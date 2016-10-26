Story highlights Kuznetsova reaches first WTA semi-finals

Russian back in top 10 after six years

Muguruza eliminated after second loss

London (CNN) Svetlana Kuznetsova just keeps getting better with age.

The oldest player at the WTA Finals at 31 years of age, the Russian, who didn't qualify for the event until Saturday and had to fly 5,000 miles from Moscow to reach Singapore, once again came back from the brink against a younger rival.

Having saved a match point in a dramatic victory over defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska in her opening match, Kuznetsova dismantled the booming serves of US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 in the white group on Tuesday in Singapore.

"From my heart," the ninth-ranked Kuznetsova said in a court-side interview, when asked to explain her resurgence this season.

A few hours later, Kuznetsova qualified for her first WTA semifinals after Radwanska ousted French Open winner Garbine Muguruza from the group stages with a 7-6, 6-3 win.

WTA Finals format •round-robin format •top eight players in rankings are divided into two groups •each player faces the three others in the group •top two in each section qualify for knockout semi-finals

