(CNN) A furious Novak Djokovic smashed a racket and tore his shirt in a shock 6-4 6-4 semifinal defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Shanghai Masters.

The world No. 1 initially lost his cool when a stray backhand gifted Agut the first set, splintering his racket at the back of the court.

That was followed by the Serb ripping the neck of his shirt open after an attempted passing shot dropped into the net, giving Agut break point in the second set.

Djokovic received a time violation while changing into a new shirt, further incensing him and he was scathing in his criticism of umpire Carlos Bernardes after the match.

How it feels to beat the World No. 1 and reach an #ATPMasters1000 final for the first time 🎉🙌 @BautistaAgut pic.twitter.com/ArDIVc7o5J — SH Rolex Masters (@SHRolexMasters) October 15, 2016

"He was the star of the show," Djokovic told reporters. "That's what he wanted to be today."

