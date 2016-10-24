Story highlights Poland's Radwanska is the defending champion

Kuznetsova qualified by winning in Moscow title on Saturday

London (CNN) Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Down a break against Agnieszka Radwanska in the final set as she battled exhaustion, tennis star Svetlana Kuznetsova sat down in her chair and took the extraordinary step of cutting off some of her hair.

After chopping off a big chunk with a pair of scissors, it seemed as if a weight had been lifted.

The Russian recovered to beat Radwanska 5-7 6-1 7-5 in a group match at the season-ending tournament for the eight best female tennis players in the world.

"At some point, I was ready to let it go and just lay on the court and let them take me out of here," Kuznetsova said in a court-side interview after the match in Singapore.

Well, @SvetlanaK27 with something you don't see everyday. A self haircut while playing tennis ✂️ #WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/j9CwFn7MJ2 — WTA (@WTA) October 24, 2016

