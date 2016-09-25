Story highlights Alexander Zverev wins St. Petersburg title

(CNN) US Open champion Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock defeat to Alexander Zverev in the St. Petersburg final Sunday and then predicted a bright future for the German teenager.

"You are the future of tennis, but you are already at the top," the Swiss star said after losing a three-set battle in the title match at the ATP 250 event.

The world No. 3 had leveled at one set all and when he moved a break ahead in the deciding set it he looked set for his fifth title this year.

But back came the two-meter-tall Zverev to break Wawrinka's service twice to run out at a 6-2 3-6 7-5 winner in two hours 23 minutes.

