Story highlights Wozniacki rallies from 0-4 to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova

Johanna Konta collapses to court, then wins match

Novak Djokovic advances without striking ball

(CNN) The U.S. Open is providing relief -- again -- for Caroline Wozniacki but the heat and humidity in the Big Apple took its toll on one of the Dane's peers on the women's tour, Johanna Konta.

Remarkably, however, Konta -- who could be heard saying her heart rate increased and suggested her vision was blurred after she had dropped to the court -- recovered to join Wozniacki in the third round in New York.

Wozniacki -- whose season has been blighted by ankle and arm injuries -- achieved her best grand slam showing of 2016 by winning a round and the former No. 1 went one better Wednesday by defeating 2004 U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4 6-4.

Wozniacki, now ranked 74th, lost to Kuznetsova in the first round at Wimbledon but improved to 3-0 against the world No. 10 at the U.S. Open after a shaky start: Kuznetsova led 4-0 in the opening set.

Indeed Wozniacki wasn't about to throw in the towel in the city she loves and owns an apartment in.

