Story highlights Argentina reaches Davis Cup final

Beats holder Great Britain 3-2

Leonardo Mayer wins deciding rubber

Will play Croatia for the title

(CNN) A victory forged by Juan Martin del Potro's heroics against Andy Murray in the first rubber was ultimately sealed by Leonardo Mayer as Argentina knocked out holder Great Britain to reach the Davis Cup final Sunday.

Mayer stepped in for the exhausted del Potro for the fifth and deciding match of the tie against Dan Evans, with the teams tied at two wins apiece.

Despite falling behind to Evans, the 29-year-old Argentinian recovered to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4, justifying the decision of team captain Daniel Orsanic to field him ahead of del Potro.

Evans was also playing his first rubber of the tie, replacing Kyle Edmund for the reverse singles, but could not match the inspired play of his opponent, who has an 11-3 record in Davis Cup matches.

.@YacaMayer paid tribute to the whole Argentina team after his win in the deciding 5th rubber of the semifinal! pic.twitter.com/N4vHfLkG5F — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 18, 2016

The enthusiastic crowd in Glasgow had been in optimistic mood after Murray, beaten by del Potro in a five-set and over five-hour classic Friday, showed his fighting quality with a straight sets win over Guide Pella to restore parity.

Read More