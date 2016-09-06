Kevin Spacey: 'House of Cards' star revels in US Open drama

Story highlights Stars reveal love of US Open

"Greatest place ever," says Kevin Spacey

Susan Sarandon enjoys "show business crossover"

Boxer Mike Tyson hails "apex athletes" doing battle

(CNN) He's famed for bringing scheming anti-hero Frank Underwood to our screens in hit drama "House of Cards."

But when he's not embroiled in political machinations, Kevin Spacey likes nothing better than to unwind by immersing himself in the drama of the US Open.

Tennis fan Spacey says he believes it's "the best tournament going" and enjoys the ding-dong battles at Flushing Meadows every bit as much as the tussles involving the manipulative Underwood.

"You know, to see the level of play you see here, the kind of competition and incredible individual spirit and also the fans ... it's the greatest place ever and so if I'm free and I can make it, I'm here," he told the US Tennis Association.

