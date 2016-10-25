Story highlights Kerber has won both group matches

German will reach semis if Cibulkova beats Keys

London (CNN) Angelique Kerber put aside her understandable end-of-season fatigue as she beat Simona Halep to close in on her first WTA semifinals spot.

Kerber struggled in her opening group match on Sunday, getting past Slovak Dominika Cibulkova in a tough three-setter.

But up against former French Open finalist Simona Halep on Tuesday, the German showed why she is the world No 1 as she wore down the light-footed Romanian with typically aggressive baseline play, 6-4, 6-2 to clinch her 61st match win of the season.

"She's always a tough opponent, and I'm very happy to have my second match win here," Kerber said in a courtside interview after beating the Romanian for the fifth time in eight matches.

Read More