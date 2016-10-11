Story highlights Russian star features in charity event

(CNN) There were smiles and laughs as Maria Sharapova played her first game of tennis since testing positive for melodonium at the Australian Open in January.

A week after gaining a reduction to her doping ban -- which will allow Sharapova to resume her career in April 2017-- the 29-year-old played in a charity tournament.

She featured in two doubles matches at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, a World Team Tennis Smash Hits charity event supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation hosted by the pop star and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

The fundraiser featured some of the biggest names in the game's history.