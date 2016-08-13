(CNN) First it was Kosovo . Then Fiji got in on the act. On Friday, it was Singapore's turn.

Now, Puerto Rico has its first Olympic gold medal after tennis player Monica Puig defeated world No. 2 Angelique Kerber of Germany in the women's singles final.

Ranked 32 places beneath her opponent, Puig dominated the final set with an aggressive display of offensive tennis to round off a deserved 6-3 4-6 6-1 win.

'Si se Puede'

Puig dropped to her knees after securing victory as fans, who had chanted "si se puede" (yes you can) throughout the match, proudly waved Puerto Rican flags in the crowd.

The unlikely triumph also meant Puig became the first unseeded player to become Olympic champion since women's tennis was reintroduced at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

Puerto Rico had won just eight Olympic medals -- six bronze and two silver -- prior to Puig's success. Six of those were won in boxing.

After besting two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova in the semifinals, Puig vowed to win gold for her compatriots back home. "It would mean the world," she told reporters.

The US territory is $70 billion in debt and has been forced to look towards Washington DC to ease the financial pressure.

Meanwhile, a public health emergency was declared on the Caribbean island by the US Department of Health and Human Services Friday after the rapid spread of the Zika virus there.

CNN's Don Riddell reported that an emotional Puig entered the press room on her phone later Saturday screaming "Yes, I did it" to the person -- believed to be her mother -- on the other end.

Addressing reporters shortly after, she said: "It's just amazing. I know my country really appreciates this and I really wanted to give this victory to them. And the way I did this victory tonight, I wouldn't want it any other way."

Delpo outguns Rafa

Meanwhile, Juan Martin del Potro continued his dream run in the men's singles tournament, reaching the final after an epic clash with 2008 champion Rafael Nadal.

Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Jamaica's Elaine Thompson, second from top, wins the 100-meter final on Saturday, August 13. Third-placed teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fell short in her bid to win the event for a record third successive Olympics. Hide Caption 1 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 US swimmer Michael Phelps competes in the 4x100-meters medley relay, where he earned his 23rd gold medal. Hide Caption 2 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Swimmers Michael Phelps, Cody Miller, Ryan Murphy and Nathan Adrian of the United States embrace after winning the 4x100-meters medley. Murphy led the team early on with his world record backstroke leg, and the team ended up solidifying gold with an Olympic record finish. Hide Caption 3 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Simone Manuel, Kathleen Baker, Dana Vollmer and Lilly King of the US swim team pose with their gold medals after winning the 4x100-meters medley relay. Hide Caption 4 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Mo Farah became the first British track athlete to win three Olympic gold medals as he retained his 10,000-meter title. Hide Caption 5 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 American Jeff Henderson won gold in the men's long jump final with a distance of 8.38 meters. Hide Caption 6 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri won gold in the men's 1,500-meter freestyle final. Hide Caption 7 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Jonas Valanciunas of Lithuania, left, and Spain's Pau Gasol face off in a preliminary basketball match. Spain won 109-59. Hide Caption 8 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Danish swimmer Pernille Blume won the women's 50-meter freestyle final. Hide Caption 9 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Usain Bolt, center, Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago and James Dasaolu of Great Britain compete in the men's 100-meters. Hide Caption 10 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Field hockey player Aki Mitsuhashi of Japan, top, fights for the ball with Australia's goalkeeper Rachael Lynch during their preliminary match. Hide Caption 11 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Polish handball player Kamil Syprzak takes a freethrow against Swedish defenders during their preliminary match. Hide Caption 12 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 From left to right, Yuliya Olishevska of Ukraine, Anneliese Rubie of Australia, Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica and Patience Okon George of Nigeria compete in a 400-meter heat. Hide Caption 13 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Uladzislau Hancharou of Belarus performs on the trampoline. He earned gold in the individual competition. Hide Caption 14 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Weightlifter Petit David Minkoumba of Cameroon competes in the the 94-kilogram (207-pound) event. Hide Caption 15 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Puerto Rico's Monica Puig goes for the ball during her singles final tennis match against Germany's Angelique Kerber. Hide Caption 16 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand, left, and Damir Martin of Croatia compete in the men's single sculls final. It was a photo finish -- both rowers clocked in with a time of 6 minutes 41.34 seconds -- but defending champion Drysdale was awarded the gold. Hide Caption 17 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Russian boxer Evgeny Tishchenko won his heavyweight 91-kilogram (201-pound) semifinal bout against Uzbekistan's Rustam Tulaganov and will go for gold on Monday. Hide Caption 18 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 US field hockey player Kelsey Kolojejchick, right, vies for the ball with Great Britain's Crista Cullen. Hide Caption 19 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad reacts during the women's saber team semifinal against Sofya Velikaya of Russia. The US went on to win bronze. Hide Caption 20 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Germany's Jennifer Oeser competes in the heptathlon long jump. Hide Caption 21 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Patriotic gloves are worn by Team USA as they prepare to compete in the women's track cycling team pursuit. Hide Caption 22 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Gold medalist Christoph Harting, center, and bronze medalist Daniel Jasinski, right, both of Germany, stand on the podium with silver medalist Piotr Malachowski of Poland to celebrate their discus throw wins. Hide Caption 23 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after beating Japan's Kei Nishikori during their singles semifinal tennis match. Hide Caption 24 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 New Zealand's Olivia Podmore, left, and Spain's Tania Calvo Barbero fall during the keirin first round track cycling event. Hide Caption 25 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Athletes clear the water jump in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase. Hide Caption 26 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya competes during the skeet shooting qualifications. Hide Caption 27 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Etenesh Diro of Ethiopia loses her shoe during the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase heats. Hide Caption 28 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Team USA celebrates winning the gold with members of Romania's team, who won the bronze, in the women's eight rowing competition. Hide Caption 29 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 A fan of Brazil wears a makeshift mask while waiting to watch the men's Group B basketball match between Argentina and Brazil. Hide Caption 30 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Fans watch the men's single sculls final rowing competition. Hide Caption 31 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Germany's Daniel Jasinski competes in the discus final. Hide Caption 32 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Argentina's players celebrate after winning their qualifying volleyball match against Cuba. Hide Caption 33 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Mohammed Abukhousa of Palestine, center, and Holder da Silva of Guinea-Bissau compete in the men's 100-meter preliminary round. Abukhousa was later carried off the field after an injury. Hide Caption 34 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Brazil's Nubia Soares lands in the women's triple jump qualifying round. Hide Caption 35 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Ukraine's Olga Kharlan celebrates after her team won their sabre fencing quarterfinal bout against South Korea. Hide Caption 36 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Poland's Adrian Dziolko serves to China's Chen Long during their singles qualifying badminton match. Hide Caption 37 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 France's Virginie Cueff reacts after falling in the keirin first round track cycling event. Hide Caption 38 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 8 Adrian Gavira Collado of Spain serves the ball during a round of 16 beach volleyball match. Hide Caption 39 of 39

Having upset world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the first round, the Argentine overcame the Spanish fourth seed 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Nadal won doubles gold alongside friend and compatriot Marc Lopez on Friday but fell just short in a gripping final-set tiebreak less than 24 hours later.

"I am living like a dream," Del Potro said. "It could be better than (winning the 2009) US Open tournament," he added, referring to his sole grand slam triumph.

Del Potro will face defending champion Andy Murray in Sunday's final after the world No. 2 from Great Britain earlier beat Kei Nishikori of Japan in straight sets 6-1 6-4.