McEnroe ends coaching stint with Raonic

Olympic women's champ beaten

(CNN) Novak Djokovic dismissed fears of serious injury after winning the opening match of his title defense at the US Open.

The world No. 1 was taken to four sets by 247th-ranked Pole Jerzy Janowicz in his first tournament since losing his first singles match at this month's Rio Olympics.

Djokovic admitted before the season's final grand slam that his injured wrist has not fully healed, and Monday he had to call for a trainer in the first set to treat his right arm.

"Calling for the medical timeout was just prevention," the 29-year-old told reporters. "It's all good; to be honest, I take it day by day."

"It's getting better and better each day. I'm glad that I'm experiencing that so hopefully, as the tournament progresses, I'll reach my peak."