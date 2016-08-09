Breaking News

    Serena Williams stunned by Elina Svitolina at Rio 2016 Olympics

    By James Masters, CNN

    Updated 0022 GMT (0822 HKT) August 10, 2016

    U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, gestures after winning the 200-meter butterfly on Tuesday, August 9. It was the 20th gold medal of his Olympic career. Later in the night, Phelps &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/09/sport/michael-phelps-katie-ledecky-swimming/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won his 21st gold&lt;/a&gt; -- and his 25th medal in all -- after swimming the anchor leg in the 4x200 freestyle.
    Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reacts after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/09/tennis/serena-williams-beaten-svitolina-rio-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her third-round victory&lt;/a&gt; over top-ranked Serena Williams. Svitolina won 6-4, 6-3.
    U.S. gymnasts -- from left, Gabby Douglas, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez -- celebrate after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/09/sport/womens-gymnastics-usa-team-simone-biles-rio-2016-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the team all-around.&lt;/a&gt; The United States also won gold in 2012.
    The diving pool, right, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/09/sport/rio-olympics-green-pool/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had turned from blue to green&lt;/a&gt; since Monday. The cause is still under investigation, but water tests showed there were no health risks, Rio organizers said.
    Kosovo&#39;s Majlinda Kelmendi, right, defeated Italy&#39;s Odette Giuffrida in the 52-kilogram (115-pound) judo final. It is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/07/sport/majlinda-kelmendi-kosovo-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first Olympic medal&lt;/a&gt; in Kosovo history.
    Hungarian fencer Geza Imre, left, competes against France's Gauthier Grumier during an epee semifinal. Imre won 15-13 to advance to the final, which he lost to South Korea's
    Park Sang-young.
    Story highlights

    • Serena Williams beaten in third round
    • World No. 1 loses in straight sets
    • Ukraine's Elina Svitolina wins 6-4 6-3
    • American also out of doubles

    (CNN)Serena Williams' reign as Olympic singles champion came to a shuddering halt Tuesday as the tennis star suffered a shock defeat by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

    The world No. 1 was beaten 6-4 6-3 by a player to whom she had never lost in their four previous meetings.
      Williams, who had already been knocked out of the doubles tournament along with sister Venus, equaled Steffi Graf's open era record of 22 grand slams last month by winning Wimbledon.
      But while the 34-year-old was favored by many to add a second Olympic singles title, she was unable to find a way past a determined opponent.
      "It's obviously disappointing but, you know, she played really well and I think the better player won today," Williams said.
      "I can't wait for the next time and I know next time it's going to be a really good match. I'll look forward to it.
      "It didn't work out the way I wanted to, but at least I was able to make it to Rio. That was one of my goals."
      Svitolina, ranked 20th in the world, was beaten 6-1 6-1 by Williams in their last meeting, on clay, at the French Open in June.
      But she showed little sign of being overawed on this occasion, unleashing a number of impressive ground strokes on the Rio hard courts to leave Williams in trouble.
      The Odessa-born player looked like romping to victory after breaking her American opponent early in the second set.
      But Williams broke back to level at 3-3 despite being hampered by a number of unforced errors.
      Double faults continued to haunt her in the next game as she served five of them to gift Svitolina a 4-3 lead.
      Olympic confidential: Inside Rio 2016 Tennis Center
      Williams missed last month's Rogers Cup in Canada with inflammation of the shoulder, and here she looked uncomfortable throughout the second set.
      Trailing 0-40 at 3-5, Williams saved the first two match points as the pressure began to build.
      But she could not find a way to escape on this occasion, going long on a forehand to confirm her fate.
      Svitolina will next play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. The Czech reached the quarterfinals by beating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia.

      More shocks

      Williams was not the only big name to be ousted Tuesday as French Open champion Garbine Muguruza suffered a crushing 6-1 6-1 defeat by Puerto Rico's Monica Puig.
      Puig, who had never beaten a player in the top five before, eased past the world No.4 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Germany's Laura Siegemund.
      "I consider it the biggest win of my career because it's at the Olympics," the 22-year-old told reporters.
      "This happens once every four years. Right now, I'm in the clouds. I can't even believe it because truly it was incredible."
      How important are the Olympics to tennis?
      There were no such problems for second ranked Angelique Kerber after the German defeated Australia's Sam Stosur in straight sets.
      She will play Britain's Johanna Konta who overcame Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 3-6 7-5 7-5.
      American Madison Keys is still in contention for a medal after seeing off Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in three sets.
      She will take on Russia's Daria Kasatkina for a place in the last four of the competition.