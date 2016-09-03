Story highlights Serena Williams makes short work of Johanna Larsson at US Open

Victory was Williams 307th in a grandslam event

Williams moves into last 16 of tournament

(CNN) Serena Williams swept aside Johanna Larsson in round three of the US Open Saturday with an impressive display of powerful and aggressive tennis.

The world No.1 took the match on the Arthur Ashe court 6-2 6-1 in just 59 minutes and in the process marked her 307th victory in a grandslam tournament, more than any other woman in the history of the sport.

Dressed in a pink and white version of the "superhero" outfit she donned in rounds one and two, Williams later described the fluorescent sleeves covering her arms as her "Wonder Woman" attire.

Yet Wonder Woman, Superwoman or Catwoman would have struggled to do a better job of dismantling her opponent on the court.

Williams broke Larsson's serve twice in the first set, striking 13 winners and firmly asserting her authority.

