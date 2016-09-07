Story highlights Djokovic makes semis when Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retires

Third retirement or walkover to world No. 1

He next faces Gael Monfils

(CNN) You've heard of the expression "Better to be lucky than good?" But what if you are both lucky and good?

At this year's US Open, Novak Djokovic -- one of tennis' all-time greats with 12 majors -- is a prime example.

When Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired trailing the world No. 1 in Tuesday's quarterfinals 6-3 6-2, it marked the third time during the tournament that Djokovic benefited from a walkover or retirement.

It all began in the second round when Jiri Vesely withdrew with a forearm complaint. Then in the third round, Mikhail Youzhny called it quits with a hamstring injury while behind 4-2.

Tsonga stopped on Arthur Ashe stadium due to a left knee problem to extend Djokovic's good fortune.

