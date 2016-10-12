Breaking News

    Nick Kyrgios: Tennis bad boy back in trouble after losing in 48 minutes

    By Ravi Ubha, CNN

    Updated 1324 GMT (2124 HKT) October 12, 2016

    Nick Kyrgios was in hot water -- again -- after giving up on a point against Mischa Zverev at the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.
    Kyrgios has one of the most devastating serves in the game. But trailing 3-1 and facing a break point, he simply tapped his serve over the net, began walking to his chair and let Zverev hit a winner.
    But just last week Kyrgios and his fans in Tokyo were all smiles after he won the title in Japan. It was the third and biggest title of his career.
    Kyrgios beat Belgium&#39;s David Goffin in the final, hitting 25 aces. He moved to a career-high 14th in the rankings and boosted his chances of qualifying for the ATP year-end finals.
    It was indeed a great week for Kyrgios -- after controversy continued to follow him this year. Seven-time grand slam winner John McEnroe criticized him after Kyrgios retired hurt at the US Open.
    And after he lost to Andy Murray at Wimbledon in straight sets and in under 1:45 in July, McEnroe also ripped into the 21-year-old.
    Kyrgios said after the defeat to Murray that he didn&#39;t love tennis and said later in the season he planned on quitting tennis at the age of 27.
    Kyrgios received a fine from the ATP last year after his lewd sledge aimed at the direction of Stan Wawrinka and his girlfriend during a tournament in Montreal.
    However, Kyrgios can play and his week in Tokyo was devoid of any such controversy. Besides the victory in Japan, he has also won titles in Atlanta and Marseille.
    He did get the better of Murray at the Hopman Cup, an Australian Open warmup, in January.
    Kyrgios owns wins over other members of the &quot;Big Four,&quot; having dispatched Roger Federer in Madrid last year.
    Perhaps his most memorable win came against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014. Kyrgios -- a former junior No. 1 -- prevailed in four sets at the All England Club.
    (CNN)Well that lasted long.

    Three days after winning the biggest title of his career in Japan -- and, crucially, keeping his composure in doing so -- Nick Kyrgios was back in trouble.
      At the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, the controversial 21-year-old imploded against a player ranked 110th, Mischa Zverev, and exited in merely 48 minutes, losing 6-3 6-1.
      Trailing 3-1 and facing a break point in the first set, Kyrgios simply tapped over his serve, began walking to his chair and allowed the German to hit an easy winner past him.
      In no mood to stick around in the second-round clash, Kyrgios later again began walking to his chair as soon as Zverev made contact with a serve, hit an exhibition like 'tweener' approaching the net under little pressure and opted for a drop-shot return on the final point of the encounter.
      All that after triumphing in Tokyo on Sunday to reach a new career high in the rankings, 14th, and aid his chances of qualifying for the year-end ATP World Tour Finals for the first time. He also revealed he had hired a fitness trainer, seemingly a sign of his determination to improve.
      Shortly after the match, Kyrgios apologized on Twitter.

      Apology

      "Not good enough today on many levels, I'm better than that. I can go on about excuses but there are none. Sorry." He added the hashtag, "StillAWorkInProgress."
      Still, his apology may not be enough to appease the ATP and fans, especially given his past misdemeanors.
      He was fined $10,000 last year for a lewd sledge aimed at Stan Wawrinka and his girlfriend, accused of tanking at Wimbledon in 2015 -- a charge he denied -- and separately fined $9,500 at Wimbledon for unsportsmanlike conduct and swearing.
      This year, retired seven-time grand slam winner John McEnroe criticized Kyrgios after defeats at Wimbledon and the US Open.
      "He doesn't know what it takes to be a top-10 professional to win grand slams," McEnroe said after Kyrgios lost to Andy Murray in under 1:45 at Wimbledon.
      Australia&#39;s rising tennis star
      Australia's rising tennis star

      "I'm hoping he sees the writing on the wall before this becomes chronic, irreparable, because to me it's getting to that point. He's got a lot of thinking to do, a lot of work to do."