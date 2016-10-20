Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist Nick Kyrgios will not be playing at the Rotterdam Open next February, instead taking time out to concentrate on his true passion -- basketball. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Kyrgios was banned for eight weeks and given a fine of $25,000 for not trying in a match at last week's Shanghai Masters. The suspension will be reduced if he works with a sports psychologist.

Kyrgios has one of the most devastating serves in the game. But trailing 3-1 and facing a break point in the second round, he simply tapped his serve over the net, began walking to his chair and let unheralded opponent Mischa Zverev hit a winner. He lost in 48 minutes and shouted at a fan.

Earlier this month Kyrgios and his fans in Tokyo were all smiles after he won the title in Japan. It was the third and biggest title of his career.

Kyrgios beat Belgium's David Goffin in the final, hitting 25 aces. He moved to a career-high 14th in the rankings and boosted his chances of qualifying for the ATP year-end finals.

It was indeed a great week for Kyrgios -- after controversy continued to follow him this year. Seven-time grand slam winner John McEnroe criticized him after Kyrgios retired hurt at the US Open.

And after he lost to Andy Murray at Wimbledon in straight sets and in under 1:45 in July, McEnroe also ripped into the 21-year-old.

Kyrgios said after the defeat to Murray that he didn't love tennis and said later in the season he planned on quitting tennis at the age of 27.

Kyrgios received a fine from the ATP last year after his lewd sledge aimed at the direction of Stan Wawrinka and his girlfriend during a tournament in Montreal.

However, Kyrgios can play and his week in Tokyo was devoid of any such controversy. Besides the victory in Japan, he has also won titles in Atlanta and Marseille.

He did get the better of Murray at the Hopman Cup, an Australian Open warmup, in January.

Kyrgios owns wins over other members of the "Big Four," having dispatched Roger Federer in Madrid last year.