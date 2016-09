Story highlights Alexander Zverev wins St. Petersburg title

(CNN) US Open champion Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock defeat to Alexander Zverev in the St. Petersburg final Sunday and then predicted a bright future for the German teenager.

"You are the future of tennis, but you are already at the top," the Swiss star said after losing a three-set battle in the title match at the ATP 250 event.

It was the first title for 19-year-old Zverev, who ended Wawrinka's remarkable run of winning 11 straight finals, the latest his stunning victory over Novak Djokovic in the last grand slam of the season.

The world No. 3 had leveled at one set all and when he moved a break ahead in the deciding set it he looked set for his fifth title this year.

But back came the two-meter-tall Zverev to break Wawrinka's service twice to run out at a 6-2 3-6 7-5 winner in two hours 23 minutes.

