 beaten by Juan Martin del Potro

Williams sisters beaten in opening round

Safarova and Strycova triumph 6-3 6-4

(CNN) In a dramatic second day of action on the tennis courts of Rio, world No.1 Novak Djokovic was left in tears after being dumped out of the Olympic Games.

Just hours after Serena and Venus Williams had suffered a shock defeat in the first round of the women's doubles, world No. 1 Djokovic was beaten 7-6 7-6 by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

Del Potro, who had spent 40 minutes stuck in an elevator in the athletes' village earlier Sunday, went up a level as he claimed a hugely impressive victory.

We played terrible and that basically showed in the results. Serena Williams

"Delpo was the better player and he deserved to win. That's sport," Djokovic told reporters.

"In the decisive moments, he just came up with some extraordinary tennis and I have to congratulate him.

