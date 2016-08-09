Story highlights Serena Williams beaten in third round

World No. 1 loses in straight sets

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina wins 6-4 6-3

American also out of doubles

(CNN) Serena Williams' reign as Olympic singles champion came to a shuddering halt Tuesday as the tennis star suffered a shock defeat by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

The world No. 1 was beaten 6-4 6-3 by a player to whom she had never lost in their four previous meetings.

Williams, who had already been knocked out of the doubles tournament along with sister Venus, equaled Steffi Graf's open era record of 22 grand slams last month by winning Wimbledon.

But while the 34-year-old was favored by many to add a second Olympic singles title, she was unable to find a way past a determined opponent.

"It's obviously disappointing but, you know, she played really well and I think the better player won today," Williams said.

Read More