(CNN) Unless she wins this US Open, Roberta Vinci couldn't possibly top last year's outing in New York. Twelve months ago the charismatic Italian with the throwback style pulled off one of the biggest upsets in tennis history by defeating Serena Williams in the semifinals.

Out went Williams' bid to become the first player since 1988 to achieve the calendar year grand slam. A devastated Williams quickly left the grounds after the match ended, not wanting to linger at Flushing Meadows.

Even though Vinci lost the final to countrywoman Flavia Pennetta -- a good friend since childhood -- that wasn't the end for a player in her early 30s, when it might have been.

Indeed Vinci's appetite for success grew further and she maintained the momentum in February by becoming the oldest woman -- at the age of 33 -- to reach the top 10.

Vinci isn't a power player but instead relies on a wicked backhand slice, effective forehand and court smarts to get the better of opponents.

