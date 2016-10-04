Story highlights Maria Sharapova's drugs ban reduced from two years to 15 months on appeal

The 29-year-old tested positive for meldonium at 2016 Australian Open

Former world No. 1 appealed to Court of Arbitration in Sport

(CNN) Maria Sharapova's tennis career will resume sooner than expected.

The five-time grand slam champion has had her two-year drugs ban reduced to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) meaning she will be back in time for the French Open in May 2017.

Sharapova tested positive for banned substance meldonium at the Australian Open in January and was subsequently banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

But CAS has shaved nine months off that original verdict, meaning Sharapova is eligible to compete again on April 25.

"The Panel found that Ms Sharapova committed an anti-doping rule violation and that while it was with "no significant fault", she bore some degree of fault, for which a sanction of fifteen months is appropriate," said a statement on CAS's official website

Read More