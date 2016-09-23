Story highlights Serena struggling with shoulder injury

(CNN) Days after telling CNN she wouldn't return to the tennis tour until she was healthy, Serena Williams withdrew from the two biggest tournaments on the Asian swing.

The 22-time grand slam winner is skipping Wuhan -- which begins next week -- and Beijing with a shoulder injury but said she hopes to come back in time for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore in late October.

"I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open or the China Open due to continuing issues with my right shoulder," the American said in a statement posted on the WTA's website Friday.

"I have been practicing and playing but my shoulder is still not fit for tournament play. I wish the tournaments great success and I'm sure the fans will enjoy some great tennis. I am focused on getting ready to compete at the WTA Finals in Singapore."

