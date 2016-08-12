Breaking News

    Rafael Nadal wins tennis gold as Spain beats Romania in men's doubles

    By Eoghan Macguire, CNN

    Updated 0255 GMT (1055 HKT) August 13, 2016

    Spain's Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez celebrate after winning the men's doubles final in Rio.
    Spain's Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez celebrate after winning the men's doubles final in Rio.

    • Spain defeats Romania in doubles final
    • Nadal and Lopez triumph 6-2 3-6 6-4
    • Beat Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau
    • Nadal also reaches singles semifinals

    (CNN)It was Spanish gold for Rafael Nadal in Rio Friday as he claimed Olympic tennis doubles victory alongside playing partner Marc Lopez.

    Nadal has struggled with injury and form all year, but he also qualified for the semifinals of the men's singles event earlier in the day.
      He and Lopez eventually wore down Romania's Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau, prevailing 6-2 3-6 6-4 in an exhausting final that lasted close to two and a half hours.
      It was Nadal's second success at an Olympics, having also won gold in the singles at the 2008 Beijing Games.
      The 14-time grand slam winner, who missed the London 2012 through injury, was visibly ecstatic on court Friday when celebrating alongside Lopez.
      "It was an amazing experience, especially doing that with one of my best friends, with Marc, it's something unforgettable for me, for both of us, I think," he said.
      "Win a gold medal today after two months and a half with no practice, with no preparation at all, just working on the gym, is something that is a dream, no? The moment was unbelievable, and we had fun. We fight hard. The only thing that we can say is that we are very, very happy."
      Bronze went to Americans Steve Johnson and Jack Sock, who overcame Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil in straight sets 6-2 6-4.
      Defending Olympics doubles champions Bob and Mike Bryan had pulled out of the Rio Games over fears of the Rio virus.

      Singles ambition

      World No. 5 Nadal had earlier made his way through to the men's singles semifinals with victory over home favorite Thomaz Bellucci.
      The 30-year-old is playing his first tournament since a wrist injury ended his bid for a 10th French Open title in June.
      He will now face Juan Martin del Potro for a place in Sunday's final after the Argentine player -- who eliminated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday -- beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets.
      Great Britain's Andy Murray overcame 22nd-ranked American Johnson in three sets, and the defending champion will face Japan's Kei Nishikori in Saturday's other semifinal.
      Nishikori required two tie-breaks to move past Gael Monfils of France 7-6 4-6 7-6 to set up the tie with the world No. 2.

      Puerto Rican joy

      In the women's semifinals, Puerto Rico's Monica Puig shocked double Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 6-4 1-6 6-3.
      The 22-year-old has never gone beyond the fourth round of a grand slam, while no Puerto Rican has ever won gold at the Olympics.
      U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky celebrates after setting a new world record in the 800-meter freestyle on Friday, August 12. It was her fourth gold medal in Rio and the fifth of her Olympic career. She also won the 800 free in London four years ago.
      Joseph Schooling won Singapore's first-ever gold medal, edging Michael Phelps to win the 100-meter butterfly.
      Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal, left, and Marc Lopez acknowledge the crowd after winning gold in doubles. Nadal won singles gold in 2008.
      Joseph Schooling won Singapore's first-ever gold medal, edging Michael Phelps to win the 100-meter butterfly.
      Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal, left, and Marc Lopez acknowledge the crowd after winning gold in doubles. Nadal won singles gold in 2008.
      Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal, left, and Marc Lopez acknowledge the crowd after winning gold in doubles. Nadal won singles gold in 2008.
      U.S. athlete Michelle Carter competes in the shot put final. She won gold with a throw of 20.63 meters, becoming the first American woman ever to win the event. Carter's father, former NFL player Michael Carter, won Olympic silver in the shot put in 1984.
      Chinese gymnast Li Dan won bronze in the trampoline event.
      French weightlifter Gaelle Nayo-Ketchanke competes in the 75-kilogram (165-pound) event.
      Artur Brzozowski, a race walker from Poland, makes his way through the mist during the 20-kilometer event.
      Ukrainian boxer Tetyana Kob celebrates a victory in the flyweight preliminaries.
      Canada's Kate O'Brien and Monique Sullivan compete in team sprint qualifying.
      Argentine sailor Lucia Falasca competes in the laser radial class.
      Kariman Abuljadayel became the first female sprinter to represent Saudi Arabia at the Olympics when she took part in the 100-meter preliminaries. She set a new national record of 14.61 seconds but did not qualify for the next round.
      Christine Wenzel of Germany ejects cartridges during skeet qualification.
      Mexican swimmer Liliana Ibanez Lopez takes part in the 50-meter freestyle heats.
      Croatia's Sandro Sukno shoots on goal during a water polo match against Italy. Croatia won 10-7.
      U.S. archer Brady Ellison won a bronze medal in the individual competition.
      China's Lu Wen, left, and Gao Song compete for a rebound with Serbia's Sonja Petrovic.
      Artur Brzozowski, a race walker from Poland, makes his way through the mist during the 20-kilometer event.
      Ukrainian boxer Tetyana Kob celebrates a victory in the flyweight preliminaries.
      U.S. athlete Raven Saunders competes in the shot put.
      A remote-control car carries the discus in the men's qualifying round.
      Germany's Claudia Rath competes in the high jump portion of the heptathlon.
      France's Jeremy Cadot reacts during the team foil quarterfinal against China.
      Argentine sailor Lucia Falasca competes in the laser radial class.
      A rower prepares boats for a training session.
      Kariman Abuljadayel became the first female sprinter to represent Saudi Arabia at the Olympics when she took part in the 100-meter preliminaries. She set a new national record of 14.61 seconds but did not qualify for the next round.
      Christine Wenzel of Germany ejects cartridges during skeet qualification.
      Mexican swimmer Liliana Ibanez Lopez takes part in the 50-meter freestyle heats.
      Croatia's Sandro Sukno shoots on goal during a water polo match against Italy. Croatia won 10-7.
      U.S. archer Brady Ellison won a bronze medal in the individual competition.
      China's Lu Wen, left, and Gao Song compete for a rebound with Serbia's Sonja Petrovic.
      Croatia's Sandro Sukno shoots on goal during a water polo match against Italy. Croatia won 10-7.
      U.S. archer Brady Ellison won a bronze medal in the individual competition.
      U.S. athlete Raven Saunders competes in the shot put.
      A remote-control car carries the discus in the men's qualifying round.
      Germany's Claudia Rath competes in the high jump portion of the heptathlon.
      France's Jeremy Cadot reacts during the team foil quarterfinal against China.
      From left, Cuba's Yorgelis Rodriguez, Germany's Claudia Rath, the Netherlands' Anouk Vetter and Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson compete in the 100-meter hurdles during the heptathlon.
      A rower prepares boats for a training session.
      Sweden's Linnea Torstensson, center, competes against the Netherlands' Kelly Dulfer and Laura van der Heijden during a preliminary handball match.
      U.S. athlete Raven Saunders competes in the shot put.
      A remote-control car carries the discus in the men's qualifying round.
      Germany's Claudia Rath competes in the high jump portion of the heptathlon.
      France's Jeremy Cadot reacts during the team foil quarterfinal against China.
      Germany&#39;s Claudia Rath competes in the high jump portion of the heptathlon.
      A rower prepares boats for a training session.
      France's Jeremy Cadot reacts during the team foil quarterfinal against China.
      France's Jeremy Cadot reacts during the team foil quarterfinal against China.
      A rower prepares boats for a training session.
      From left, Cuba's Yorgelis Rodriguez, Germany's Claudia Rath, the Netherlands' Anouk Vetter and Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson compete in the 100-meter hurdles during the heptathlon.
      A rower prepares boats for a training session.
      A rower prepares boats for a training session.
      Ranked 34th in the world, she will face No. 2 Angelique Kerber of Germany on Saturday.
      The Australian Open champion, and losing Wimbledon finalist in July, defeated American Madison Keys 6-3 7-5 in the other semifinal.
      Switzerland's top male players Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka may be missing due to injury, but Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky have a chance to win gold in the women's doubles.
      The Swiss duo Czech duo Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to set up a final clash with Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina on Sunday.