(CNN) For the second straight year, Serena Williams was upset in the US Open semifinals.

Whereas the American was defeated by a crafty veteran in Roberta Vinci 12 months ago, a struggling Williams lost to big-hitting Karolina Pliskova 6-2 7-6 (7-5) on Thursday in New York.

She'll thus have to wait to become the first player in the Open Era to win 23 majors -- Williams is currently tied with Steffi Graf on 22. And in a double blow, when the new rankings are released Monday, the 34-year-old will lose top spot to Angelique Kerber, ending Williams' record-tying -- with Graf -- 186-week stay at No. 1.

Having ousted Williams' older sister Venus in the fourth round -- surviving a match point -- world No. 11 Pliskova became the first player in six years to beat the siblings at the same edition of a tournament. Her winning streak rose to 11 matches.

"I always knew I had a chance to beat anyone if I'm playing my game. Serena, she's a champion." - #Pliskova #usopen pic.twitter.com/Wncj45M3oM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2016

She will meet either Kerber or Caroline Wozniacki in the final.

