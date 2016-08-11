Story highlights
London (CNN)Britain's Metropolitan Police has revealed it is investigating claims that a female tennis player was deliberately poisoned during this year's Wimbledon.
Though police haven't confirmed the victim's name, 18-year-old Gabriella Taylor was forced to withdraw from the girl's junior tournament quarter-finals in July and spent four days in intensive care.
In a statement, police said a woman fell ill on July 6 and it was investigating "an allegation of poisoning with intent to endanger life (or) cause grievous bodily harm."
It said the incident, which is alleged to have taken place at Wimbledon, was received on August 5 and that it is "unknown where or when the poison was ingested."
At the time, Taylor posted several tweets about the mysterious illness, having to clarify it was a virus, not food poisoning, that forced her to retire.
"Felt I could've got far in this slam if it wasn't for this virus," she tweeted.
No arrests have been made and Taylor, who has a world ranking of 419, is still recovering.