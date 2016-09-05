Story highlights Del Potro advances against Dominic Thiem

(CNN) There was a moment in Juan Martin del Potro's fourth-round clash at the US Open when the Argentinian's fans must have been holding their breath.

His career derailed by four wrist surgeries -- no other grand slam winner in recent history, perhaps ever, has been hit as hard by injuries -- del Potro wanted the trainer at the first changeover.

The wrist wasn't the issue but instead the back of his serving shoulder.

And in the second set, a retirement followed.

It wasn't the 2009 US Open champion, though, but rather his younger foe, Dominic Thiem.

