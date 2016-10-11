Story highlights Duo have been hit by injuries this season

The last of the two to win a major was Nadal in 2014

They hold a combined 31 grand slam titles

But Federer looking forward to January return

(CNN) The passing of time -- and injuries -- can take a heavy toll on athletes but that said, tennis fans likely still did a double take Monday when they glanced at the men's rankings.

For the first time since 2003, both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- titans of the game who hold a combined 31 majors -- are outside the top four. Nadal sits at fifth, with Federer seventh.

They've each been outside the top four previously but never in tandem since the last week in June 2003, when Federer held down the No. 5 spot and a teenaged Nadal was 76th. Back then they weren't grand slam champions.

But Federer would land his first major by the time the next rankings were released in early July -- triumphing at Wimbledon -- and the Spaniard would follow suit a year later by capturing the French Open, the start of an unblemished five-season reign at Roland Garros.

JUST WATCHED Carlos Moya weighs in on Nadal's legacy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Carlos Moya weighs in on Nadal's legacy 00:33