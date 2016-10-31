Story highlights Dominika Cibulková beats world No.1 Angelique Kerber to win WTA finals

Moves to top five for first time ever, taking home $2M prize

Just 5ft 3in tall, tells CNN she's happy to motivate smaller players

(CNN) As the ball glanced fortuitously off the top of the net, Dominika Cibulková was already falling to the ground in tears of elation.

Three Championship points had passed her by, but after continuing to hustle and harry, the 27-year-old Slovak reaped the rewards -- stunning world No.1 Angelique Kerber to take the biggest title of her career.

They had said she was too small to play tennis, but the 5ft 3in "Pocket Rocket" would soon be standing tall with the Billie Jean King trophy in her hands.

"It's hard to describe it with words," she told CNN. "It just feels great and I've never been so happy in my life. Amazing!"

Motivation

Read More