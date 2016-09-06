Story highlights Kerber beats Roberta Vinci

Monfils ousts fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille

Three French men made the quarterfinals

(CNN) This year, Roberta Vinci couldn't pull off a huge upset at the US Open and it meant that a showdown for the No. 1 ranking between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber drew ever closer.

Kerber won a grueling first set, then eased to victory Tuesday against Vinci in New York, 7-5 6-0, to advance to the semifinals, where she will be joined by an ultra-sharp Gael Monfils. Monfils progressed in the men's draw by downing an understandably fatigued countryman, Lucas Pouille, 6-4 6-3 6-3, to keep alive France's chances of producing a first men's grand slam winner since 1983.

Twelve months ago it was the same Vinci who engineered one of the biggest surprises in tennis history by defeating Williams in the semifinals to end the American's bid to become the first player since Steffi Graf in 1988 to achieve a calendar-year grand slam.

Photos: Quarterfinal action in New York Angelique Kerber, the Australian Open champ and Wimbledon finalist, moved into the semifinals at the US Open. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Quarterfinal action in New York But Kerber didn't have it all her way against Vinci. Vinci -- who stunned Serena Williams last year in New York -- led by a break at 5-4 in the first. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Quarterfinal action in New York Vinci, though, couldn't serve out the first set and her level dipped thereafter. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Quarterfinal action in New York Kerber didn't relinquish another game as she stepped up her game and Vinci faded. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Quarterfinal action in New York Gael Monfils could be playing the best tennis of his career. He joined Kerber in the last four -- without dropping a set -- by beating Lucas Pouille. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Quarterfinal action in New York Pouille, Monfils' fellow Frenchman, had upset Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Hide Caption 6 of 6

Topping the second-ranked Kerber wouldn't have been as much of a shock -- but still would have been plenty unexpected given the German won her first major this year after overcoming Williams in the Australian Open final in January and playing her tough in July's Wimbledon final. Kerber, too, won silver in singles at the Olympics in Rio.

Kerber eventually figured out how to cope with Vinci's unorthodox game that includes a wicked backhand slice -- the eighth-ranked Italian will rue not serving out the first set at 5-4 -- and is now assured top position in the rankings on Monday if Williams does not reach the final. Williams, who on Monday became the all-time leader in grand slam wins, plays Simona Halep in their quarterfinal Wednesday.

Read More